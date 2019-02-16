College Women’s Tennis Final – Roanoke 9, Guilford 0

SALEM, Va. – Roanoke College scored a 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s tennis victory over visiting Guilford College Friday in the Quakers’ season opener. The contest also marked the first for Guilford head coach Kim Kleimeier ’13.

The Maroons (1-0, 1-0 ODAC) breezed through doubles play, yielding only one point. Jessica Kennedy and Lucy Collins took an 8-1 decision over the Quakers’ Makayla McLaurin and Delaney Taylor at the first-doubles flight. Janny Alvarado and Carolyn Kitsock downed Guilford’s Olivia LaGanza and Megan Kimpel, 8-0, at second doubles. Kelly MacCluen and Sophie Bartholomaus blanked Guilford’s Mackenzie Calton and Jessica Fuentes, 8-0, at third doubles.

Kennedy topped McLaurin at first singles, 6-1, 6-1. Taylor won the most games by a Quaker in the match in a 6-1, 6-3 setback to Collins at second singles. Kitsock won the third-singles match, 6-0, 6-1, over LaGanza. Alvarado took out Kimpel, 6-1, 6-0. MacCluen downed Calton, 6-0, 6-0, and Bartholomaus defeated Fuentes by the same score at sixth singles.

The Quakers (0-1, 0-1 ODAC) open their home schedule Sunday (2/17) at 11:00 a.m. versus Greensboro College.