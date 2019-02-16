Game Report on East Forsyth-WS Reynolds Boys Basketball:Brintley with 22 pts., McCummings with 15 have EF Eagles coming on strong all night long/East never trails en route to 10 point win

East Forsyth 72, WS Reynolds 62

East Forsyth 13-15-21-23 -- 72 RJ Reynolds 12- 9-12-29 --62

EAST FORSYTH (14-8, 5-5 Central Piedmont 4A Conference) Savon Brintley 22, Khaliq McCummings 15, Hall 9, Nichols 9, Jones 5, Rivers 4, Cobbs 3, Reeves 3, Lyles 2.

RJ REYNOLDS (16-6, 7-3) Mysta Goodloe 17, Devin Ingram 10, Tyriek Leach 10, Davis 9, Johnson 7, Murphy 4, Powers 4, Carter 1

East Forsyth rebounded from a resounding road loss to RJ Reynolds last month and pounded the Demons 72-62 at Jack Musten Gymnasium in Kernersville Friday night. The Eagles’ traded baskets early with RJR, then executed its spread offense to perfection for the last 28 minutes of the game, stretching an early nine-point margin midway through the second quarter to leads of as many as 20 points (56-36) in the fourth quarter.

Reynolds rallied with pressure defense late but cut its deficit to under ten points only once (62-53) with 2:46 remaining. Only erratic free throw shooting by the Eagles in the game’s closing minutes kept it close as the home team secured third-place in the final CPC standings going into next week’s conference tournament play.

East senior guard Savon Brintley led all scorers on Senior Night with 22 points, many coming in the middle of his team’s Four Corners offense. Senior Khaliq McCummings added 15 points and nine rebounds for the winners. Senior guards Brad Hall & Jimmy Nichols scored nine each in the balanced attack in which nine players scored for the Eagles, who finished the regular season 14-8 & avenged a 79-49 loss at RJR last month with the victory.

Mysta Goodloe led RJR with 17 points and grabbed a game-high ten rebounds before fouling out with 41 second left in the third quarter, one of three Demons to foul out in the game. Devin Ingram & Tyriek Leach added 10 points each for the Demons.

Courtesy of East Forsyth coaching staff…