NCHSAA 2019 Individual Wrestling Championships 2A First Round

GREENSBORO, NC – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) held the 2019 Individual Wrestling Championships at the Greensboro Coliseum on Thursday, February 14, 2019. The 2A First Round Results can be found below. The 2A Wrestlers will be back on the mats tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. for the First Consolation Round followed by the Championship Quarterfinals at 11:00 a.m.

2019 NCHSAA 2A Individual Wrestling Tournament First Round

First Round Results

106 Pound Division

Landon Stocks (Ayden – Grifton, 46-3) won by decision over Victor Lamberth (West Iredell, 34-10) (Dec 10-6)

Uriel Federico (West Wilkes, 39-12) won by major decision over Cameron Hinson (Wheatmore, 25-20) (MD 17-9)

Kyle Montaperto (Central Academy, 45-1) won by fall over Isaac Campbell (Washington, 38-24) (Fall 1:10)

Camden Spencer (Newton-Conover, 55-8) won by fall over Aidan Thorne (Carrboro, 19-8) (Fall 0:56)

David Makupson II (Trinity, 41-11) won by tech fall over Tucker Sisk (Draughn, 18-10) (TF-1.5 5:21 (17-0))

Zayden Roseboro (Lexington, 46-10) won by fall over Eddie Leon (South Lenoir, 32-11) (Fall 3:57)

Mariano Mendez (Patton, 33-3) won by fall over Katerina Pendergrass (South Granville, 17-13) (Fall 2:16)

Eli Thomas (Forbush, 40-2) won by decision over Logan Pugh (Dixon, 15-8) (Dec 9-2)

113 Pound Division

Zachariah Lewis (R-S Central, 46-8) won by fall over Elvis Lopez Salazar (Heide Trask, 18-7) (Fall 1:49)

Seth Miller (Wheatmore, 31-6) won in sudden victory – 1 over Elijah Harris (Central Academy, 39-6) (SV-1 5-3)

Samuel Hodge (Currituck County, 35-6) won by decision over Dilan Patton (Patton, 44-12) (Dec 5-2)

Aaron Ortega-Perez (Trinity, 39-10) won by forfeit over Javon White (Salisbury, 39-12) (For.)

Jacob Cox (South Rowan, 32-1) won by tech fall over Landon Cartrette (Ledford, 21-14) (TF-1.5 4:00 (16-0))

Langston Hoffman (West Lincoln, 39-8) won by major decision over Scottie Spencer (Bunn, 33-7) (MD 16-4)

Elijah Boyd (Reidsville, 21-6) won by forfeit over Edwin Pozo (Forbush, 17-6) (For.)

Mitch Glover (Newton-Conover, 53-7) won by fall over Brodie Moore (Washington, 47-13) (Fall 2:54)

120 Pound Division

Braden Riggs (Pisgah, 43-5) won in sudden victory – 1 over Noah Roseberry (Central Davidson, 36-15) (SV-1 6-4)

Conner Nelson (Wheatmore, 34-10) won by fall over Ethan Dixon (Roanoke Rapids, 26-6) (Fall 5:02)

Aidan Hiott (West Stanly, 48-3) won by tech fall over Arturo Pizon-Castillejos (East Burke, 38-5) (TF-1.5 4:10 (16-0))

Luis Garcia (Randleman, 29-10) won by fall over Luke Walker (Croatan, 37-16) (Fall 5:27)

Keagan Bolman (Dixon, 39-11) won by decision over Landon MacFarland (Ledford, 23-13) (Dec 8-6)

Loki Ryan (R-S Central, 52-8) won by fall over Carson Goins (West Stokes, 39-5) (Fall 6:30)

Timothy Hepler (Thomasville, 40-3) won by tech fall over Tristen Nixon (Washington, 44-20) (TF-1.5 3:24 (15-0))

Hunter Ross (Central Academy, 45-4) won by decision over Braden Wharton (Foard, 37-8) (Dec 5-1)

126 Pound Division

Cayman Carpenter (Bunker Hill, 33-5) won by decision over Sam Kagarise (Bunn, 31-3) (Dec 9-8)

Hunter Dover (Chase, 28-6) won in sudden victory – 1 over Lance Brown (Reidsville, 23-11) (SV-1 3-2)

Preston Scarborough (Central Academy, 38-5) won by major decision over Gavin Woolard (Washington, 41-14) (MD 12-2)

Louis Mehaffey (Pisgah, 40-10) won by major decision over Adrian Moctezuma (Ledford, 27-16) (MD 14-2)

Ethan Oakley (Wheatmore, 50-1) won by fall over Luke Stewart (West Lincoln, 40-11) (Fall 1:51)

Connor Medvar (Surry Central, 37-4) won by decision over Jadavin Eirich (Richlands, 34-18) (Dec 6-1)

Spenser Harris (Newton-Conover, 62-0) won by tech fall over Colby Short (Trinity, 26-24) (TF-1.5 2:58 (15-0))

Andrew Holden (North Lincoln, 39-8) won by fall over Scott Marazoff (Northeastern, 37-13) (Fall 4:38)

132 Pound Division

Drew Pinion (R-S Central, 46-11) won by fall over Jacob Bouchard (Roanoke Rapids, 29-14) (Fall 3:29)

Brady Ross (Central Academy) 33-3 won by decision over De`Rishio Reid (N.c. School Of Science & Math, 22-6) (Dec 6-5)

Jon Ward (West Craven, 31-3) won by major decision over Lucas Whitted (Pisgah, 17-6) (MD 13-2)

Michael Lowry (Salisbury, 45-8) won by major decision over Alex Minish (Trinity, 36-17) (MD 15-2)

Landon Shuford (West Iredell, 35-2) won by fall over Tyler Hendley (East Davidson, 34-11) (Fall 3:19)

Jake Santolli (Foard, 34-7) won by fall over Dylan Modlin (Washington, 44-17) (Fall 2:11)

Gage Peters (South Granville, 41-4) won by decision over Korbin McNeill (West Stanly, 47-7) (Dec 6-5)

Chance Norman (West Lincoln, 29-15) won by decision over Corbin Pugh (Dixon, 31-11) (Dec 9-7)

138 Pound Division

Lukus Ferguson (R-S Central, 45-8) won by decision over Evan Wall (West Stokes, 33-16) (Dec 7-3)

Dalton English (North Pitt, 47-9) won by fall over Caedmon Trivette (Randleman, 28-14) (Fall 3:45)

Logan Lambert (South Rowan, 27-1) won by major decision over Dylan Ball (West Wilkes, 38-10) (MD 18-4)

Logan Merril (Trinity, 40-6) won by tech fall over Jeremiah Cannon (West Craven, 30-9) (TF-1.5 4:31 (18-3))

Jonathan Ward (Northeastern, 32-3) won by fall over Robert Crump (Anson, 35-13) (Fall 4:19)

Xander Pendergrass (West Lincoln, 39-7) won by decision over Hunter McLemore (West Davidson, 28-7) (Dec 5-2)

Cody Williams (Reidsville, 17-2) won by tech fall over Arik Tyler (Dixon, 14-11) (TF-1.5 5:37 (17-0))

Josh Riggs (Foard, 41-3) won in sudden victory – 1 over Jake Dodson (Central Academy, 31-6) (SV-1 6-4)

145 Pound Division

Henry Jennings (Washington, 50-6) won by decision over Logan Perry (South Rowan, 28-13) (Dec 7-5)

Taylor Thorn (East Rutherford, 39-7) won by fall over Keyon Ellis (East Montgomery, 35-4) (Fall 4:13)

Colby Teague (Bandys, 50-1) won by fall over Michael Dickens (Ayden – Grifton, 33-9) (Fall 1:33)

Tyler Vinson (Franklin, 35-2) won by decision over Kalin Mabe (Ledford, 37-8) (Dec 9-4)

Justin Whalen (Foard, 37-11) won by fall over Jermell Brockington (Trinity, 46-8) (Fall 3:46)

Caleb Hines (East Lincoln, 30-10) won by decision over Kamren Stewart (Dixon, 34-8) (Dec 6-5)

Canon Bridges (West Lincoln, 33-4) won by fall over David Varner (Providence Grove, 26-11) (Fall 1:30)

Dalton Miller (Mount Pleasant, 42-4) won by decision over Jack Hawbaker (First Flight, 38-7) (Dec 8-5)

152 Pound Division

Nathan Hull (West Lincoln, 43-3) won by fall over Mykel Warren (Washington, 42-20) (Fall 3:28)

Carlos Mize (North Davidson, 34-1) won by fall over Ethan Emrich (Anson, 38-7) (Fall 2:51)

Justn Jolin (Croatan, 44-9) won by tech fall over Charlie Pettery (Newton-Conover, 37-18) (TF-1.5 5:59 (18-3))

Isaac Shelley (Ledford, 23-6) won by decision over Jared Watson (West Stanly, 47-8) (Dec 4-3)

Aiden Curry (Central Academy, 43-3) won by tech fall over Kalin O`Dell (East Davidson, 29-16) (TF-1.5 4:44 (19-3))

Thong Tran (Pasquotank County, 32-8) won by decision over Justin Wilson (Maiden, 17-11) (Dec 6-5)

Corbin Allen (South Point, 48-4) won by major decision over Danarieus Powe (Thomasville, 34-3) (MD 18-9)

Mason Ross (Ayden – Grifton, 41-3) won by decision over Lane Mease (Pisgah, 35-9) (Dec 4-2)

160 Pound Division

AJ Wingate (Foard, 34-2) won by fall over Evan Hines (East Lincoln, 31-9) (Fall 1:20)

Tyler Wargo (Richlands, 42-6) won by fall over Logan MacFarland (Ledford, 34-16) (Fall 2:27)

Cade Haines (Central Academy, 46-4) won by fall over Wesley Melton (Owen, 22-6) (Fall 2:51)

Trent Walker (Currituck County, 43-4) won by fall over Cody Luster (Walkertown, 28-6) (Fall 4:44)

Gaw Jones (Southwest Onslow, 30-10) won by decision over Sebastian Talent (Trinity, 36-11) (Dec 11-9)

Jonathan Mehaffey (Pisgah, 47-6) won by major decision over Nkosi Barnes (Lexington, 35-8) (MD 12-4)

Justin Guy (Bartlett Yancey, 49-4) won by major decision over Colton Sullivan (Croatan, 40-17) (MD 16-6)

Quinn Walker (North Surry, 36-3) won by decision over Jake Fry (R-S Central, 32-9) (Dec 5-3)

170 Pound Division

Abraham Vargas-Perez (Lexington, 46-9) won in tie breaker – 1 over Tyler Proffitt (Southwest Onslow, 29-3) (TB-1 5-4)

Mason Venable (Ledford, 18-6) won by decision over Calvin Jones (East Rutherford, 19-6) (Dec 6-3)

Seth Williamson (West Iredell, 42-6) won by forfeit over Jeremy Cope (Bunn, 29-10) (For.)

Hunter Lloyd (Foard, 24-6) won by fall over Mark Presson (Anson, 34-16) (Fall 3:03)

Zack Ricchini (Bartlett Yancey, 32-4) won by fall over Garrett Shumate (West Wilkes, 34-11) (Fall 3:48)

Garrett Overbay (Mount Pleasant, 48-3) won by major decision over Jared Fields (Greene Central, 38-5) (MD 10-0)

Joshua Nichols (Newton-Conover, 52-3) won by fall over McCray McGee (Walkertown, 27-10) (Fall 0:41)

Andrew Warren (South Point, 47-5) won by fall over Walt Gerard (Washington, 36-11) (Fall 2:21)

182 Pound Division

Landon Foor (Foard, 44-0) won by fall over Joseph Whitford (West Craven, 27-5) (Fall 2:55)

Kevin Cruz (Randleman, 21-8) won by fall over Garrett Icard (Bunker Hill, 34-4) (Fall 1:59)

Raheem Jones (North Pitt, 26-6) won by fall over John Pickford (Brevard, 20-3) (Fall 2:55)

Michael Sloop (South Rowan, 25-4) won by decision over Morgan York (Eastern Randolph, 34-7) (Dec 6-3)

Alberto Vargas-Perez (Lexington, 48-4) won by tech fall over Ayden Prevatte (Trinity, 34-10) (TF-1.5 4:41 (19-4))

Andrew Edens (Dixon, 46-2) won by decision over Jesse Sutphin (East Rutherford, 32-6) (Dec 2-1)

Matteo Fulghieri (Carrboro, 30-1) won by fall over Steven Cambell (Surry Central, 32-8) (Fall 1:31)

Cole Clark (Newton-Conover, 51-10) won by major decision over Kedar Darden (SouthWest Edgecombe, 22-3) (MD 17-7)

195 Pound Division

Will Frady (Smoky Mountain, 38-1) won by fall over Levi Kluttz (Mount Pleasant, 41-7) (Fall 4:43)

Kyunta Burns (Anson, 34-7) won by fall over Walker Gladwell (Croatan, 36-11) (Fall 4:45)

Gabriel Guess (Bunker Hill, 45-2) won by decision over Dallas Rash (West Wilkes, 39-8) (Dec 11-4)

Joey Ferguson (Wheatmore, 30-9) won by fall over Alex Espinosa-Johnson (North Pitt, 30-8) (Fall 3:53)

Ray Darden (Ayden – Grifton, 29-1) won by fall over Shyheed Wheeler-Nave (Eastern Randolph, 22-16) (Fall 4:47)

Jacob Jenkins (Chase, 18-4) won by fall over Alex Martinez (Wilkes Central, 23-6) (Fall 3:21)

Christen Koonce (West Craven, 33-9) won by major decision over Caleb McGee (East Davidson, 35-8) (MD 12-2)

Carter Williamson (East Lincoln, 36-3) won by fall over James Gaither (Newton-Conover, 45-16) (Fall 3:21)

220 Pound Division

Raven Atkins (Northeastern, 38-2) won by major decision over David Green (North Davidson, 38-9) (MD 15-6)

Harley Scronce (West Lincoln, 34-7) won by fall over Mason Grubbs (Oak Grove, 21-6) (Fall 1:17)

Logan Nichols (Washington, 39-11) won by decision over Casey Bolick (Bunker Hill, 44-3) (Dec 3-1)

Sean Sprague (East Henderson, 32-4) won by fall over Micheal Weiss (South Granville, 37-7) (Fall 1:32)

Jahki Rankin (Reidsville, 8-0) won by decision over Seth Ledford (Smoky Mountain, 31-13) (Dec 10-6)

Grayson Cannon (East Lincoln, 33-7) won by fall over Elijah Swinson (North Lenoir, 43-7) (Fall 1:34)

Zachariah Bare (Ashe County, 42-1) won by fall over Hirbin Ramos (Randleman, 22-19) (Fall 1:33)

Noah Berryman (Mount Pleasant, 17-2) won by fall over Khalil Everett (North Pitt, 37-12) (Fall 1:00)

285 Pound Division

Terran Brown (Pisgah, 44-1) won by fall over Chris Russell (North Lenoir, 32-12) (Fall 0:51)

Nick Swayze (Central Academy, 39-8) won in sudden victory – 1 over Steven Trim (Randleman, 28-9) (SV-1 4-2)

Josh Crump (West Craven, 14-0) won by fall over Troy Allison (East Henderson, 27-12) (Fall 1:52)

Kevion Chunn (Salisbury, 43-7) won by decision over Keith Haith (Cummings, 26-4) (Dec 6-3)

Jessie Furr (West Stanly, 32-6) won by fall over Jonathan Salvetti (St. Pauls, 22-15) (Fall 3:02)

Brock Steele (West Lincoln, 38-8) won by decision over Nathan Waltrip (Croatan, 43-5) (Dec 3-2)

Trent Smith (East Lincoln, 25-10) won by decision over Jacobie Lewis (Carrboro, 12-1) (Dec 6-5)

Ryan Walker (Newton-Conover, 53-11) won in tie breaker – 1 over Antonio Lawrence (Roanoke Rapids, 36-4) (TB-1 3-2)

