American Legion Baseball Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings looking for players for their 2019 baseball season

Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings Looking to Fill Their Roster

The Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings are moving into their 4th season as the American Legion Baseball program serving the greater Greensboro area. They are in the process of building their roster for the 2019 season and would like to hear form any interested players in the Greensboro area born in the years 2000-2002. The focus of the Red Wings is to help prepare our young players to get ready to play at the collegiate level. They are looking for talented, hard-working team players. If that is you…please send an email to Athletic Director Jim Goard at post53redwings@gmail.com. Please include your name, year of birth, high school attended, year of graduation and your primary and secondary positions.

Jim Goard

336-392-8872