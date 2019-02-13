Team Rosters Announced for Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games:Cayla King and Liz Kitley(Northwest Guilford HS) get the call/Keyshaun Langley(Southwest Guilford HS) on board for the boys North Carolina team

Team Rosters Announced for Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games

Top high school basketball players from North Carolina and South Carolina to face off

Cayla King and Liz Kitley(Northwest Guilford HS) get the call/Keyshaun Langley(Southwest Guilford HS) on board for the boys’ North Carolina team

WILMINGTON, NC: The North Carolina Coaches Association and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association have announced the team rosters for the 2019 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games, sponsored by House of Raeford Farms FLOCK, the non-profit arm of House of Raeford Farms.

On March 23rd, the top public high school boys and girls from North Carolina and South Carolina will face off during the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games at John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington.

“We are honored to have the best high school basketball student-athletes from our states come to Wilmington to not only compete at a high level in their respective games, but to be involved in outreach activities that touch youth and adults in the community,” said Shell Dula and Phil Weaver, executive directors of the South Carolina and North Carolina Coaches’ Associations, respectively.

When the student-athletes are not practicing or playing, they will be participating in community service events, including visiting the children’s hospital and rehab center at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and four New Hanover County elementary schools. In addition, they will provide vocal and emotional support to children and adults with disabilities playing baseball at the Miracle League field in Wilmington.

The following players and coaches will be representing their states at the 2019 Carolinas Classic All-Star Games:

North Carolina Boy’s Roster

Head Coach: Rob Maloney – Greenville, NC

D. H. Conley High School

Assistant Coach: Brian Franklin – Marion, NC

McDowell High School

Team:

Fletcher Abee – Morganton, NC

Freedom High School

Height: 6’3” Weight: 175

Bryson Childress – New London, NC

North Stanly High School

Height: 5’10” Weight: 150

Imajae Dodd – Snow Hill, NC

Greene Central High

Height: 6’7” Weight: 235

Ren Dyer – Weaverville, NC

North Buncombe High School

Height: 6’4” Weight: 180

Keyshaun Langley – High Point, NC

Southwest Guilford High School

Height: 6’1” Weight: 160

Owen McCormack – Mocksville, NC

Davie County High School

Height: 6’8” Weight: 212

Justin McKoy – Cary, NC

Panther Creek High School

Height: 6’7” Weight: 220

Shykeim Phillips – Winterville, NC

South Central High School

Height: 6’2” Weight: 168

Kadin Shedrick – Holly Springs, NC

Holly Springs High School

Height: 6’11” Weight: 200

Caleb Stone-Carrawell – Concord, NC

Cox Mill High School

Height: 6’7” Weight: 200

North Carolina Girl’s Roster

Head Coach: Patty Evers – Elizabethtown, NC

East Bladen High School

Assistant Coach: Laura Foster – Asheville, NC

T. C. Roberson High School

Team:

Nia Daniel – Harrisburg, NC

Hickory Ridge High School

Height: 5’8”

Lauren Godwin – Elon, NC

Western Alamance High School

Height: 6’1”

Tamari Key – Cary, NC

Cary High School

Height: 6’5”

Cayla King – Greensboro, NC

Northwest Guilford High School

Height: 5’11”

Elizabeth Kitley – Greensboro, NC

Northwest Guilford High School

Height: 6’5”

Kendal Moore – Fayetteville, NC

Pine Forest High School

Height: 5’6”

Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson – Elizabethtown, NC

East Bladen High School

Height: 5’7”

Jada Peebles – Raleigh, NC

Wakefield High School

Height: 5’9”

Alexandria Scruggs – Fayetteville, NC

E. E. Smith High School

Height: 6’0”

Asia Todd – Clayton, NC

Clayton High School

Height: 5’9”

South Carolina Boy’s Roster

Head Coach: Zach Norris – Columbia, SC

W. J. Keenan High School

Assistant Coach: Bailey Jackson – Clover, SC

Clover High School

Team:

Marlow Gilmore – Neeses, SC Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School

Height: 6’7” Weight: 190

Trae Hannibal – Hartsville, SC

Hartsville High School

Height: 6’2” Weight: 210

Charles “Tre” Jackson, III – Blythewood, SC

Blythewood High School

Height: 6’2” Weight: 170

Juwan Perdue – Sumter, SC

Lakewood High School

Height: 6’5” Weight: 190

Asanti Price – Columbia, SC

W. J. Keenan High School

Height: 6’5” Weight: 175

Trevur Smalls – Moncks Corner, SC

Berkeley High School

Height: 6’5” Weight: 200

Trey Smith – Landrum, SC

Landrum High School

Height: 6’0” Weight: 170

Tommy Bruner – W. Columbia, SC

Gray Collegiate Academy

Height: 6’2” Weight: 176

Ishan White – Moncks Corner, SC

Berkeley High School

Height: 6’7” Weight: 225

Malcolm Wilson – Columbia, SC

Ridge View High School

Height: 6’11” Weight: 195

South Carolina Girl’s Roster

Head Coach: Teresa Jones – Columbia, SC

Dreher High School

Assistant Coach: Cedrick Simpson – Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

Team:

Taylor Britt – Columbia, SC

Spring Valley High School

Height: 5’7”

Mya Burns – North Augusta, SC

North Augusta High School

Height: 6’0”

Taylor Lewis – Columbia, SC

Spring Valley High School

Height: 5’10”

Maliyah Lockett – Blythewood, SC

Westwood High School

Height: 5’8”

Danae McNeal – Swansea, SC

Swansea High School

Height: 5’11”

Quadijah Moore – Greenwood, SC

Emerald High School

Height: 6’0”

Shayla Nelson – Goose Creek, SC

Goose Creek High School

Height: 6’0”

Brandi Rivers – Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

Height: 6’2”

Asia Smith – Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach High School

Height: 6’2”

Olivia Thompson – Lexington, SC

Lexington High School

Height: 5’8”

Tickets to the games will be available in March for purchase online and are $10 for adults and $5 for children and students. Proceeds from the event will benefit Access of Wilmington comprised of the Miracle League, Project SOAR, and Access FIT.

For more information, click here.

About the North Carolina and South Carolina Coaches’ Associations

The North Carolina Coaches Association, established in 1948, exists to promote and improve athletics in North Carolina public schools and to foster high standards of ethics and sportsmanship. Likewise, the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association was founded in 1946 with a mission to promote, protect, and teach the student athletes of South Carolina through effective leadership and professional development of coaches. Both organizations have over 6,000 members each. Since 1998, the two associations have partnered to host the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games. The event features the top senior basketball players from North and South Carolina in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.

About House of Raeford Farms

House of Raeford Farms, Inc. is one of the nation’s top ten largest chicken processors, providing ready-to-cook and further processed chicken products to the foodservice, retail, and export markets. The company is family-owned and operated and based out of Rose Hill, North Carolina with additional facilities in Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina. House of Raeford Farms FLOCK is the company’s non-profit arm with a mission to help people in the communities in which House of Raeford operates through youth development, hunger relief and other programs.

###

Contact:

Dave Witter

Dave.Witter@HouseOfRaeford.com