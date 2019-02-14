Penn-Griffin Middle School Boys have best basketball season in school history:PG finishes Undefeated at (13-0)
Penn-Griffin closed out the season undefeated first time in school history. Monday night Woodrow Jackson had 21 Kobe George had 12 in a 52-35 win over Ferndale Middle School…
