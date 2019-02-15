Ragsdale JV Girls Basketball Team really getting it done this Season:Tigers are Undefeated and have been going with just 6 players the entire season, now looking to wrap up a Perfect Season tonight at Page HS

The Ragsdale Girls JV basketball team. YES!!!

This squad is only six deep, but that has not stopped their determination and drive to be the best JV Girls Basketball Team in the history of Ragsdale High School…..

This Ragsdale JV girls team has been getting the job done and with the success of the Ragsdale girls varsity team this season, the Ragsdale JV girls have fallen right in line, and they promise to make this Ragsdale girls basketball program become even stronger in the years to come/in the future….

The kids/girls have turned in a remarkable performance this season and the look to finish 2018-2019 with a perfect record….

Ragsdale JV Girls Basketball(16-0)

They have went undefeated(16-0) throughout this season and will be playing their final game tonight at Page High School.

These girls have worked tremendously hard this season…

Ragsdale has played with only six players the entire season and beat each opponent by 20 or more points. We believe this is also a school record.

The Grimsley JV girls topped Page 38-2 according to Page Pirates’ bus driver Robert Stutts, so I am not sure what kind of final score to expect from the Ragsdale-Page JV game tonight at the Mac Morris Gym, on the Page HS campus…

But again, time to roll out the Ogi Overman Special Report section here at GreensboroSports.com and at the Jamestown News and let the people and all of the basketball fans know, that the Ragsdale JV Girls Basketball Team is making history this season…..

As the Ragsdale Athletic Director and chief bottle washer Brian Herndon would say, GO TIGERS!!!! And it is a great day to be on board, with the Ragsdale Tigers JV Girls Basketball Team….