Elon Men’s Tennis Suffers 6-1 Setback at UNCW
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Elon University men’s tennis had its six-match winning streak snapped in a 6-1 loss at reigning CAA champion UNCW on Friday, Feb. 15, at the UNCW Tennis Courts.
UNCW (4-4) claimed the doubles point to take the early 1-0 lead over the Phoenix (6-2) and went on to win the first five singles matches to secure the victory. Felipe Sarrasague was Elon’s one point in the match as he earned a three-set victory over Agus Savarino at the No. 1 singles position.
HIGHLIGHTS
The Seahawks got on the board first with a victory in doubles to take a 1-0 lead. Daniel Groom and Bruno Caula clinched the point at No. 3 after UNCW claimed a win at the No. 1 spot. Camilo Ponce and Kyle Frankel were up 4-3 in their doubles match at the No. 2 position when the point was clinched by the Seahawks.
In singles action, UNCW earned victories on five successive courts to secure the victory and take a 6-0 lead. Groom’s narrow 7-5, 7-5 victory on court three clinched the match for the Seahawks, giving UNCW a 4-0 advantage.
Sarrasague claimed Elon’s lone point with a three-set victory at the No. 1 position after the match was clinched. He claimed a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 victory over Savarino to put the Phoenix on the board and extend his singles winning streak to six matches on the season. The senior is now 6-1 in singles action this season.
UP NEXT
The Phoenix returns to the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Friday, Feb. 22, to host Coastal Carolina at 2:30 p.m. The match begins a string of three-straight matches at home.
UNCW 6, Elon 1
Singles competition
1. Felipe Sarrasague (ELON) def. Agustin Savarino (UNCW) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5
2. Austin Hussey (UNCW) def. Mario Paccini (ELON) 7-6 (15-13), 6-4
3. Daniel Groom (UNCW) def. Felipe Osses-Konig (ELON) 7-5, 7-5
4. Michael Copeland (UNCW) def. Kyle Frankel (ELON) 6-4, 6-4
5. Bruno Caula (UNCW) def. Camilo Ponce (ELON) 6-2, 7-6 (8-3)
6. Davide Innocenti (UNCW) def. Jacob Bicknell (ELON) 7-6 (8-6), 6-2
Doubles competition
1. Cole Groetsch/Michael Copeland (UNCW) def. Felipe Sarrasague/Taylor Foote (ELON) 6-2
2. Michael Morphy/Austin Hussey (UNCW) vs. Camilo Ponce/Kyle Frankel (ELON) 3-4, unfinished
3. Daniel Groom/Bruno Caula (UNCW) def. Mario Paccini/Dino Bonetta (ELON) 6-2
Match Notes:
Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (4,5,3,6,2,1)
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.