High Point MBB Heads to Hampton Saturday

High Point at Hampton

WHEN: Saturday, February 16 | 6 p.m.

WHERE: Hampton, Va. | HU Convocation Center

SERIES RECORD: 4th meeting, HU leads, 2-1

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team (13-12, 6-5 Big South) continues Big South play on the road at conference newcomer Hampton on Saturday (Feb. 16) in Hampton, Va. Tip-off at the Hampton University Convocation Center is scheduled for 6 p.m. or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Hampton/Charleston Southern women’s basketball game which is scheduled for 4 p.m.

PAW PRINTS

• This will be the fourth meeting all-time between the programs, with Hampton leading the series, 2-1. High Point’s lone win in the series came earlier this year, an 85-69 win on Feb. 2 at the Millis Center.

• Last time these two teams faced off, all five High Point starters scored in double figures, the second time HPU has accomplished the feat this season (at The Citadel, Nov. 27).

• This will be the second time HPU head coach Tubby Smith has faced the Pirates in his head coaching career.

• Last time out, the Panthers dropped a second-consecutive one possession game, a 62-59 loss to Longwood on Wednesday (Feb. 13) at the Millis Center.

• It was the first home loss of the conference season for HPU, which is 8-3 at the Millis Center this season.

• Freshman Curtis Holland III led four Panthers in double figures against the Lancers. Holland ended up with 17 points, including three 3-pointers.

• Senior Ricky Madison grabbed nine rebounds on Wednesday against Longwood and now has 16 games this season with eight or more boards. He had four games with eight or more rebounds last season. Madison ranks second in the Big South with 8.2 rebounds per game.

• Madison ranks first the Big South and 23rd in the nation with 3.24 offensive rebounds per game.

• In four games since returning to the starting lineup, freshman Curtis Holland III is averaging 30.8 minutes, 11.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. He had three 3-point field goals against Longwood on Wednesday night.• High Point leads the Big South and ranks 11th in rebounding margin at +7.3 rebounds per game.

• HPU scores 58.9 percent of its points from 2-point field goals, the fourth-highest ratio in the country.

• The Panthers lead the Big South and rank 55th in the country in scoring defense, allowing 66.5 points per game.

HISTORY vs. HAMPTON

This will be the fourth meeting all-time between the two programs, with Hampton leading the series, 2-1. High Point won its first meeting in the series earlier in the school year, 85-69, on Feb. 2 at the Millis Center. All five starters for High Point scored in double figures.

HISTORY vs. OPPONENTS FROM VIRGINIA

High Point has complied a 83-81 (.506) record all-time against Division I programs hailing from the Old Dominion State. HPU’s most common opponents are Radford (21-25), Liberty (17-24) and Longwood (24-10). High Point is 63-59 (.516) against Big South opponents from Virginia and 20-22 (.476) against the rest of the state’s Division I teams. HPU is 2-5 against teams from Virginia this season, having defeated Hampton, but falling against William & Mary, Richmond, Longwood (twice) and Radford.

TUBBY SMITH vs. HAMPTON

This will be the second time HPU head coach Tubby Smith has faced the Pirates in his head coaching career, with the first game coming earlier this season.

A LOOK AT THE PIRATES

Hampton is 10-14 on the season and 5-6 in the Big South after dropping its last four contests, including an 87-84 loss at Campbell on Wednesday (Feb. 13). Jermaine Marrow is second in the Big South Conference in scoring with 24.7 points per game, while Kalin Fisher is averaging 16.6 points per contest.

NEXT UP

The Panthers continue Big South play when they travel to Buies Creek, N.C., on Thursday (Feb. 21) for a nationally-televised game at Campbell. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPNU.