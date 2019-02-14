Winter Highlights from Caldwell Academy Athletics
Highlights from Athletes at Caldwell Academy during the Winter Season…..
PTAC ( Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference ) Conference Swim Meet
Girls placed 3rd out of 7 teams & listing swimmers who placed in the top 3 of any event
2nd place 200 yd medley relay Reece Ramseur,,Lexi Brooks,, Aurora Cranford ,, Caroline Tilley
2nd place 200 yd I M Lexi Brooks
3rd place 500 yd Freestyle Caroline Tilley
2nd place 200 yd Free relay Reece Ramseur,, Morgan Spohn,, Lauren Phillips,, Elizabeth Collis
1st place 100 yd Breaststroke Joy Clifford
3rd place 100 ” ” Lexi Brooks
3rd place 400 yd Free relay Lexi Brooks,, Morgan Spohn,, Caroline Tilley,, Aurora Cranford
Frances McEachran Coach of the Year
Boys placed 2nd out of 6 teams & listing swimmers who placed in the top 3 of any event
3rd place 200 yd medley relay Kieran Mohorn,, John Ramos,,Jason Brooks,, Carson Reynolds
3rd place 200 yd Freestyle John Ramos
3rd place 200 yd IM Noah Ramos
1st place 50 yd Freestyle Carson Reynolds
2nd place 100 yd Butterfly Jason Brooks
3rd place 500 yd Freestyle Parker Smith
1st place 200 yd Free relay Will Norris,, Noah Ramos,, Parker Smith,, Jason Brooks
3rd place 100 yd Backstrok Kieran Mohorn
3rd place 400 yd Free relay John Ramos,, Kieran Mohorn,,Parker Smith,, Carson Reynolds
In the State Swim Meet DIV 11 Boys Team placed 3rd out of 15 teams. Have listed any swimmers
who placed in the top 8 ( all of these students are underclassmen )
4th place 200 yd medley relay Kieran Mohorn,, John Ramos,,Jason Brooks,, Carson Reynolds
6th place 200 yd Freestyle Parker Smith
6th place 200 yd IM Noah Ramos
6th place 50 yd Freestyle Carson Reynolds
3rd place 100yd Butterfly Jason Brooks
2nd place 100 yd Freestyle John Ramos
3rd place 200 yd Free relay Carson Reynolds,, John Ramos,,Will Norris,, Jason Brooks
4th place 100 yd Backstroke Kieran Mohorn
5th place 100 yd Breaststroke Jason Brooks
7th place ” ” ” John Ramos
5th place 400 yd Free relay Noah ramos,, Will Norris,,Parker Smith,, Kieran Mohorn
Girls team finished 6th out of 17 teams. Have listed any swimmers who placed in the
the top 8 ( all of these students are underclassmen except 1 )
5th place 200 yd Medley relay Reece Ramseur,, Lexi Brooks,, Aurora Cranford ,, Caroline Tilley
6th place 200 yd IM Lexi Brooks
5th place 50 yd Freestyle Reece Ramseur
7th place ” ” Caroline Tilley
5th place 100 yd Butterfly Aurora Cranford
3rd place 200 yd Free relay Morgan spohn,, Lexi Brooks,, Caroline Tilley,, Aurora Cranford
3rd place 100 yd Backstroke Aurora Cranford
7th place 400 yd Free relay Morgan Spohn,,Lauren Phillips,,Elizabeth Collis,, Reece Ramseur
*****Courtesy of Bob Black, big booster of Caldwell Academy Athletics*****
