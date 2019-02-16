High School Basketball Games Today(2/16/19) for our Guilford County area teams in the NCISAA Tournament
NCISAA/North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals
4-A:#7 Charlotte Country Day boys(18-11) at #2 Greensboro Day School(27-5) 4pm
4-A:#8 Greensboro Day School girls(20-7) at #1 North Raleigh Christian(20-4) 1pm
4-A:#7 Rabun Gap girls(12-12) at #2 Wesleyan Christian Academy(10-12)
3-A:#6 High Point Christian Academy(21-8) boys at #3 Village Christian(20-12)
2-A:Westchester Country Day School boys(11-15) at #4 Northside Christian/Charlotte(22-10)
1-A:#6 The Burlington School boys(24-6) at #2 Trinity Christian School(20-9)
1-A:Pungo Christian School girls(23-4) at #1 The Burlington School(22-1)
