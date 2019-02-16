High School Basketball Boys and Girls Top Scorers from Friday Night’s Games

Here we go with our list for today, as we look back at the Friday night high school basketball games and chart our top boys and girls scorers from those games that were played last night….We get our numbers from the games that were turned into us here at the site, the games we attended, and from Joe Sirera and his crew over at the News and Record’s HSXtra section, the Burlington Times-News, the Asheboro Courier-Tribune and the WS Journal and now we have revealed nearly all of sources and we need to give you the highlight numbers, which would be for the Boys, 15 points or more scored on Friday night make the list, and for the girls their top number is 10 points or more scored in the Friday night games…

(If you have numbers we need to add in, send them our way and we will do our best to get them verified and posted ASAP.)

And now here we go with this week’s LIST….

(This is like our, “Saturday Morning Basketball Rewind”.)

Top Boys Scorers from the Friday night games:

49:Themus Fulks(North Davidson HS)

36:Nasir Johnson(Burlington Williams HS)

28:Walker Lackey(Ledford)

25:Chris Hampton(Northwest Guilford HS)

22:Traveyon Ginyard(Northeast Guilford HS)

22:Jordan Byrd(Eastern Alamance HS)

21:Dashaun Ballard(Page HS) also with 12 rebounds

20:Isaiah Staton-Ray(Dudley HS) also with 12 rebounds

20:Andrews Budzinski(Bishop McGuinness HS)

20:Savon Brintley(East Forsyth HS)

18:Ronan Martinek-Jenne(Grimsley HS)

17:Christian Martin(Southwest Guilford HS)

17:Lopez(Oak Ridge Military Academy)

17:Bono(Oak Ridge Military Academy)

16:Jay’Den Turner(Southwest Guilford HS)

16:Cameron Caroway(Bishop McGuinness HS)

16:Quest Aldridge(Mount Tabor HS)

16:Jamerien Dalton(North Davidson HS)

15:Cameron Kimber(Southeast Guilford HS)

15:Khaliq McCummings(East Forsyth HS)

Top Girls Scorers from the Friday night games:

27:Lyrick Thorne(Ledford HS)

20:Elizabeth Knox(Bishop McGuinness HS)

18:Emily Hege(North Davidson HS)

16:Raven Preston(Southeast Guilford HS)

16:Sarah Nelson(Southwest Guilford HS)

16:Jada Artis(Reidsville HS)

15:Nyah Stallings(Ragsdale HS)

15:Courtney McMillan(North Davidson HS)

14:Quinzia Fulmore(Dudley HS)

14:Amani Smalls(Reidsville HS)

13:Symphony Jackson(Dudley HS)

13:India Sturdivant(Smith HS)

13:Brooke Becker(Page HS)

13:Eman Carter(Page HS)

12:Ashley Davis(North Davidson HS)

10:Marissa Wooten(Dudley HS)

10:Alana Gaskins(Ragsdale HS)

10:Ashlyn Roark(Ledford HS)