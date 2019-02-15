GSOSports.com Top Ten High School Basketball Polls for this week, plus NCHSAA Statewide Rankings with spotlight on area teams

This week we have the public school polls and the combined polls and with the NCISAA tournament going on we have the private schools spotlighted in our combined polls….NCHSAA statewide polls with the feature on Guilford County schools in those polls…

Guilford County Public Schools TOP TEN POLL for the boys…..

1)Southwest Guilford Cowboys(23-0)

2)Northwest Guilford Vikings(16-6)

3)Southern Guilford Storm(17-4)

4)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(16-7)

5)Ben L. Smith Golden Eagle(13-10)

6)High Point Central Bison(14-10)

7)Ragsdale Tigers(13-8)

8)Grimsley Whirlies(10-12)

9)Dudley Panthers(12-10)

10)Northern Guilford Nighthawks(11-12)

TOP TEN POLL GIRLS for the Guilford County public schools…..

1)Northwest Guilford Vikings(18-4)

2)Southeast Guilford Falcons(21-2)

3)Ragsdale Tigers(19-3)

4)Dudley Panthers(18-4)

5)High Point Central Bison(18-6)

6)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(16-7)

7)High Point Andrews Red Raiders(15-6)

8)Northern Guilford Nighthawks(16-7)

9)Southern Guilford Storm(10-11)

10)Southwest Guilford Cowgirls(8-15)

Combined BOYS TOP TEN POLL with the Public and Private Schools…

1)Southwest Guilford Cowboys(23-0)

2)TIE:)Piedmont Classical School Bobcats(24-3)/Greensboro Day School Bengals(27-5)

4)Northwest Guilford Vikings(16-6)

5)Southern Guilford Storm(17-4)

6)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(16-7)

7)Smith Golden Eagles(13-10)

8)High Point Central(14-10)

9)High Point Christian Academy(20-8)

10)TIE:Dudley Panthers(12-10)/The Burlington School(23-6)/Ragsdale(13-8)

Girls Combined TOP TEN POLL with the Public and the Private Schools

1)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(19-0)

2)Northwest Guilford Vikings(18-4)

3)Southeast Guilford Falcons(21-2)

4)Ragsdale Tigers(19-3)

5)Dudley Panthers(18-4)

6)Greensboro Day School Bengals(20-7)

7)The Burlington School Spartans(22-1)

8)Wesleyan Christian Academy Trojans(10-12)

9)High Point Central Bison(18-6)

10)TIE:Eastern Guilford Wildcats(16-7)/High Point Central Red Raiders(15-6)/Northern Guilford(16-7)

NCHSAA 4-A Boys Poll from MaxPreps.com:

(One Guilford County team in the Top 20)

1 Millbrook (Raleigh) 23-0

2 North Mecklenburg (Huntersville) 18-3

3 Independence (Charlotte) 17-5

4 West Charlotte (Charlotte) 16-5

5 Wakefield (Raleigh) 19-3

6 South Central (Winterville) 21-1

7 Olympic (Charlotte) 17-4

8 Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte) 17-4

9 Athens Drive (Raleigh) 17-5

10 David W. Butler (Matthews) 17-5

*****14 Davie (Mocksville) 20-1*****

18 Northwest Guilford (Greensboro) 16-6

Girls 4-A Poll from MaxPreps.com:

(Three Guilford County teams in the Top 20)

1 Wakefield (Raleigh) 21-1

2 Heritage (Wake Forest) 19-2

3 Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte) 20-2

4 Southeast Raleigh (Raleigh) 17-5

5 Northwest Guilford (Greensboro) 18-4

6 Leesville Road (Raleigh) 18-3

7 Ragsdale (Jamestown) 18-3

8 West Forsyth (Clemmons) 18-3

9 David W. Butler (Matthews) 20-2

10 Mallard Creek (Charlotte) 17-4

11 E.A. Laney (Wilmington) 21-1

12 Jordan (Durham) 18-3

13 Holly Springs 17-7

14 Hickory Ridge (Harrisburg) 18-3

15 High Point Central (High Point) 18-5

Boys 3-A Poll from MaxPreps.com:

(Four Guilford County Teams in the Top 20)

1 Cox Mill (Concord) 21-1

2 Southwest Guilford (High Point) 22-0

3 Hillside (Durham) 20-1

4 Walter M. Williams (Burlington) 20-2

5 Northern Nash (Rocky Mount) 21-1

6 Freedom (Morganton) 21-1

7 Eastern Alamance (Mebane) 22-0

8 Mount Tabor (Winston-Salem) 17-5

9 Southern Durham (Durham) 16-5

10 Southern Guilford (Greensboro) 16-4

11 Hickory 17-4

12 A.L. Brown (Kannapolis) 17-5

13 Kings Mountain 16-5

14 Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte) 15-7

15 Southern Lee (Sanford) 19-3

16 Ben L. Smith (Greensboro) 13-10

17 Parkland (Winston-Salem) 13-9

18 Westover (Fayetteville) 16-5

19 Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville) 16-7

Girls 3-A Poll from MaxPreps.com:

(Three Guilford County teams in the Top 25)

1 Erwin (Asheville) 21-1

2 Jesse Carson (China Grove) 21-1

3 Enka 19-4

4 Freedom (Morganton) 21-1

5 Southeast Guilford (Greensboro) 20-2

6 E.E. Smith (Fayetteville) 21-1

7 Jacksonville 17-3

8 North Iredell (Olin) 16-4

9 Asheville 17-5

10 West Rowan (Mt. Ulla) 18-4

11 Statesville 16-5

12 Southwestern Randolph (Asheboro) 19-3

13 Cuthbertson (Waxhaw) 20-2

14 Tuscola (Waynesville) 15-6

15 Terry Sanford (Fayetteville) 17-3

16 Kings Mountain 17-3

17 Hillside (Durham) 15-5

18 Hickory 13-6

19 Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte) 17-5

20 Asheboro 16-7

21 Dudley (Greensboro) 18-4

22 Watauga (Boone) 14-7

23 Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville) 16-7