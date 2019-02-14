Elon Men’s Tennis Match Saturday Against Georgia Southern Cancelled

ELON, N.C. – Due to inclement weather in the forecast on Saturday in Wilmington, N.C., Elon University men’s tennis’s neutral-site match against Georgia Southern at the UNCW Courts scheduled for Saturday, Feb 16, has been cancelled. The match will not be rescheduled.

After the Phoenix faces UNCW on Friday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m., Elon’s next match will take place on Friday, Feb. 22, at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center against Coastal Carolina. That match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.