“Happy Trails to you, until we meet again”:Page and Grimsley basketball will meet again on “Monday in the Metro”, as the Pirates and Whirlies(Boys and Girls) will face off in Round One of the tournament(at Grimsley HS)

There will be a Page/Grimsley basketball rematch at Grimsley next Monday, February 18 in the Bob Sawyer Gym, at Grimsley High School…

Round One of the Metro 4-A Basketball Tournament:

Girls at 6:00pm and Boys at 7:30…..

(Real close games for the girls in the first two meetings of the season, with game one going Grimsley’s way, 33-31, and last night at Page HS, the Whirlies topped the Pirate women in Overtime, 49-46….The boys are getting tighter as we talk, there is no doubt about that….Also hearing that the Smith and Dudley boys could be facing off in Round One of the Piedmont Triad 3-A boys tournament, next Tuesday, at Western Guilford High School….

(Brand new floor and brand new gym and Western hosting PTA 3-A Tournament this season…Metro should be moving to Northwest Guilford for semifinals and finals next week.)

Should be some interesting battles, as they shape up for next week’s conference tournaments…