High School Basketball Games Tonight(2/15/19) in and around Guilford County:High School Basketball Tonight on GreensboroSports Radio

Here is your lineup for Tonight and this is the last night of the NCHSAA basketball regular season…..Tournaments begin next Monday….

Dudley at Smith Girls at 6/Boys 7:30pm

Game with Dudley vs. Smith tonight on GreensboroSports Radio as we go back with Don Tilley to his old stomping grounds, at Ben L. Smith HS…Dudley girls working on an Undefeated conference season and the Smith girls seeking their first win of the season..Dudley boys and Smith boys, throw open the doors and give these guys room to run and keep the brooms ready they will need to be prepared to sweep/mop it up, since there WILL BE bodies flying around and hitting the Ben Gym floor….Let’s now call the Ben L. Smith gym, “The Ben”, or the “Ben Den”….I do like, “The Ben”…Page you have “The Mac”, at Grimsley, “The Bob” and now at Smith, you have, “The Ben”…..Both boys and girls games on GreensboroSports Radio….Remember that is not Radio Disney, but GreensboroSports Radio….Don Tilley, fast-becoming the next Don Criqui on GreensboroSports Radio….

Smith boys (13-10/6-5)…Dudley(12-10/6-5)…Dudley girls(18-4/11-0)…Smith(0-21/0-11)

Eastern Guilford at Southern Guilford Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30….Hoping to get reports on this one from Dennis White, who should be there and ready tonight, for GreensboroSports.com…..

SG boys(17-4/9-2)…EG(16-7/7-4)…EG girls(16-7/6-5)…SG(10-11/2-9)

Southwest Guilford at Mount Tabor Girls at 6/Boys 7:30…Kris Walser and Marlon White with this game tonight, on GreensboroSports Radio 2…Kris and the Coach tonight, Marlon White, on GreensboroSports Radio.…Girls and boys game for you from Winston-Salem, on GreensboroSports Radio…Be sure to Click On GreensboroSports Radio 2….

SWG boys(23-0/11-0)…Tabor(17-6/8-3)…Tabor girls(15-7/9-2)…SWG(8-15/7-4)

Grimsley at Northwest Guilford Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30

Grimsley boys(10-12/3-4)…NWG(16-6/5-2)…NWG girls(18-4/7-0)…Grimsley(5-14/2-5)

*****Last conference loss for NWG girls was on February 11, 2014 to SWG, 47-45….******Regular season conference games….

Page at Ragsdale Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30

Page boys(9-13/1-6)…Ragsdale(13-8/4-3)…Ragsdale girls(19-3/5-2)…Page(4-19/0-7)

Southeast Guilford at Southwestern Randolph Girls at 6/Boys 7:30

SEG boys(5-18/1-10)…SWR(5-18/1-10)…SWR girls(19-4/7-4)…SEG(21-2/11-0)

Northern Guilford at Western Alamance Girls at 6/Boys 7:30

NG boys(11-12/7-6)….WA(14-8/8-5)…WA girls(15-8/8-5)..NG(16-7/9-4)

Western Guilford at North Forsyth Girls at 6/Boys 7:30

WG(2-19/1-10)…NF(2-20/0-11)…NF girls(3-18/2-9)…WG(3-18/3-8)

Person County at Northeast Guilford Girls at 6/Boys 7:30

NEG boys(3-18/2-11)…Person(14-9/9-4)…Person girls(18-4/10-3)…NEG(8013/6-7)

Wheatmore at High Point Andrews Girls at 6/Boys 7:30

HPA boys(8-14/5-6)…Wheatmore(16-7/9-2)….Wheatmore girls(11-12/6-5)…HPA(15-6/8-3)

Bishop McGuinness at Winston-Salem Prep Girls at 6:30/Boys at 8pm

Bishop boys (17-6/6-3)…WSP(18-4/9-0)…WSP girls(3-16/0-8)…Bishop(16-7/6-3)

Vandalia Christian School girls at Sheets Memorial/Lexington 5pm

vcs(9-12/3-7)…Sheet(18-8/9-1)

Cornerstone Academy at Chatham Charter Girls at 6/Boys 7:30

Cornerstone boys(6-15/2-11)…Chatham(23-3/10-3)…Cornerstone girls(4-15/2-9)…Chatham(8-19/2-9)

Piedmont Classical boys(24-3) vs. TBA in the CCC Final at Bethany Community School 7:30pm

High Point Central OFF

Thursday night in the NCISAA Tournament:

Westchester Country Day 68, Gaston Day 63

High Point Christian Academy 71, Grace Christian 45

HPCA(21-8) vs. Village Christian on Saturday…Westchester Country Day(11-15) vs. Northside Christian/Charlotte on Saturday….

*****HPCA and WCD on to the NCISAA Quarterfinals on Saturday along with the Greensboro Day School boys vs. Charlotte Country Day and the Greensboro Day School girls vs. North Raleigh Christian….*****

+++++Also Winston-Salem Christian girls 66, Community Baptist School of Reidsville 33+++++