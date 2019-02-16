Game Report on Page-Ragsdale Boys Basketball:Pirates out-score Tigers 21-10 in the 4th Q with Deshaun Ballard going for 21 pts./12 boards on the night, Ellis with 12 pts., Sellars with 10 and Pirates snag upset Road Win
Page 59, Ragsdale 51
Page Q1: 8 Q2: 22 Q3: 38 Final: 59 Ragsdale Q1: 12 Q2: 26 Q3: 41 Final: 51
Page:
Nate Duggins – 6pts
Jaden Ellis – 12pts 5 assists 3 steals
Mike Maxwell – 7pts
Dashaun Ballard – 21pts 12 rebounds 2 steals
Will Clem – 2pts
Jason Sellers – 10pts 7 rebound 3 blocks
Whit Edwards – 1pt
Ragsdale:
C. Lanier – 10pts
T. Marsh – 2pts
B. Wall – 10pts
J. Ford – 9pts
J. Spillman – 3pts
Courtesy of Page head coach Matthew Harder
