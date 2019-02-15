Elon Men’s Tennis Suffers 6-1 Setback at UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Elon University men’s tennis had its six-match winning streak snapped in a 6-1 loss at reigning CAA champion UNCW on Friday, Feb. 15, at the UNCW Tennis Courts.

RESULTS

UNCW (4-4) claimed the doubles point to take the early 1-0 lead over the Phoenix (6-2) and went on to win the first five singles matches to secure the victory. Felipe Sarrasague was Elon’s one point in the match as he earned a three-set victory over Agus Savarino at the No. 1 singles position.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Seahawks got on the board first with a victory in doubles to take a 1-0 lead. Daniel Groom and Bruno Caula clinched the point at No. 3 after UNCW claimed a win at the No. 1 spot. Camilo Ponce and Kyle Frankel were up 4-3 in their doubles match at the No. 2 position when the point was clinched by the Seahawks.

In singles action, UNCW earned victories on five successive courts to secure the victory and take a 6-0 lead. Groom’s narrow 7-5, 7-5 victory on court three clinched the match for the Seahawks, giving UNCW a 4-0 advantage.

Sarrasague claimed Elon’s lone point with a three-set victory at the No. 1 position after the match was clinched. He claimed a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 victory over Savarino to put the Phoenix on the board and extend his singles winning streak to six matches on the season. The senior is now 6-1 in singles action this season.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix returns to the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Friday, Feb. 22, to host Coastal Carolina at 2:30 p.m. The match begins a string of three-straight matches at home.

UNCW 6, Elon 1

Singles competition

1. Felipe Sarrasague (ELON) def. Agustin Savarino (UNCW) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5

2. Austin Hussey (UNCW) def. Mario Paccini (ELON) 7-6 (15-13), 6-4

3. Daniel Groom (UNCW) def. Felipe Osses-Konig (ELON) 7-5, 7-5

4. Michael Copeland (UNCW) def. Kyle Frankel (ELON) 6-4, 6-4

5. Bruno Caula (UNCW) def. Camilo Ponce (ELON) 6-2, 7-6 (8-3)

6. Davide Innocenti (UNCW) def. Jacob Bicknell (ELON) 7-6 (8-6), 6-2

Doubles competition

1. Cole Groetsch/Michael Copeland (UNCW) def. Felipe Sarrasague/Taylor Foote (ELON) 6-2

2. Michael Morphy/Austin Hussey (UNCW) vs. Camilo Ponce/Kyle Frankel (ELON) 3-4, unfinished

3. Daniel Groom/Bruno Caula (UNCW) def. Mario Paccini/Dino Bonetta (ELON) 6-2

Match Notes:

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (4,5,3,6,2,1)