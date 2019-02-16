Game Report on Dudley-Smith Girls Basketball:Dudley goes to (19-4/12-0) and Panthers are the undisputed Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Champs!!!

Dudley 62, Smith 20

Smith - 20
1st    2nd    3rd    4th    Final
10     0      8      2      20

India Sturdivant – 13
Arayah Underwood – 4
Zaria Scott – 3

Dudley - 62
1st    2nd    3rd    4th    Final
16      23    20     3      62

Symphony Jackson – 13
Quinzia Fulmore – 12
Marissa Wooten – 10
Taneij’a Baldwin 8
Kyra Rhymer – 6
Iysis Whitfield – 4
Dominique Simmons – 2
Chantis Mitchell – 2
Nykia Green – 2
Nakyia Williams – 2
Kyndall Barrow – 1

Courtesy of Dudley head coach Frank McNeil

