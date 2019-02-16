Game Report on North Davidson-Ledford Girls Basketball:Ledford Panthers scratch out 11-point victory over ND, with Hege, McMillan and Davis topping Knights efforts

Ledford 58, North Davidson 47 

Q1: ND 16, LHS 12
Q2: ND 16, LHS 20
Q3: ND  9, LHS 18
Q4: ND  6, LHS  8

ND
Emily Hege 18 points
Courtney McMillan 15 points
Ashley Davis 12 points
Maddy Altiers 2 points

Ledford
Lyrick Thorne 27 points
Ashlyn Roark 10 points
McCall Denny 8 points
Shelby Sprinkle 6 points
Ashley Limbacher 4 points

Courtesy of Katelyn Frazier
NDHS Varsity Women’s Basketball Coach

