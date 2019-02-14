HPU MBB Falls to Longwood, 62-59

• The Panthers fell to Longwood, 62-59, Wednesday night

• Freshman Curtis Holland III led HPU with 17 points

• HPU travels to Hampton on Saturday at 6 p.m.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team dropped a close 62-59 decision against Longwood Wednesday evening (Feb. 13) at the Millis Center.

In a game where both teams traded big runs, the Panthers (13-12, 6-5 Big South) had a chance to tie the game but a 3-point field goal fell off and HPU could not get a second attempt off before the final buzzer sounded.

High Point shot 42.2 percent from the field (19-45), while holding the Lancers (14-13, 4-8) to 41.5 shooting (22-53). HPU held a small advantage on the boards, 31-27, but had 15 turnovers compared to Longwood’s 15. The Lancers shot 9-of-27 from 3-point range (33.3 percent), while the Panthers were 4-of-19 (21.1 percent) from behind the arc.

“It was a disappointing loss, especially at home,” HPU head coach Tubby Smith said. “Griff Aldrich had his team ready to play and they executed well. Unfortunately, we had the same issues we have had most of the year, and that’s our lack of ball security. We set the tone early in the game where we didn’t play with the urgency that we needed and then we didn’t defend the three down the stretch, so my hats off to them, they did an outstanding job.”

Freshman Curtis Holland III led the Panthers with 17 points and was 3-of-4 from 3-point range. Senior Ricky Madison just missed a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds. Juniors Brandonn Kamga and Jahaad Proctor added 10 points each.

In the first half, the Panthers were held without a field goal for the first nine minutes and missed their first eight shots, but Longwood was not able to capitalize. The Lancers led 20-5 but the Panthers went on a 25-9 run and took the halftime lead, 30-29, on a layup by Proctor.

Shabooty Phillips led Longwood with 17 points.

Up next, the Panthers travel to Hampton on Saturday (Feb. 16). Tip-off from Hampton, Va., is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+