2019 Carolina Stars Basketball Regional & Elite Boys & Girls Travel Team Tryouts
2019 Carolina Stars Basketball
Regional & Elite Boys & Girls Travel Team Tryouts
Sunday, February 24th – Session One
Sunday, March 3rd – Session Two
Schedule Both Days:
4th-5th Grade Boys – 1:00-2:10pm
Middle School Girls – 2:15-3:25pm
6th-7th Grade Boys – 2:15-3:25pm
8th Grade Boys – 3:30-4:40pm
9th Grade Boys – 3:30-4:40pm
10th-11th-12th Grade Boys – 4:45-5:55pm
Gym: T.W. Andrews High School, 1920 McGuinn Drive, High Point, NC 27265
Register Online at: www.carolinastarsbasketball.com
Contact: CSB Director Aaron Grier 336-991-0597 / Email: agrier_hps@yahoo.com
