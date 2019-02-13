Elon’s Sarrasague Named CAA Men’s Tennis Player of the Week
RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University men’s tennis senior Felipe Sarrasague has been named the CAA Player of the Week on Wednesday, Feb. 13, following his 2-0 weekend in singles action as the Phoenix earned a pair of victories in Houston against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Rice.
Sarrasague, the reigning 2018 CAA Men’s Tennis Player of the Year, earned his fourth-career conference weekly honor after helping the Phoenix extend its winning streak to six matches. The Buenos Aires, Argentina native, is currently on a five-match winning streak in singles action and boasts a 5-1 record this season.
On Saturday against the Islanders, Sarrasague earned a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 win over William Mottet to help Elon defeat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 4-2. His win at No. 1 gave the Phoenix a 2-1 lead in the match after the Islanders took a brief 1-0 lead after doubles. He then went on to win an epic 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 match against Sumit Sarkar of Rice on Sunday to clinch Elon’s 4-3 victory over the Owls.
As a team, the Phoenix is off to its best seven-match start to a season since going 6-1 at the beginning of the 2007 campaign. Elon would improve its record to 9-1 at the start of its season 12 years ago and earned nine straight victories after its season-opening loss at then No. 26-ranked Wake Forest.
The Phoenix returns to action on the road this week when it faces UNCW on Friday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m.
