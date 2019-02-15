NCHSAA 2019 Individual Wrestling Championships 2A/3A/4A Championship Quarterfinal Results from the Greensboro Coliseum/John Oxce(SWG) and Johnny King(SEG) could be headed toward 285 final

GREENSBORO, NC – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) continued the 2019 Individual Wrestling Championships at the Greensboro Coliseum on Friday, February 15, 2019. The 2A, 3A, and 4A Championship Quarterfinals Results can be found below. Schedule for the rest of the day is as follows:

*All times are estimates

2:00 p.m. – 1A Championship Quarterfinals & 2A/3A/4A Consolation Quarterfinals

6:00 p.m. – Championship Semifinals (all classifications)

2019 NCHSAA 2A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Championship Quarterfinals Results

106 Pound Division

Landon Stocks (Ayden – Grifton, 47-3) won by decision over Uriel Federico (West Wilkes, 39-13) (Dec 13-6)

Kyle Montaperto (Central Academy, 46-1) won by fall over Camden Spencer (Newton-Conover, 55-9) (Fall 1:12)

Zayden Roseboro (Lexington, 47-10) won by decision over David Makupson II (Trinity, 41-12) (Dec 5-1)

Eli Thomas (Forbush, 41-2) won by decision over Mariano Mendez (Patton, 33-4) (Dec 7-4)

113 Pound Division

Zachariah Lewis (R-S Central, 47-8) won by major decision over Seth Miller (Wheatmore, 31-7) (MD 13-2)

Aaron Ortega-Perez (Trinity, 40-10) won by decision over Samuel Hodge (Currituck County, 35-7) (Dec 6-4)

Jacob Cox (South Rowan, 33-1) won by major decision over Langston Hoffman (West Lincoln, 39-9) (MD 8-0)

Elijah Boyd (Reidsville, 22-6) won by tech fall over Mitch Glover (Newton-Conover, 53-8) (TF-1.5 5:42 (19-3))

120 Pound Division

Braden Riggs (Pisgah, 44-5) won by fall over Conner Nelson (Wheatmore, 34-11) (Fall 2:51)

Aidan Hiott (West Stanly, 49-3) won by fall over Luis Garcia (Randleman, 29-11) (Fall 1:43)

Loki Ryan (R-S Central, 53-8) won by decision over Keagan Bolman (Dixon, 39-12) (Dec 8-5)

Timothy Hepler (Thomasville, 41-3) won by decision over Hunter Ross (Central Academy, 45-5) (Dec 7-3)

126 Pound Division

Cayman Carpenter (Bunker Hill, 34-5) won by fall over Hunter Dover (Chase, 28-7) (Fall 5:32)

Louis Mehaffey (Pisgah, 41-10) won by fall over Preston Scarborough (Central Academy, 38-6) (Fall 4:54)

Ethan Oakley (Wheatmore, 51-1) won by major decision over Connor Medvar (Surry Central, 37-5) (MD 11-0)

Spenser Harris (Newton-Conover, 63-0) won by decision over Andrew Holden (North Lincoln, 39-9) (Dec 5-2)

132 Pound Division

Brady Ross (Central Academy, 34-3) won in tie breaker – 1 over Drew Pinion (R-S Central, 46-12) (TB-1 5-4)

Jon Ward (West Craven, 32-3) won by decision over Michael Lowry (Salisbury, 45-9) (Dec 8-5)

Landon Shuford (West Iredell, 36-2) won by tech fall over Jake Santolli (Foard, 34-8) (TF-1.5 4:11 (17-2))

Gage Peters (South Granville, 42-4) won by fall over Chance Norman (West Lincoln, 29-16) (Fall 5:16)

138 Pound Division

Lukus Ferguson (R-S Central, 46-8) won by fall over Dalton English (North Pitt, 47-10) (Fall 2:50)

Logan Lambert (South Rowan, 28-1) won by tech fall over Logan Merril (Trinity, 40-7) (TF-1.5 4:52 (15-0))

Jonathan Ward (Northeastern, 33-3) won by decision over Xander Pendergrass (West Lincoln, 39-8) (Dec 2-1)

Josh Riggs (Foard, 42-3) won by decision over Cody Williams (Reidsville, 17-3) (Dec 10-9)

145 Pound Division

Taylor Thorn (East Rutherford, 40-7) won by decision over Henry Jennings (Washington, 50-7) (Dec 11-6)

Colby Teague (Bandys, 51-1) won by major decision over Tyler Vinson (Franklin, 35-3) (MD 13-2)

Caleb Hines (East Lincoln, 31-10) won in overtime over Justin Whalen (Foard, 37-12) (OT 15-13)

Canon Bridges (West Lincoln, 34-4) won by major decision over Dalton Miller (Mount Pleasant, 42-5) (MD 19-10)

152 Pound Division

Nathan Hull (West Lincoln, 44-3) won by tech fall over Carlos Mize (North Davidson, 34-2) (TF-1.5 5:45 (16-1))

Justn Jolin (Croatan, 45-9) won by decision over Isaac Shelley (Ledford, 23-7) (Dec 4-1)

Aiden Curry (Central Academy, 44-3) won by fall over Thong Tran (Pasquotank County, 32-9) (Fall 5:47)

Corbin Allen (South Point, 49-4) won by major decision over Mason Ross (Ayden – Grifton, 41-4) (MD 10-2)

160 Pound Division

AJ Wingate (Foard, 35-2) won by major decision over Tyler Wargo (Richlands, 42-7) (MD 13-2)

Cade Haines (Central Academy, 47-4) won by major decision over Trent Walker (Currituck County, 43-5) (MD 9-1)

Gaw Jones (Southwest Onslow, 31-10) won by decision over Jonathan Mehaffey (Pisgah, 47-7) (Dec 2-0)

Justin Guy (Bartlett Yancey, 50-4) won by decision over Quinn Walker (North Surry, 36-4) (Dec 7-3)

170 Pound Division

Abraham Vargas-Perez (Lexington, 47-9) won by decision over Mason Venable (Ledford, 18-7) (Dec 7-1)

Seth Williamson (West Iredell, 43-6) won by decision over Hunter Lloyd (Foard, 24-7) (Dec 10-3)

Garrett Overbay (Mount Pleasant, 49-3) won by decision over Zack Ricchini (Bartlett Yancey, 32-5) (Dec 9-6)

Joshua Nichols (Newton-Conover, 53-3) won by decision over Andrew Warren (South Point, 47-6) (Dec 8-2)

182 Pound Division

Landon Foor (Foard, 45-0) won by fall over Kevin Cruz (Randleman, 21-9) (Fall 1:38)

Raheem Jones (North Pitt, 27-6) won by fall over Michael Sloop (South Rowan, 25-5) (Fall 3:27)

Alberto Vargas-Perez (Lexington, 49-4) won by decision over Andrew Edens (Dixon, 46-3) (Dec 8-4)

Matteo Fulghieri (Carrboro, 31-1) won by decision over Cole Clark (Newton-Conover, 51-11) (Dec 2-0)

195 Pound Division

Will Frady (Smoky Mountain, 39-1) won by decision over Kyunta Burns (Anson, 34-8) (Dec 5-4)

Gabriel Guess (Bunker Hill, 46-2) won by fall over Joey Ferguson (Wheatmore, 30-10) (Fall 1:51)

Ray Darden (Ayden – Grifton, 30-1) won by decision over Jacob Jenkins (Chase, 18-5) (Dec 13-7)

Carter Williamson (East Lincoln, 37-3) won by decision over Christen Koonce (West Craven, 33-10) (Dec 11-5)

220 Pound Division

Raven Atkins (Northeastern, 39-2) won by decision over Harley Scronce (West Lincoln, 34-8) (Dec 5-1)

Sean Sprague (East Henderson, 33-4) won by fall over Logan Nichols (Washington, 39-12) (Fall 0:48)

Jahki Rankin (Reidsville, 9-0) won by fall over Grayson Cannon (East Lincoln, 33-8) (Fall 4:40)

Zachariah Bare (Ashe County, 43-1) won by fall over Noah Berryman (Mount Pleasant, 17-3) (Fall 3:02)

285 Pound Division

Terran Brown (Pisgah, 45-1) won by fall over Nick Swayze (Central Academy, 39-9) (Fall 1:52)

Josh Crump (West Craven, 15-0) won in double overtime over Kevion Chunn (Salisbury, 43-8) (2-OT 8-5)

Brock Steele (West Lincoln, 39-8) won in tie breaker – 1 over Jessie Furr (West Stanly, 32-7) (TB-1 4-2)

Ryan Walker (Newton-Conover, 54-11) won by major decision over Trent Smith (East Lincoln, 25-11) (MD 11-3)

2019 NCHSAA 3A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Championship Quarterfinals Results

106 Pound Division

Marcus Jackson (Central Cabarrus, 51-4) won by tech fall over William Cottingham (North Gaston, 37-8) (TF-1.5 3:26 (16-0))

Ben Baker (Topsail, 40-2) won by tech fall over Zac Brim (Southwestern Randolph, 38-3) (TF-1.5 4:38 (15-0))

Jake Cauble (Piedmont, 48-9) won by major decision over Jahmez Settles (Fike, 22-4) (MD 18-8)

Noah Johns (Clayton, 31-5) won by fall over Dylan Muir (Southeast Guilford, 42-8) (Fall 3:27)

113 Pound Division

Thomas Capul (Marvin Ridge, 35-3) won by decision over Sam Johnson (West Carteret, 44-10) (Dec 4-0)

Tripp Collins (Piedmont, 57-3) won by tech fall over Ethan Lenyszyn (D.H. Conley, 46-3) (TF-1.5 4:17 (17-2))

Nate Burrage (East Rowan, 44-10) won by decision over David Jacob (Rocky Mount, 36-7) (Dec 8-5)

Joshua Vega (Carson, 32-7) won by fall over Diego Jimenez (Person, 29-6) (Fall 1:49)

120 Pound Division

Fred Lewis (Western Harnett, 42-3) won by decision over Gavin McKendrick (West Johnston, 50-4) (Dec 9-4)

Bailey Wicker (Piedmont, 41-9) won by fall over Gavin Wiggins (Orange, 24-8) (Fall 5:55)

Carson Smith (Southeast Guilford, 48-1) won by tech fall over Connor Goodman (Robinson, 38-12) (TF-1.5 5:15 (16-0))

Corbin Dion (Enka, 41-9) won by major decision over Stephon Goodwin (North Forsyth, 43-7) (MD 17-7)

126 Pound Division

Nathan Huntley (Piedmont, 50-11) won by decision over Graham Ormand (St. Stephens, 51-5) (Dec 1-0)

Triston Chapman (Cape Fear, 41-6) won by decision over Ethan Rivenbark (Topsail, 41-5) (Dec 7-1)

Caleb Smith (Southwest Guilford, 46-2) won by major decision over Naiyiem Kelly (Northside-Jacksonville, 20-7) (MD 11-3)

Josh Wilson (Southeast Guilford, 48-3) won by fall over Aden Smith (Forestview, 45-5) (Fall 3:25)

132 Pound Division

Will Lewis (Western Harnett, 42-4) won by fall over Grant Kahlenberg (Cuthbertson, 30-9) (Fall 1:11)

Heath Gonyer (Northern Guilford, 42-1) won by decision over Darius McLeod (Cedar Ridge, 34-11) (Dec 8-3)

Jordan McKinney (Northwest Cabarrus, 36-5) won by major decision over Phifer Ozimek (J.H. Rose, 36-5) (MD 14-3)

Josh Blatt (Piedmont, 44-2) won by fall over Turner Garrison (Southeast Guilford, 47-8) (Fall 5:50)

138 Pound Division

Hunter Campbell (North Brunswick, 43-7) won by decision over Rocco Deangelo (Southern Alamance, 41-7) (Dec 10-4)

Joshua Feliz (North Henderson, 42-5) won by decision over Colby Funderburk (Piedmont, 39-4) (Dec 8-3)

Dallas Wilson (Cape Fear, 44-0) won by fall over Drew Sisk (J.H. Rose, 32-7) (Fall 1:05)

Blake Baker (St. Stephens, 55-3) won by decision over Kevin Arango (Southwest Guilford, 39-8) (Dec 9-5)

145 Pound Division

Spencer Leonhardt (Freedom, 41-1) won by fall over Jeremiah Smith (Cape Fear, 40-10) (Fall 2:23)

William Willis (West Carteret, 50-3) won by forfeit over Reuben Dunbar (Northern Durham, 32-10) (For.)

Devin Bumgarner (West Caldwell, 41-8) won by fall over Khamani Holmes (Western Harnett, 41-6) (Fall 5:20)

Levi Anderson (Orange, 48-3) won by fall over Yoel Del Rio (North Brunswick, 33-6) (Fall 1:32)

152 Pound Division

Ivan Vergel (St. Stephens, 58-2) won by decision over River Carroll (Swansboro, 43-8) (Dec 7-4)

Jonathan Ross (Union Pines, 52-5) won by decision over Chandler Jordan (North Iredell, 47-7) (Dec 7-1)

Tyler Hughes (C.B. Aycock, 54-3) won by fall over Freddy Guardiola (West Caldwell, 42-9) (Fall 5:50)

Donald Cates (Northern Durham, 26-1) won by tech fall over Luis Mena (Asheboro, 45-5) (TF-1.5 1:59 (17-1))

160 Pound Division

Aaron Bancroft (Fike, 50-1) won by fall over Tyler Horton (Morehead, 35-10) (Fall 2:36)

Denton Dicarlo (Weddington, 45-4) won by forfeit over Steven Watson (Eastern Alamance, 37-8) (For.)

Elijah Martin (Union Pines, 61-1) won by major decision over Benjamin Hornyak (Franklinton, 35-4) (MD 15-1)

Kameron Miller (Forestview, 49-1) won by major decision over Stephan Deutsch (East Rowan, 39-7) (MD 11-3)

170 Pound Division

Morgan King (North Henderson, 44-9) won by decision over Caleb Kimpler (Union Pines, 45-6) (Dec 3-2)

Charles White (Morehead, 34-10) won by decision over Eli Vassey (Enka, 42-12) (Dec 8-2)

Easton Griffin (West Caldwell, 47-2) won by decision over Avery Jenkins (Orange, 39-10) (Dec 2-1)

Jared Barbour (Cape Fear, 43-2) won by fall over Kurt Hayes (Charlotte Catholic, 31-5) (Fall 5:38)

182 Pound Division

Anthony Johnson (T.C. Roberson, 44-0) won by fall over Bryan Aragao (North Brunswick, 39-5) (Fall 4:39)

Mason Ingram (A.L. Brown, 45-6) won by decision over Joseph Speight (Fike, 48-6) (Dec 5-1)

Micah Dixon (West Carteret, 50-1) won by decision over Triston Norris (North Henderson, 42-11) (Dec 7-2)

Joe Zovistoski (Weddington, 35-2) won by decision over Max Steele (Southeast Guilford, 20-4) (Dec 6-3)

195 Pound Division

Sae`vyon McCray (West Brunswick, 36-2) won by decision over Jeremiah Musser (West Henderson, 41-10) (Dec 9-8)

Charles Swiggett (Western Guilford, 34-3) won by decision over Michael Flowers (Union Pines, 39-14) (Dec 8-1)

Christian Robles (North Henderson, 37-11) won in sudden victory – 1 over Carlos Meza (North Brunswick, 45-9) (SV-1 4-2)

Salvador Gilvaja (St. Stephens, 58-3) won by major decision over Baiden Suddarth (West Rowan, 32-8) (MD 10-2)

220 Pound Division

Javon Robinson (Monroe, 31-4) won by decision over Jacob Allison (North Henderson, 32-10) (Dec 5-2)

Ray Dixon (Douglas Byrd, 40-2) won by decision over Michael Rogers (Franklinton, 32-2) (Dec 7-1)

Michael Smith (Asheboro, 45-2) won by fall over Nick Harris (Ashbrook, 32-8) (Fall 1:49)

Trey Wilson (Enka, 40-4) won by decision over Nick Minacapelli (Cape Fear, 29-5) (Dec 10-7)

285 Pound Division

Antwon McClee (Ashbrook, 42-0) won by fall over Rodney Harris (Hillside, 21-4) (Fall 0:31)

John Oxce (Southwest Guilford, 34-4) won by fall over Garrett Crockett (Gray`s Creek, 31-10) (Fall 0:53)

Isaac Chapman (Alexander Central, 29-2) won by decision over Michael Carvin (Triton, 38-4) (Dec 4-3)

Johnathan King (Southeast Guilford, 23-0) won by decision over Joshua Simmons (T.C. Roberson, 42-13) (Dec 6-0)

2019 NCHSAA 4A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Championship Quarterfinals Results

106 Pound Division

Richard Treanor (Hough, 41-0) won by major decision over Maximus Buico (Leesville Road, 52-8) (MD 14-4)

Jack Dillon (Ashley, 32-4) won by decision over Matthew Rowland (Pinecrest, 44-6) (Dec 7-4)

Mark Samuel (Laney, 44-2) won by tech fall over Samson Sokolski (Mooresville, 24-5) (TF-1.5 5:30 (15-0))

Jacob Woodburn (Page, 26-4) won by major decision over Darius McKenzie (Middle Creek, 35-15) (MD 11-2)

113 Pound Division

Will Saby (Millbrook, 40-2) won by decision over Geovany Munoz (Hough, 33-15) (Dec 5-1)

Mike Dalton (West Forsyth, 6-0) won by tech fall over Justin Kelly (Lumberton, 38-19) (TF-1.5 4:41 (16-0))

Richie Rizzuto (Leesville Road, 51-6) won by major decision over Thomas Fogleman (Cardinal Gibbons, 34-8) (MD 10-2)

Kaiden Fisher (Lake Norman, 45-7) won by decision over Riley Edwards (Northwest Guilford, 42-3) (Dec 6-4)

120 Pound Division

Will Edmiston (Lake Norman, 13-0) won by fall over Alec Montoya (Apex Friendship, 33-7) (Fall 3:44)

Ahmad Smith (Ragsdale, 39-5) won by injury default over Michael Pappaconstantinou (Wake Forest, 42-3) (Inj. 5:48)

James Joplin (Northwest Guilford, 37-3) won by fall over Kyle Sanders (South Mecklenburg, 34-5) (Fall 3:00)

Kobe Early (Cary, 45-0) won by decision over Jun Figueredo (Hough, 38-12) (Dec 7-0)

126 Pound Division

Sam Westmoreland (Hough, 39-10) won by fall over Benjamin Lance (Wake Forest, 46-7) (Fall 5:48)

Issac Toe (High Point Central, 43-3) won by decision over Joshua Cox (Riverside-Durham, 31-6) (Dec 7-1)

Seth Thomas (Laney, 41-5) won by major decision over Tobias Finn (McDowell, 41-12) (MD 8-0)

Jaxon Maroney (Cardinal Gibbons, 33-1) won by fall over Bill Trader (Davie, 38-9) (Fall 0:42)

132 Pound Division

Jalen Adams (Riverside-Durham, 35-8) won by decision over Connor Johnson (Laney, 36-5) (Dec 1-0)

Nigel Freeman (Ragsdale, 44-7) won by decision over Patrick Schellpfeffer (Myers Park, 22-5) (Dec 9-4)

Yakemiean Johnson (Lumberton, 30-2) won by fall over Ethan Wright (West Forsyth, 45-9) (Fall 0:44)

Trey Dal Pizzol (Cardinal Gibbons, 41-12) won by fall over Jacob Stewart (Ashley, 39-7) (Fall 5:17)

138 Pound Division

Isaac Shaw (Mooresville, 40-1) won by fall over William Valade (Glenn, 36-8) (Fall 3:27)

Marcus Mondragon (Laney, 46-3) won by fall over Paul Grena (Cary, 38-12) (Fall 1:49)

Drew Dickson (Porter Ridge, 53-5) won by decision over Ryan Sklar (Myers Park, 24-13) (Dec 10-3)

Noah Williams (Apex, 34-6) won by decision over Kyle Riddle (Providence, 11-5) (Dec 15-9)

145 Pound Division

Silas Shaw (Mooresville, 48-0) won by tech fall over Caide Smith (Sanderson, 39-6) (TF-1.5 5:14 (17-1))

Parker Corwin (Pinecrest, 49-4) won by decision over Tremaine Jackson (South View, 38-12) (Dec 8-2)

Isaiah Willett (Wakefield, 42-3) won by fall over Finn Queen (Northwest Guilford, 39-12) (Fall 2:27)

Kai Paxton-Lee (Middle Creek, 48-3) won by decision over Toure Moore (Grimsley, 24-11) (Dec 7-0)

152 Pound Division

Connor Wrought (New Bern, 50-3) won by tech fall over Luke Kucko (Hough, 41-8) (TF-1.5 3:47 (15-0))

Dustin Herman (South Caldwell, 47-4) won in sudden victory – 1 over Michael Quinones (East Forsyth, 34-4) (SV-1 5-3)

Andrew Doss (Corinth Holders, 19-4) won by decision over Marlon Toruno (Cary, 44-6) (Dec 4-0)

Isaac Byers (Mooresville, 38-3) won by fall over Isaac Webb (Davie, 33-15) (Fall 5:15)

160 Pound Division

Jordan Norman (Mallard Creek, 51-5) won by fall over Denzel Carrucini (Jack Britt, 32-10) (Fall 3:51)

Jacob Polansky (Leesville Road, 54-8) won by decision over John Arnett (Porter Ridge, 48-12) (Dec 7-1)

Michael Goins (Mooresville, 35-4) won by fall over Hunter Hillis (Pinecrest, 38-11) (Fall 5:00)

Chris Jones (Middle Creek) 47-5 won by major decision over Noah Rupp (Providence) 40-14 (MD 18-8)

170 Pound Division

Kaleb Wright (Broughton, 29-5) won by decision over Dilyn Roudesbush (Mooresville, 31-9) (Dec 7-3)

Success Odoemena (Rocky River, 31-2) won by fall over Connor Voelker (Wake Forest, 32-10) (Fall 2:33)

Cael Willis (Laney, 47-4) won by fall over Anthony Fabian (Hough, 39-12) (Fall 2:38)

Ryan Wolfram (Cary, 44-1) won by decision over Isaac Strickland (Independence, 33-10) (Dec 7-3)

182 Pound Division

Holden Cypher (Millbrook, 53-1) won by fall over Gianmarco Price (Myers Park, 33-11) (Fall 1:57)

Chris Garrison (Northwest Guilford, 26-0) won by tech fall over Collin Paradis (Hough, 30-14) (TF-1.5 2:55 (16-1))

Shylik Scriven (Athens Drive, 30-2) won by fall over Latrell Havner (Seventy-First, 33-4) (Fall 5:41)

Matt King (Davie, 45-6) won by fall over Marvin Rich (Mallard Creek, 45-6) (Fall 4:48)

195 Pound Division

Nathan Dugan (Lake Norman, 51-4) won by tech fall over Edward Brock (Lumberton, 40-10) (TF-1.5 1:05 (16-1))

Bobby James (Rolesville, 38-2) won by major decision over Jatavian Hart (Riverside-Durham, 37-5) (MD 16-7)

Eric Hudson (West Mecklenburg, 35-4) won by decision over Cameron Blizard (Ragsdale, 43-4) (Dec 7-4)

Erick Martinez (Jack Britt, 32-3) won by fall over Ben Williard (Millbrook, 44-7) (Fall 4:27)

220 Pound Division

Ishmael Williams (Ardrey Kell, 41-3) won by tech fall over Kyshaun Galberth (Hoke County, 26-7) (TF-1.5 4:29 (18-3))

Jesus Olmedo (Davie, 50-0) won by fall over Alex Hammonds (Lumberton, 28-4) (Fall 2:57)

Jerell Belcher (South Central, 51-1) won by decision over John Jimenez (Mooresville, 24-6) (Dec 5-4)

Jalen Brooks (Cardinal Gibbons, 40-0) won by fall over Stephen Vega (Northwest Guilford, 35-3) (Fall 1:19)

285 Pound Division

Davin Vann (Cary, 32-2) won by fall over Joseph Vickers (Heritage, 40-6) (Fall 3:22)

Corey Moses (East Forsyth, 27-4) won by fall over Tyree Westmoreland (Mooresville, 42-9) (Fall 1:15)

Tray Regan (Lumberton, 56-4) won in tie breaker – 1 over George Ayino (South Central, 41-14) (TB-1 8-1)

Andy Flores (Davie, 31-5) won by decision over Tyrell Reid (West Mecklenburg, 25-5) (Dec 6-3)