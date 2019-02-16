Game Report on Dudley-Smith Girls Basketball:Dudley goes to (19-4/12-0) and Panthers are the undisputed Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Champs!!!
Dudley 62, Smith 20
Smith - 20 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 10 0 8 2 20
India Sturdivant – 13
Arayah Underwood – 4
Zaria Scott – 3
Dudley - 62 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 16 23 20 3 62
Symphony Jackson – 13
Quinzia Fulmore – 12
Marissa Wooten – 10
Taneij’a Baldwin 8
Kyra Rhymer – 6
Iysis Whitfield – 4
Dominique Simmons – 2
Chantis Mitchell – 2
Nykia Green – 2
Nakyia Williams – 2
Kyndall Barrow – 1
Courtesy of Dudley head coach Frank McNeil
