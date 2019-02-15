Elon Baseball Phoenix Earns 9-1 Win Over Lafayette to Start 2019

ELON, N.C. – Elon University baseball earned a 9-1 Opening Day win over Lafayette Friday, Feb. 15, at Latham Park behind strong pitching from starter Kyle Brnovich (1-0).

Through 5.2 innings of work, the right-hander from Milton, Ga. allowed one run on one hit and a pair of walks, while recording nine strikeouts to get the victory. Jared Wetherbee, Owen Lorenz, and Naushon Galbraith each made appearances in relief.

Elon (1-0) also had a productive day at the plate as four players posted multi-hit performances. Anthony Galason collected his first career hit in his first at bat and finished 2-for-3 with a run, an RBI, and a walk. Joe Satterfield hit 2-for-5 and scored a pair. Ty Adcock turned in a 2-for-4 effort, driving in three runs while scoring one and drawing a walk. Tyler Stanley also batted 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs.

For the Leopards (0-1), Dan Leckie collected the lone hit for the Leopards. He went 1-for-4 and brought in the team’s only run. Starter JP Woodward (0-1) took the loss after surrendering six runs on 10 hits in 4.2 innings.

How It Happened: The maroon and gold opened the scoring in the bottom of third as Stanley took an 0-1 offering to left for a leadoff double. Galason followed with a single to right, giving the Phoenix the early 1-0 advantage.

Elon added some insurance in the second as Matt Oldham and Adam Spurlin strung together a pair of hits to the outfield. After Tyler Cranston reached on a fielder’s choice to put runners on the corners, the freshman outfielder proceeded to steal second. Facing two outs, Stanley came through with a single to left.

Lafayette finally got on the board in the top half of the fifth. After a walk, a balk and a steal put the Leopard runner on third with one out. Leckie then delivered a single to right center to break up Brnovich’s bid for a no-hitter. In the bottom half of the frame, Elon added three more runs on four hits. After back-to-back singles from Satterfield and Cam Devanney, Adcock launched a 100-mph double to left center to clear the bases and force a pitching change. Cranston greeted the newcomer with a single up the middle to make it a 6-1 lead for the Phoenix.

The home team scored their final three runs in their next go-round at the plate. Galason walked to lead off the seventh and moved up on a wild pitch. The Phoenix then loaded the bases as Garrett Stonehouse worked a full count and Satterfield reached on an error by the Leopards’ first baseman. With the bases juiced, Adcock then walked to pick up a free RBI and Oldham hit a 1-0 pitch deep enough to right to allow Stonehouse to tag up. Another wild pitch placed runners on second and third before Spurlin reached on an error as Lafayette couldn’t make the play at first.

Notes: Brnovich now has 259 career strikeouts. He needs 15 more to move into second place on Elon’s career strikeout leaders list…With the win, the Phoenix is now 67-49 in season openers, to include 14-10 under head coach Mike Kennedy. The team also improves to 16-8 in home openers during his tenure…Galson and Cranston both recorded their first career hits in what was also their first career start. Spurlin, who transferred from Darlington Tech, also earned his first start and hit as a Phoenix.

On Deck: Elon continues its Opening Weekend series versus the Leopards tomorrow afternoon, Feb. 16. First pitch at Latham Park is scheduled for 2 p.m.