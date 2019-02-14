Middle School Basketball For Today and some of the High School Basketball Playoff Games for Tonight(2/14/19):Greensboro Day School girls home tonight at 6pm in Round Two of the NCISAA Tournament/Middle School Tournaments rolling in here!!!

So far it looks like only one Middle School Basketball game on the schedule for today, and the next big day of games will be on Tuesday February 19….Looks like no games for next Monday, but a loaded schedule for next Tuesday, for our middle schools, in Guilford County…..We might be seeing the start up of the conference tournaments for the middle schools, next week…..

This is the only game we could find on the schedule for today, on the Guilford County Middle School scene…

Hairston Middle at The Academy at Lincoln Boys 4:45 and Girls at 6pm….We are thinking these games are still being played in the Dudley High School gym….

Second Round Today of the NCISAA Basketball Playoffs:

GIRLS

**********St. Mary’s, from Raleigh(13-10) at Greensboro Day School(19-7) 6pm**********

CLICK HERE to see the girls full/complete brackets….

BOYS

Grace Christian, from Raleigh(22-11) at High Point Christian(20-8)

American Hebrew Academy(9-7) at Burlington Christian(18-8)

Westchester Country Day(10-5) at Gaston Day(16-7)

CLICK HERE to see the boys full/complete brackets…All from the NCISAA…

Middle School Boys Big 7 Tournament begins next Tuesday with Round One of the higher seeded team’s court…

#1 Southwest Guilford(8-4)…Round One BYE

#5 Northwest Guilford(7-5) at #4 Southeast Guilford(7-5)…Tuesday Feb. 19 at 5pm

#6 Mendenhall(3-9) at #3 Northern Guilford(8-4) Tuesday at 5pm

#7 Kernodle(1-11) at #2 Jamestown(8-4) Tuesday at 5pm

**********Semifinals on Thursday at Southwest Guilford(5pm/6:30) and Finals on Friday at Southwest Guilford(6:30pm)…..