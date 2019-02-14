NCHSAA Wrestling State Tournament begins today at the Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, NC – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) will contest the 2019 Individual Wrestling Championships at the Greensboro Coliseum on Thursday, February 14 through Saturday, February 16. The Championships will be conducted across four classifications as the 2A, 3A and 4A brackets will feature 16 wrestlers in each of the 14 weight divisions. The 1A Championship brackets will have eight wrestlers in each of the same 14 weight divisions.

Thursday, February 14, 2019

4:00 p.m. – 4A First Round

6:00 p.m. – 2A First Round

8:00 p.m. – 3A First Round

Friday, February 15, 2019

9:00 a.m. – 2A/3A/4A First Consolation Round

11:00 a.m. – 2A/3A/4A Championship Quarterfinals

2:00 p.m. – 2A/3A/4A Consolation Quarterfinals & 1A Championship Quarterfinals

6:00 p.m. – Championship Semifinals (All Classifications)

Saturday, February 16, 2019

9:00 a.m. – 1A Consolation First Round & 2A/3A/4A Consolation Third Round

11:30 a.m. – Consolation Semifinals (All Classifications)

1:00 p.m. – Consolation Finals (All Classifications)

4:30 p.m. – Championship Finals (All Classifications)

*Finals begin with 160 LBS.

***************By the numbers …*************

GENERAL CHAMPIONSHIP NUMBERS

Number of Matches Scheduled: 1,384, all streamed live by NFHSNetwork.com and TrackWrestling.

Number of Competitions Mats: 10

1A INDIVIDUAL WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP

112 Participants from 36 NCHSAA Schools

Uwharrie Charter and Avery County have the most individuals participating with 10 participants each.

2A INDIVIDUAL WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP

224 Participants from 77 NCHSAA Schools

Central Academy and Washington have the most individuals participating with 9 participants each.

3A INDIVIDUAL WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP

224 Participants from 84 NCHSAA Schools

North Henderson has the most individuals participating with 8 qualifiers.

4A INDIVIDUAL WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP

224 Participants from 65 NCHSAA Schools

Hough has the most individuals participating with 10 qualifiers.

JAMES ALVERSON-NCHSAA