High School Basketball Tonight(2/15/19) Finals:Dudley sweeps Smith at “The Ben”, with Staton-Ray and Wynn helping Panthers get the Win/Jackson, Fulmore and Wooten deliver good shootin’ to push Panther girls/Page boys upset Ragsdale/SWG boys(24-0)

Finals Tonight from Ben L. Smith High School, where Dudley came in “The Ben”, and was able to win not one, but three games tonight….

Those results:

Dudley JV Boys 61, Smith 53

Dudley Girls 62, Smith 20

Dudley Boys 60, Smith 45

**********More details on these games coming up here tonight on GreensboroSports.com…

Dudley girls(18-4/12-0)…Smith(0-22/0-12)

Dudley boys(13-10/7-5)…Smith(13-11/6-6)

Dudley-Smith girls game:End of 1st Q:Dudley 16, Smith 10…Halftime:Dudley 39, Smith 10…End of 3rd Q:Dudley 59, Smith 18…Final:Dudley 62, Smith 20…

Dudley scoring: Fulmore 14, Jackson 13, Wooten 10, Baldwin 8, Whitfield 4, Rhymer 4, with 2 points each you had Green, Simmons, Williams, and Mitchell…

Smith scoring:Senior India Sturdivant 13 points, Underwood 4, Scott 3…

Dudley-Smith boys game:End of 1st Q:Smith 14, Dudley 9…Halftime:Dudley 32, Smith 22…End of 3rd Q:Dudley 48, Smith 32…Final:Dudley 60, Smith 45….

Dudley scoring:Isaiah Staton-Ray 20 points, Darian Wynn 10 pts., Taron Trotman 8, Tyler Young 8, Jeremiah Dickerson 5, Cameron Thomas 4, Coleman Wood 3, Aiden Gamble 2….Dudley as a team was 14-18 at the Free Throw line…Wynn goes 5-5 and Trotman was 6-8..

Smith scoring:Nick McMullen 13 points, Khalid Hinds 12 pts., Tyron Graves 12, Jonathan Campbell 4, Jordan Williams and Juwelz Hargrove had 2 points each for Smith…Smith as a team goes 12-26 at the Free Throw line…One of the major differences in the game was the FT shooting…

Smith was without one of their top players and scorers, with the Eagles Silas Mason forced to sit with a walking-boot on his foot….Dudley’s Big Man Tyler Young was minus for Dudley most of the night, as spent most of the evening on the Dudley bench in foul trouble, but the Panthers’s Isaiah Staton-Ray responded for the Panthers going for Double-Double, with 20 pts. scoring and right at 12-13 rebounds, with at least half of those rebounds on the defensive end……

More scores:

Southern Guilford boys 69, Eastern Guilford 64

SG boys(18-4/10-2)…EG(16-8/7-5)

Eastern Guilford girls 58, Southern Guilford 50

EG girls(17-7/7-5)…SG(10-12/2-10)

Page boys 59, Ragsdale 51

Page(10-13/2-6)…Ragsdale(13-9/4-4)

Ragsdale girls 64, Page 33

RHS(20-3/6-2)…Page(4-20/0-8)

Southwest Guilford boys 91, Mount Tabor 64

SWG(24-0/12-0)…Tabor(17-7/8-4)

Northwest Guilford boys 78, Grimsley 70

NWG(17-6/6-2)…Grimsley(10-13/3-5)

Northwest Guilford 68, Grimsley 17

NWG(19-4/8-0)…Grimsley(5-15/2-6)

Northwest Guilford girls last loss in the conference in the regular season came on February 11, 2014…Quite a nice run by the NWG Vikings…

Western Alamance boys 57, Northern Guilford 33

NG(11-13/7-7)…WA(15-8/9-5)

Winston-Salem Prep boys 73, Bishop McGuinness 62

Bishop(16-7/6-4)/WSP(19-4/10-0)

North Davidson boys 83, Ledford 75

ND(20-4/17-1)…LED(14-9/11-7)

Ledford girls 58, North Davidson 47

East Forsyth boys 72, WS Reynolds 62

EF(14-8/5-5)…WSR(16-6/7-3)