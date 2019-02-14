Final from today’s NCISAA Girls Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Day School:GDS Bengals top St. Mary’s(Raleigh), 57-34 and #1 North Raleigh Christian up next on Saturday for GDS(Check out our Interview with Coach Montana, from GDS)

Final from Thursday night at the Greensboro Day School, on Lawndale Drive:

Greensboro Day School girls 57, St. Mary’s of Raleigh 34

This was a Round Two game of the Girls 2019 NCISAA Basketball Tournament….Next up for Greensboro Day School will be #1 North Raleigh Christian, on Saturday, in Raleigh…

GDS now (20-7) on the season and the #8 overall seed in the tournament…

Greensboro Day led in scoring by Je’Bria “Full Throttle” Fullwood with 21 points and she scored 19 of her 21 points, in the first half….

Carolina Wyrick added 18 points for GDS, and Wyrick nailed 4 three’s on the evening….Hailey Blackwell pumped in 8 points for GDS, as Blackwell, Wyrick and Fullwood did all of the first half scoring for the Bengals..

Lesley Thomas was there for GDS with 4 points, and the Bengals got two pts. a-piece from Emma Loria and Hettie Price-Bailey, plus Jessica Zhang hit a huge free throw that gave the Bengals a real spark at the very end of the contest…

Greensboro Day’s senior Maddy Murdock hit her head hard on the offensive end of the floor with 1:05 left in the first quarter and she had to leave the game, and now Murdock will be placed in the concussion protocol, going into Saturday’s Quarter Final game at North Raleigh Christian…

St. Mary’s was led in scoring by Smith with 11 points…Fisher was a finisher for the Saints, as she ended up with 8 points…Big Lola Olagbegi added 6 for St. Mary’s, while Madison Wooten hit for 4 pts., Moore had two, Arma 2 and Cline 1 for the Saints…

Saint Mary’s finishes the season at (13-11)

Check out our Interview with Greensboro Day School girls coach Mara Montana, as we caught up with the coach, just after she finished talking to her Bengals and we got her thoughts about today’s game and what is coming next for the Bengals on Saturday, in Raleigh….

Click Below for the Coach Montana Video…..