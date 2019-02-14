Winter Highlights from Caldwell Academy Athletics

Highlights from Athletes at Caldwell Academy during the Winter Season…..

PTAC ( Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference ) Conference Swim Meet

Girls placed 3rd out of 7 teams & listing swimmers who placed in the top 3 of any event

2nd place 200 yd medley relay Reece Ramseur,,Lexi Brooks,, Aurora Cranford ,, Caroline Tilley

2nd place 200 yd I M Lexi Brooks

3rd place 500 yd Freestyle Caroline Tilley

2nd place 200 yd Free relay Reece Ramseur,, Morgan Spohn,, Lauren Phillips,, Elizabeth Collis

1st place 100 yd Breaststroke Joy Clifford

3rd place 100 ” ” Lexi Brooks

3rd place 400 yd Free relay Lexi Brooks,, Morgan Spohn,, Caroline Tilley,, Aurora Cranford

Frances McEachran Coach of the Year

Boys placed 2nd out of 6 teams & listing swimmers who placed in the top 3 of any event

3rd place 200 yd medley relay Kieran Mohorn,, John Ramos,,Jason Brooks,, Carson Reynolds

3rd place 200 yd Freestyle John Ramos

3rd place 200 yd IM Noah Ramos

1st place 50 yd Freestyle Carson Reynolds

2nd place 100 yd Butterfly Jason Brooks

3rd place 500 yd Freestyle Parker Smith

1st place 200 yd Free relay Will Norris,, Noah Ramos,, Parker Smith,, Jason Brooks

3rd place 100 yd Backstrok Kieran Mohorn

3rd place 400 yd Free relay John Ramos,, Kieran Mohorn,,Parker Smith,, Carson Reynolds

In the State Swim Meet DIV 11 Boys Team placed 3rd out of 15 teams. Have listed any swimmers

who placed in the top 8 ( all of these students are underclassmen )

4th place 200 yd medley relay Kieran Mohorn,, John Ramos,,Jason Brooks,, Carson Reynolds

6th place 200 yd Freestyle Parker Smith

6th place 200 yd IM Noah Ramos

6th place 50 yd Freestyle Carson Reynolds

3rd place 100yd Butterfly Jason Brooks

2nd place 100 yd Freestyle John Ramos

3rd place 200 yd Free relay Carson Reynolds,, John Ramos,,Will Norris,, Jason Brooks

4th place 100 yd Backstroke Kieran Mohorn

5th place 100 yd Breaststroke Jason Brooks

7th place ” ” ” John Ramos

5th place 400 yd Free relay Noah ramos,, Will Norris,,Parker Smith,, Kieran Mohorn

Girls team finished 6th out of 17 teams. Have listed any swimmers who placed in the

the top 8 ( all of these students are underclassmen except 1 )

5th place 200 yd Medley relay Reece Ramseur,, Lexi Brooks,, Aurora Cranford ,, Caroline Tilley

6th place 200 yd IM Lexi Brooks

5th place 50 yd Freestyle Reece Ramseur

7th place ” ” Caroline Tilley

5th place 100 yd Butterfly Aurora Cranford

3rd place 200 yd Free relay Morgan spohn,, Lexi Brooks,, Caroline Tilley,, Aurora Cranford

3rd place 100 yd Backstroke Aurora Cranford

7th place 400 yd Free relay Morgan Spohn,,Lauren Phillips,,Elizabeth Collis,, Reece Ramseur

*****Courtesy of Bob Black, big booster of Caldwell Academy Athletics*****