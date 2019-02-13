Team Rosters Announced for Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games:Cayla King and Liz Kitley(Northwest Guilford HS) get the call/Keyshaun Langley(Southwest Guilford HS) on board for the boys North Carolina team
Team Rosters Announced for Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games
Top high school basketball players from North Carolina and South Carolina to face off
Cayla King and Liz Kitley(Northwest Guilford HS) get the call/Keyshaun Langley(Southwest Guilford HS) on board for the boys’ North Carolina team
WILMINGTON, NC: The North Carolina Coaches Association and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association have announced the team rosters for the 2019 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games, sponsored by House of Raeford Farms FLOCK, the non-profit arm of House of Raeford Farms.
On March 23rd, the top public high school boys and girls from North Carolina and South Carolina will face off during the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games at John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington.
“We are honored to have the best high school basketball student-athletes from our states come to Wilmington to not only compete at a high level in their respective games, but to be involved in outreach activities that touch youth and adults in the community,” said Shell Dula and Phil Weaver, executive directors of the South Carolina and North Carolina Coaches’ Associations, respectively.
When the student-athletes are not practicing or playing, they will be participating in community service events, including visiting the children’s hospital and rehab center at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and four New Hanover County elementary schools. In addition, they will provide vocal and emotional support to children and adults with disabilities playing baseball at the Miracle League field in Wilmington.
The following players and coaches will be representing their states at the 2019 Carolinas Classic All-Star Games:
North Carolina Boy’s Roster
Head Coach: Rob Maloney – Greenville, NC
D. H. Conley High School
Assistant Coach: Brian Franklin – Marion, NC
McDowell High School
Team:
Fletcher Abee – Morganton, NC
Freedom High School
Height: 6’3” Weight: 175
Bryson Childress – New London, NC
North Stanly High School
Height: 5’10” Weight: 150
Imajae Dodd – Snow Hill, NC
Greene Central High
Height: 6’7” Weight: 235
Ren Dyer – Weaverville, NC
North Buncombe High School
Height: 6’4” Weight: 180
Keyshaun Langley – High Point, NC
Southwest Guilford High School
Height: 6’1” Weight: 160
Owen McCormack – Mocksville, NC
Davie County High School
Height: 6’8” Weight: 212
Justin McKoy – Cary, NC
Panther Creek High School
Height: 6’7” Weight: 220
Shykeim Phillips – Winterville, NC
South Central High School
Height: 6’2” Weight: 168
Kadin Shedrick – Holly Springs, NC
Holly Springs High School
Height: 6’11” Weight: 200
Caleb Stone-Carrawell – Concord, NC
Cox Mill High School
Height: 6’7” Weight: 200
North Carolina Girl’s Roster
Head Coach: Patty Evers – Elizabethtown, NC
East Bladen High School
Assistant Coach: Laura Foster – Asheville, NC
T. C. Roberson High School
Team:
Nia Daniel – Harrisburg, NC
Hickory Ridge High School
Height: 5’8”
Lauren Godwin – Elon, NC
Western Alamance High School
Height: 6’1”
Tamari Key – Cary, NC
Cary High School
Height: 6’5”
Cayla King – Greensboro, NC
Northwest Guilford High School
Height: 5’11”
Elizabeth Kitley – Greensboro, NC
Northwest Guilford High School
Height: 6’5”
Kendal Moore – Fayetteville, NC
Pine Forest High School
Height: 5’6”
Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson – Elizabethtown, NC
East Bladen High School
Height: 5’7”
Jada Peebles – Raleigh, NC
Wakefield High School
Height: 5’9”
Alexandria Scruggs – Fayetteville, NC
E. E. Smith High School
Height: 6’0”
Asia Todd – Clayton, NC
Clayton High School
Height: 5’9”
South Carolina Boy’s Roster
Head Coach: Zach Norris – Columbia, SC
W. J. Keenan High School
Assistant Coach: Bailey Jackson – Clover, SC
Clover High School
Team:
Marlow Gilmore – Neeses, SC Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School
Height: 6’7” Weight: 190
Trae Hannibal – Hartsville, SC
Hartsville High School
Height: 6’2” Weight: 210
Charles “Tre” Jackson, III – Blythewood, SC
Blythewood High School
Height: 6’2” Weight: 170
Juwan Perdue – Sumter, SC
Lakewood High School
Height: 6’5” Weight: 190
Asanti Price – Columbia, SC
W. J. Keenan High School
Height: 6’5” Weight: 175
Trevur Smalls – Moncks Corner, SC
Berkeley High School
Height: 6’5” Weight: 200
Trey Smith – Landrum, SC
Landrum High School
Height: 6’0” Weight: 170
Tommy Bruner – W. Columbia, SC
Gray Collegiate Academy
Height: 6’2” Weight: 176
Ishan White – Moncks Corner, SC
Berkeley High School
Height: 6’7” Weight: 225
Malcolm Wilson – Columbia, SC
Ridge View High School
Height: 6’11” Weight: 195
South Carolina Girl’s Roster
Head Coach: Teresa Jones – Columbia, SC
Dreher High School
Assistant Coach: Cedrick Simpson – Orangeburg, SC
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Team:
Taylor Britt – Columbia, SC
Spring Valley High School
Height: 5’7”
Mya Burns – North Augusta, SC
North Augusta High School
Height: 6’0”
Taylor Lewis – Columbia, SC
Spring Valley High School
Height: 5’10”
Maliyah Lockett – Blythewood, SC
Westwood High School
Height: 5’8”
Danae McNeal – Swansea, SC
Swansea High School
Height: 5’11”
Quadijah Moore – Greenwood, SC
Emerald High School
Height: 6’0”
Shayla Nelson – Goose Creek, SC
Goose Creek High School
Height: 6’0”
Brandi Rivers – Orangeburg, SC
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Height: 6’2”
Asia Smith – Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach High School
Height: 6’2”
Olivia Thompson – Lexington, SC
Lexington High School
Height: 5’8”
Tickets to the games will be available in March for purchase online and are $10 for adults and $5 for children and students. Proceeds from the event will benefit Access of Wilmington comprised of the Miracle League, Project SOAR, and Access FIT.
About the North Carolina and South Carolina Coaches’ Associations
The North Carolina Coaches Association, established in 1948, exists to promote and improve athletics in North Carolina public schools and to foster high standards of ethics and sportsmanship. Likewise, the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association was founded in 1946 with a mission to promote, protect, and teach the student athletes of South Carolina through effective leadership and professional development of coaches. Both organizations have over 6,000 members each. Since 1998, the two associations have partnered to host the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games. The event features the top senior basketball players from North and South Carolina in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.
About House of Raeford Farms
House of Raeford Farms, Inc. is one of the nation’s top ten largest chicken processors, providing ready-to-cook and further processed chicken products to the foodservice, retail, and export markets. The company is family-owned and operated and based out of Rose Hill, North Carolina with additional facilities in Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina. House of Raeford Farms FLOCK is the company’s non-profit arm with a mission to help people in the communities in which House of Raeford operates through youth development, hunger relief and other programs.
