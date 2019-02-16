NCHSAA 2019 Individual Wrestling Championships Day 2 Full Results:Carson Smith(SEG), Caleb Smith(SWG), Heath Gonyer(NG), Charles Swigget(WG), Woodburn(Page), Toe(HP Central), Freeman(Ragsdale HS), Garrison(NWG) among those going for State Titles on Saturday at the GSO Colisuem

GREENSBORO, NC – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) continued the 2019 Individual Wrestling Championships at the Greensboro Coliseum on Friday, February 15, 2019. Schedule for the final day of competition on Saturday, February 16th is as follows:

*All times are estimates

9:00 a.m. – 1A Consolation First Round & 2A/3A/4A Consolation Third Round

11:30 a.m. – Consolation Semifinals (all classifications)

1:00 p.m. – Consolation Finals (all classifications)

4:30 p.m. – Parade of Champions & Championship Finals (all classifications)

2019 NCHSAA 1A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Championship Quarterfinals Results

106 Pound Division

Stephen Mainz (Lejeune, 41-6) won by fall over Norton Jacob (Cherokee, 17-9) (Fall 1:45)

Jayden Nowell (Robbinsville, 40-8) won by decision over Heaven Fitch (Uwharrie Charter, 50-6) (Dec 11-5)

David Javier (Elkin, 47-1) won by decision over Cody Lawson (South Stokes, 34-13) (Dec 6-4)

Joe Jordan (Avery County, 46-3) won by fall over Logan Tortual (Rosewood, 39-12) (Fall 0:53)

113 Pound Division

Christian Decatur (Rosewood, 53-0) won by fall over Averil Lafferty (Alleghany, 40-14) (Fall 3:18)

Andrew Ocampo (Pender, 30-6) won by fall over Matt Lovin (Robbinsville, 27-15) (Fall 5:30)

Chandler Steele (Chatham Charter, 30-10) won by tech fall over Keith Cook (Hayesville, 21-6) (TF-1.5 4:40 (17-1))

Ethan Shell (Avery County, 51-3) won by fall over Josh Poteat (Uwharrie Charter, 28-5) (Fall 2:21)

120 Pound Division

Hayden Waddell (Uwharrie Charter, 57-0) won by fall over Trevin Robinson (Mount Airy, 20-14) (Fall 1:59)

Daniel Ferguson (East Wilkes, 26-7) won by decision over Jaquavius Caraway (South Stanly, 31-15) (Dec 11-9)

Timothy Freeze (South Davidson, 23-15) won by fall over McClay Phillips (Cherokee, 36-12) (Fall 0:09)

Dylan Lowery (Mitchell, 39-3) won by fall over David Garcia (Granville Central, 17-8) (Fall 0:45)

126 Pound Division

Chris Hill (Rosewood, 42-4) won by fall over Dylan Vandeventer (East Wilkes, 12-11) (Fall 3:19)

Evan Wagoner (Alleghany, 47-11) won by tech fall over Brice Browning (Tarboro, 35-9) (TF-1.5 4:22 (20-3))

Cole Armstrong (Chatham Central, 33-11) won by fall over Preston Burnett (Polk County, 34-16) (Fall 5:23)

River Griffith (Avery County, 48-3) won by fall over Timmy Blake (Uwharrie Charter, 43-17) (Fall 1:29)

132 Pound Division

Timothy Decatur (Rosewood, 55-1) won by tech fall over Sebastian Perna (Mountain Island Charter, 31-12) (TF-1.5 3:08 (19-4))

Lowell Shotton (South Stokes, 28-9) won by fall over Jonah Hayes (Avery County, 38-14) (Fall 3:30)

Nathan Brock (Swain County, 31-7) won by fall over Shane Cuda (Uwharrie Charter, 38-12) (Fall 5:28)

Nathan Fisher (Robbinsville, 27-8) won by fall over Hunter Barrier (South Stanly, 37-17) (Fall 2:40)

138 Pound Division

Franko Cuccurello (Neuse Charter, 19-9) won by fall over Sterlin Holbrook (Starmount, 25-8) (Fall 1:16)

Jonas Trejo (Swain County, 34-4) won by decision over Ricky Gonzalez (South Stokes, 20-5) (Dec 9-3)

Brian Njenga (Voyager Academy, 28-9) won by decision over Johnathan Cable (Avery County, 32-12) (Dec 5-2)

Kade Millsaps (Robbinsville, 45-4) won by fall over Tyler Sawyer (Pender, 25-16) (Fall 2:56)

145 Pound Division

Jordan Todd (Rosewood, 37-1) won by fall over Dalton Towe (Avery County, 29-21) (Fall 1:10)

Keegan McDonough (Lejeune, 34-15) won by fall over Lucas Brown (Swain County, 32-12) (Fall 5:54)

Austin Bauguess (East Wilkes, 34-3) won by decision over Johnny Dotson (South Stokes, 27-18) (Dec 8-3)

Caleb Bryant (Uwharrie Charter, 50-10) won by decision over Israel Maltba (Mitchell, 36-10) (Dec 4-2)

152 Pound Division

George Vrachnos (Lejeune, 43-7) won by major decision over James Russ (Avery County, 33-24) (MD 14-1)

Jerry Jimenez (Uwharrie Charter, 47-15) won by decision over Sam Everhardt (Swain County, 18-4) (Dec 11-9)

Kaleb Mitchell (South Stokes, 34-10) won by fall over Marcus Loving (Bradford Prep, 38-8) (Fall 2:56)

Austin Tumbarello (Mount Airy, 23-5) won by decision over William Pendelton (Manteo, 23-11) (Dec 8-4)

160 Pound Division

Jackson Boles (South Stokes, 41-2) won by decision over Dustin Rector (Alleghany, 41-15) (Dec 7-3)

Rodney Hammonds (South Stanly, 31-8) won by decision over Austin Lovin (Robbinsville, 21-11) (Dec 10-7)

Jacobi Deal (Voyager Academy, 35-5) won by decision over Zane Ramey (Rosman, 32-10) (Dec 8-2)

Dustin Blackburn (East Wilkes, 40-2) won by decision over Malikai Briggs (Louisburg, 27-6) (Dec 6-3)

170 Pound Division

Jacari Deal (Voyager Academy, 37-3) won by fall over Trey Thompson (Polk County, 24-15) (Fall 1:34)

Isaiah Deck (Neuse Charter, 48-2) won by decision over Joseph Becker (East Surry, 14-7) (Dec 9-3)

Steven Fatz (South Stokes, 42-2) won by fall over Luke Rayfield (Cherryville, 22-5) (Fall 1:48)

Jathan Parker (East Carteret, 18-11) won by fall over Damian Lossiah (Swain County, 27-11) (Fall 2:25)

182 Pound Division

Isaiah Martin (Uwharrie Charter, 55-0) won by fall over Nathan Cox (East Surry, 17-13) (Fall 0:19)

Cody Long (Swain County, 31-9) won by fall over Jordan Mitchell (South Stokes, 30-19) (Fall 2:32)

Wesley Sharpe (Voyager Academy, 34-9) won by decision over Joseph Hampton (Alleghany, 41-17) (Dec 4-1)

Payne Anderson (Robbinsville, 34-6) won by major decision over Daniel Cancro (Bishop McGuinness, 19-15) (MD 11-0)

195 Pound Division

Cyle Ponchot (Swain County, 37-8) won by fall over Payton Coble (West Montgomery, 17-2) (Fall 3:34)

Adrian Little (Albemarle, 32-2) won by decision over Isaac Wilkinson (Robbinsville, 22-9) (Dec 6-5)

John Bennett (Mount Airy, 27-6) won by decision over Cooper Ross (South Stokes, 28-15) (Dec 8-2)

Lucas Andrews (Avery County, 46-4) won by decision over Jaime Bernal (Uwharrie Charter, 32-10) (Dec 6-0)

220 Pound Division

Nicholas King (West Montgomery, 22-0) won by decision over Eric Olvera (Mount Airy, 19-7) (Dec 12-7)

Kyle Fink (Robbinsville, 25-6) won in tie breaker – 1 over Sergio Saldana (Uwharrie Charter, 45-11) (TB-1 4-2)

Mitchell Edwards (East Surry, 19-1) won by fall over Khris Mayo (South Stanly, 25-9) (Fall 5:59)

Levi Andrews (Avery County, 49-5) won by fall over Brandon Tubby (Bishop McGuinness, 10-16) (Fall 1:50)

285 Pound Division

Javon Armstrong (Pamlico County, 22-1) won by fall over Zachary Vance (Avery County, 26-28) (Fall 0:51)

Hudson Boone (Mitchell, 18-2) won by fall over Ezekiel Jayne (East Carteret, 29-11) (Fall 1:51)

Nyterrius Williams (Rosewood, 29-5) won by fall over CJ Henderson (Elkin, 28-3) (Fall 3:34)

Noland Brown (Swain County, 32-4) won by decision over Cade Whitley (South Stanly, 41-6) (Dec 3-0)

2019 NCHSAA 1A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Championship Semifinals Results

106 Pound Division

Jayden Nowell (Robbinsville, 41-8) won by decision over Stephen Mainz (Lejeune, 41-7) (Dec 9-3)

Joe Jordan (Avery County, 47-3) won in the ultimate tie breaker over David Javier (Elkin, 47-2) (UTB 2-2)

113 Pound Division

Christian Decatur (Rosewood, 54-0) won by tech fall over Andrew Ocampo (Pender, 30-7) (TF-1.5 4:25 (16-1))

Ethan Shell (Avery County, 52-3) won by fall over Chandler Steele (Chatham Charter, 30-11) (Fall 3:35)

120 Pound Division

Hayden Waddell (Uwharrie Charter, 58-0) won by tech fall over Daniel Ferguson (East Wilkes, 26-8) (TF-1.5 3:32 (15-0))

Dylan Lowery (Mitchell, 40-3) won by fall over Timothy Freeze (South Davidson, 23-16) (Fall 1:01)

126 Pound Division

Chris Hill (Rosewood, 43-4) won by major decision over Evan Wagoner (Alleghany, 47-12) (MD 12-3)

River Griffith (Avery County, 49-3) won by tech fall over Cole Armstrong (Chatham Central, 33-12) (TF-1.5 5:51 (19-3))

132 Pound Division

Timothy Decatur (Rosewood, 56-1) won by tech fall over Lowell Shotton (South Stokes, 28-10) (TF-1.5 3:03 (19-3))

Nathan Fisher (Robbinsville, 28-8) won by fall over Nathan Brock (Swain County, 31-8) (Fall 1:44)

138 Pound Division

Jonas Trejo (Swain County, 35-4) won by fall over Franko Cuccurello (Neuse Charter, 19-10) (Fall 4:53)

Kade Millsaps (Robbinsville, 46-4) won by tech fall over Brian Njenga (Voyager Academy, 28-10) (TF-1.5 3:25 (16-1))

145 Pound Division

Jordan Todd (Rosewood, 38-1) won by decision over Keegan McDonough (Lejeune, 34-16) (Dec 5-2)

Austin Bauguess (East Wilkes, 35-3) won by decision over Caleb Bryant (Uwharrie Charter, 50-11) (Dec 6-4)

152 Pound Division

George Vrachnos (Lejeune, 44-7) won by major decision over Jerry Jimenez (Uwharrie Charter, 47-16) (MD 13-5)

Austin Tumbarello (Mount Airy, 24-5) won by decision over Kaleb Mitchell (South Stokes, 34-11) (Dec 13-9)

160 Pound Division

Jackson Boles (South Stokes, 42-2) won by tech fall over Rodney Hammonds (South Stanly, 31-9) (TF-1.5 5:18 (19-3))

Jacobi Deal (Voyager Academy, 36-5) won by decision over Dustin Blackburn (East Wilkes, 40-3) (Dec 10-4)

170 Pound Division

Jacari Deal (Voyager Academy, 38-3) won by decision over Isaiah Deck (Neuse Charter, 48-3) (Dec 4-0)

Steven Fatz (South Stokes, 43-2) won by fall over Jathan Parker (East Carteret, 18-12) (Fall 0:35)

182 Pound Division

Isaiah Martin (Uwharrie Charter, 56-0) won by fall over Cody Long (Swain County, 31-10) (Fall 1:00)

Wesley Sharpe (Voyager Academy, 35-9) won by decision over Payne Anderson (Robbinsville, 34-7) (Dec 1-0)

195 Pound Division

Adrian Little (Albemarle, 33-2) won by fall over Cyle Ponchot (Swain County, 37-9) (Fall 2:43)

John Bennett (Mount Airy, 28-6) won in sudden victory – 1 over Lucas Andrews (Avery County, 46-5) (SV-1 7-5)

220 Pound Division

Kyle Fink (Robbinsville, 26-6) won in the ultimate tie breaker over Nicholas King (West Montgomery, 22-1) (UTB 3-2)

Levi Andrews (Avery County, 50-5) won in sudden victory – 1 over Mitchell Edwards (East Surry, 19-2) (SV-1 11-9)

285 Pound Division

Javon Armstrong (Pamlico County, 23-1) won by fall over Hudson Boone (Mitchell, 18-3) (Fall 5:39)

Noland Brown (Swain County, 33-4) won by fall over Nyterrius Williams (Rosewood, 29-6) (Fall 5:23)

2019 NCHSAA 2A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Championship Quarterfinals Results

106 Pound Division

Landon Stocks (Ayden – Grifton, 47-3) won by decision over Uriel Federico (West Wilkes, 39-13) (Dec 13-6)

Kyle Montaperto (Central Academy, 46-1) won by fall over Camden Spencer (Newton-Conover, 55-9) (Fall 1:12)

Zayden Roseboro (Lexington, 47-10) won by decision over David Makupson II (Trinity, 41-12) (Dec 5-1)

Eli Thomas (Forbush, 41-2) won by decision over Mariano Mendez (Patton, 33-4) (Dec 7-4)

113 Pound Division

Zachariah Lewis (R-S Central, 47-8) won by major decision over Seth Miller (Wheatmore, 31-7) (MD 13-2)

Aaron Ortega-Perez (Trinity, 40-10) won by decision over Samuel Hodge (Currituck County, 35-7) (Dec 6-4)

Jacob Cox (South Rowan, 33-1) won by major decision over Langston Hoffman (West Lincoln, 39-9) (MD 8-0)

Elijah Boyd (Reidsville, 22-6) won by tech fall over Mitch Glover (Newton-Conover, 53-8) (TF-1.5 5:42 (19-3))

120 Pound Division

Braden Riggs (Pisgah, 44-5) won by fall over Conner Nelson (Wheatmore, 34-11) (Fall 2:51)

Aidan Hiott (West Stanly, 49-3) won by fall over Luis Garcia (Randleman, 29-11) (Fall 1:43)

Loki Ryan (R-S Central, 53-8) won by decision over Keagan Bolman (Dixon, 39-12) (Dec 8-5)

Timothy Hepler (Thomasville, 41-3) won by decision over Hunter Ross (Central Academy, 45-5) (Dec 7-3)

126 Pound Division

Cayman Carpenter (Bunker Hill, 34-5) won by fall over Hunter Dover (Chase, 28-7) (Fall 5:32)

Louis Mehaffey (Pisgah, 41-10) won by fall over Preston Scarborough (Central Academy, 38-6) (Fall 4:54)

Ethan Oakley (Wheatmore, 51-1) won by major decision over Connor Medvar (Surry Central, 37-5) (MD 11-0)

Spenser Harris (Newton-Conover, 63-0) won by decision over Andrew Holden (North Lincoln, 39-9) (Dec 5-2)

132 Pound Division

Brady Ross (Central Academy, 34-3) won in tie breaker – 1 over Drew Pinion (R-S Central, 46-12) (TB-1 5-4)

Jon Ward (West Craven, 32-3) won by decision over Michael Lowry (Salisbury, 45-9) (Dec 8-5)

Landon Shuford (West Iredell, 36-2) won by tech fall over Jake Santolli (Foard, 34-8) (TF-1.5 4:11 (17-2))

Gage Peters (South Granville, 42-4) won by fall over Chance Norman (West Lincoln, 29-16) (Fall 5:16)

138 Pound Division

Lukus Ferguson (R-S Central, 46-8) won by fall over Dalton English (North Pitt, 47-10) (Fall 2:50)

Logan Lambert (South Rowan, 28-1) won by tech fall over Logan Merril (Trinity, 40-7) (TF-1.5 4:52 (15-0))

Jonathan Ward (Northeastern, 33-3) won by decision over Xander Pendergrass (West Lincoln, 39-8) (Dec 2-1)

Josh Riggs (Foard, 42-3) won by decision over Cody Williams (Reidsville, 17-3) (Dec 10-9)

145 Pound Division

Taylor Thorn (East Rutherford, 40-7) won by decision over Henry Jennings (Washington, 50-7) (Dec 11-6)

Colby Teague (Bandys, 51-1) won by major decision over Tyler Vinson (Franklin, 35-3) (MD 13-2)

Caleb Hines (East Lincoln, 31-10) won in overtime over Justin Whalen (Foard, 37-12) (OT 15-13)

Canon Bridges (West Lincoln, 34-4) won by major decision over Dalton Miller (Mount Pleasant, 42-5) (MD 19-10)

152 Pound Division

Nathan Hull (West Lincoln, 44-3) won by tech fall over Carlos Mize (North Davidson, 34-2) (TF-1.5 5:45 (16-1))

Justn Jolin (Croatan, 45-9) won by decision over Isaac Shelley (Ledford, 23-7) (Dec 4-1)

Aiden Curry (Central Academy, 44-3) won by fall over Thong Tran (Pasquotank County, 32-9) (Fall 5:47)

Corbin Allen (South Point, 49-4) won by major decision over Mason Ross (Ayden – Grifton, 41-4) (MD 10-2)

160 Pound Division

AJ Wingate (Foard, 35-2) won by major decision over Tyler Wargo (Richlands, 42-7) (MD 13-2)

Cade Haines (Central Academy, 47-4) won by major decision over Trent Walker (Currituck County, 43-5) (MD 9-1)

Gaw Jones (Southwest Onslow, 31-10) won by decision over Jonathan Mehaffey (Pisgah, 47-7) (Dec 2-0)

Justin Guy (Bartlett Yancey, 50-4) won by decision over Quinn Walker (North Surry, 36-4) (Dec 7-3)

170 Pound Division

Abraham Vargas-Perez (Lexington, 47-9) won by decision over Mason Venable (Ledford, 18-7) (Dec 7-1)

Seth Williamson (West Iredell, 43-6) won by decision over Hunter Lloyd (Foard, 24-7) (Dec 10-3)

Garrett Overbay (Mount Pleasant, 49-3) won by decision over Zack Ricchini (Bartlett Yancey, 32-5) (Dec 9-6)

Joshua Nichols (Newton-Conover, 53-3) won by decision over Andrew Warren (South Point, 47-6) (Dec 8-2)

182 Pound Division

Landon Foor (Foard, 45-0) won by fall over Kevin Cruz (Randleman, 21-9) (Fall 1:38)

Raheem Jones (North Pitt, 27-6) won by fall over Michael Sloop (South Rowan, 25-5) (Fall 3:27)

Alberto Vargas-Perez (Lexington, 49-4) won by decision over Andrew Edens (Dixon, 46-3) (Dec 8-4)

Matteo Fulghieri (Carrboro, 31-1) won by decision over Cole Clark (Newton-Conover, 51-11) (Dec 2-0)

195 Pound Division

Will Frady (Smoky Mountain, 39-1) won by decision over Kyunta Burns (Anson, 34-8) (Dec 5-4)

Gabriel Guess (Bunker Hill, 46-2) won by fall over Joey Ferguson (Wheatmore, 30-10) (Fall 1:51)

Ray Darden (Ayden – Grifton, 30-1) won by decision over Jacob Jenkins (Chase, 18-5) (Dec 13-7)

Carter Williamson (East Lincoln, 37-3) won by decision over Christen Koonce (West Craven, 33-10) (Dec 11-5)

220 Pound Division

Raven Atkins (Northeastern, 39-2) won by decision over Harley Scronce (West Lincoln, 34-8) (Dec 5-1)

Sean Sprague (East Henderson, 33-4) won by fall over Logan Nichols (Washington, 39-12) (Fall 0:48)

Jahki Rankin (Reidsville, 9-0) won by fall over Grayson Cannon (East Lincoln, 33-8) (Fall 4:40)

Zachariah Bare (Ashe County, 43-1) won by fall over Noah Berryman (Mount Pleasant, 17-3) (Fall 3:02)

285 Pound Division

Terran Brown (Pisgah, 45-1) won by fall over Nick Swayze (Central Academy, 39-9) (Fall 1:52)

Josh Crump (West Craven, 15-0) won in double overtime over Kevion Chunn (Salisbury, 43-8) (2-OT 8-5)

Brock Steele (West Lincoln, 39-8) won in tie breaker – 1 over Jessie Furr (West Stanly, 32-7) (TB-1 4-2)

Ryan Walker (Newton-Conover, 54-11) won by major decision over Trent Smith (East Lincoln, 25-11) (MD 11-3)

2019 NCHSAA 2A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Championship Semifinals Results

106 Pound Division

Kyle Montaperto (Central Academy, 47-1) won by fall over Landon Stocks (Ayden – Grifton, 47-4) (Fall 0:47)

Eli Thomas (Forbush, 42-2) won by decision over Zayden Roseboro (Lexington, 47-11) (Dec 7-6)

113 Pound Division

Zachariah Lewis (R-S Central, 48-8) won by major decision over Aaron Ortega-Perez (Trinity, 40-11) (MD 15-3)

Elijah Boyd (Reidsville, 23-6) won by decision over Jacob Cox (South Rowan, 33-2) (Dec 4-2)

120 Pound Division

Braden Riggs (Pisgah, 45-5) won by fall over Aidan Hiott (West Stanly, 49-4) (Fall 3:58)

Loki Ryan (R-S Central, 54-8) won by decision over Timothy Hepler (Thomasville, 41-4) (Dec 8-5)

126 Pound Division

Cayman Carpenter (Bunker Hill, 35-5) won by decision over Louis Mehaffey (Pisgah, 41-11) (Dec 14-11)

Ethan Oakley (Wheatmore, 52-1) won by decision over Spenser Harris (Newton-Conover, 63-1) (Dec 7-1)

132 Pound Division

Jon Ward (West Craven, 33-3) won by decision over Brady Ross (Central Academy, 34-4) (Dec 11-8)

Landon Shuford (West Iredell, 37-2) won by decision over Gage Peters (South Granville, 42-5) (Dec 3-1)

138 Pound Division

Logan Lambert (South Rowan, 29-1) won by decision over Lukus Ferguson (R-S Central, 46-9) (Dec 4-3)

Josh Riggs (Foard, 43-3) won by decision over Jonathan Ward (Northeastern, 33-4) (Dec 6-5)

145 Pound Division

Colby Teague (Bandys, 52-1) won by decision over Taylor Thorn (East Rutherford, 40-8) (Dec 9-6)

Canon Bridges (West Lincoln, 35-4) won by major decision over Caleb Hines (East Lincoln, 31-11) (MD 8-0)

152 Pound Division

Nathan Hull (West Lincoln, 45-3) won by fall over Justn Jolin (Croatan, 45-10) (Fall 2:44)

Aiden Curry (Central Academy, 45-3) won by major decision over Corbin Allen (South Point, 49-5) (MD 18-7)

160 Pound Division

Cade Haines (Central Academy, 48-4) won by decision over AJ Wingate (Foard, 35-3) (Dec 8-4)

Justin Guy (Bartlett Yancey, 51-4) won by decision over Gaw Jones (Southwest Onslow, 31-11) (Dec 5-3)

170 Pound Division

Seth Williamson (West Iredell, 44-6) won by decision over Abraham Vargas-Perez (Lexington, 47-10) (Dec 10-3)

Joshua Nichols (Newton-Conover, 54-3) won by decision over Garrett Overbay (Mount Pleasant, 49-4) (Dec 5-3)

182 Pound Division

Landon Foor (Foard, 46-0) won by tech fall over Raheem Jones (North Pitt, 27-7) (TF-1.5 5:52 (20-5))

Alberto Vargas-Perez (Lexington, 50-4) won by major decision over Matteo Fulghieri (Carrboro, 31-2) (MD 10-2)

195 Pound Division

Will Frady (Smoky Mountain, 40-1) won by decision over Gabriel Guess (Bunker Hill, 46-3) (Dec 5-4)

Ray Darden (Ayden – Grifton, 31-1) won by decision over Carter Williamson (East Lincoln, 37-4) (Dec 6-3)

220 Pound Division

Sean Sprague (East Henderson, 34-4) won by fall over Raven Atkins (Northeastern, 39-3) (Fall 1:08)

Zachariah Bare (Ashe County, 44-1) won by fall over Jahki Rankin (Reidsville, 9-1) (Fall 1:16)

285 Pound Division

Terran Brown (Pisgah, 46-1) won by decision over Josh Crump (West Craven, 15-1) (Dec 6-1)

Brock Steele (West Lincoln, 40-8) won in tie breaker – 1 over Ryan Walker (Newton-Conover, 54-12) (TB-1 3-2)

2019 NCHSAA 2A Individual Wrestling Tournament First Round

Consolation First Round Results

106 Pound Division

Victor Lamberth (West Iredell, 35-10) won by decision over Cameron Hinson (Wheatmore, 25-21) (Dec 10-4)

Isaac Campbell (Washington, 39-24) won by decision over Aidan Thorne (Carrboro, 19-9) (Dec 4-0)

Eddie Leon (South Lenoir, 33-11) won by fall over Tucker Sisk (Draughn, 18-11) (Fall 0:39)

Logan Pugh (Dixon, 16-8) won by fall over Katerina Pendergrass (South Granville, 17-14) (Fall 4:44)

113 Pound Division

Elvis Lopez Salazar (Heidi Trask, 19-7) won by decision over Elijah Harris (Central Academy, 39-7) (Dec 9-4)

Dilan Patton (Patton, 45-12) won by fall over Javon White (Salisbury, 39-13) (Fall 2:08)

Scottie Spencer (Bunn, 34-7) won by major decision over Landon Cartrette (Ledford, 21-15) (MD 17-4)

Brodie Moore (Washington, 48-13) won by forfeit over Edwin Pozo (Forbush, 17-7) (For.)

120 Pound Division

Noah Roseberry (Central Davidson, 37-15) won by decision over Ethan Dixon (Roanoke Rapids, 26-7) (Dec 8-3)

Arturo Pizon-Castillejos (East Burke, 39-5) won by fall over Luke Walker (Croatan, 37-17) (Fall 2:46)

Carson Goins (West Stokes, 40-5) won by major decision over Landon MacFarland (Ledford, 23-14) (MD 10-1)

Braden Wharton (Foard, 38-8) won by major decision over Tristen Nixon (Washington, 44-21) (MD 14-6)

126 Pound Division

Sam Kagarise (Bunn, 32-3) won in sudden victory – 1 over Lance Brown (Reidsville, 23-12) (SV-1 4-2)

Adrian Moctezuma (Ledford, 28-16) won by fall over Gavin Woolard (Washington, 41-15) (Fall 4:10)

Luke Stewart (West Lincoln, 41-11) won by tech fall over Jadavin Eirich (Richlands, 34-19) (TF-1.5 3:00 (15-0))

Scott Marazoff (Northeastern, 38-13) won by fall over Colby short (Trinity, 26-25) (Fall 4:53)

132 Pound Division

De`Rishio Reid (N.C. School of Science & Math, 23-6) won by decision over Jacob Bouchard (Roanoke Rapids, 29-15) (Dec 7-1)

Lucas Whitted (Pisgah, 18-6) won by fall over Alex Minish (Trinity, 36-18) (Fall 3:48)

Dylan Modlin (Washington, 45-17) won by decision over Tyler Hendley (East Davidson, 34-12) (Dec 9-4)

Korbin McNeill (West Stanly, 48-7) won by fall over Corbin Pugh (Dixon, 31-12) (Fall 2:36)

138 Pound Division

Evan Wall (West Stokes, 34-16) won by decision over Caedmon Trivette (Randleman, 28-15) (Dec 7-6)

Dylan Ball (West Wilkes, 39-10) won by decision over Jeremiah Cannon (West Craven, 30-10) (Dec 11-8)

Hunter McLemore (West Davidson, 29-7) won by major decision over Robert Crump (Anson, 35-14) (MD 18-4)

Jake Dodson (Central Academy, 32-6) won by major decision over Arik Tyler (Dixon, 14-12) (MD 14-1)

145 Pound Division

Keyon Ellis (East Montgomery, 36-4) won by decision over Logan Perry (South Rowan, 28-14) (Dec 16-10)

Kalin Mabe (Ledford, 38-8) won by fall over Michael Dickens (Ayden – Grifton, 33-10) (Fall 2:54)

Jermell Brockington (Trinity, 47-8) won by forfeit over Kamren Stewart (Dixon, 34-9) (For.)

Jack Hawbaker (First Flight, 39-7) won by major decision over David Varner (Providence Grove, 26-12) (MD 14-1)

152 Pound Division

Ethan Emrich (Anson, 39-7) won by decision over Mykel Warren (Washington, 42-21) (Dec 8-4)

Jared Watson (West Stanly, 48-8) won by decision over Charlie Pettery (Newton-Conover, 37-19) (Dec 7-4)

Justin Wilson (Maiden, 18-11) won by fall over Kalin O`Dell (East Davidson, 29-17) (Fall 3:58)

Lane Mease (Pisgah, 36-9) won by fall over Danarieus Powe (Thomasville, 34-4) (Fall 2:45)

160 Pound Division

Logan MacFarland (Ledford, 35-16) won by decision over Evan Hines (East Lincoln, 31-10) (Dec 5-4)

Wesley Melton (Owen, 23-6) won by decision over Cody Luster (Walkertown, 28-7) (Dec 10-5)

Nkosi Barnes (Lexington, 36-8) won by decision over Sebastian Talent (Trinity, 36-12) (Dec 10-9)

Colton Sullivan (Croatan, 41-17) won by decision over Jake Fry (R-S Central, 32-10) (Dec 7-2)

170 Pound Division

Tyler Proffitt (Southwest Onslow, 30-3) won by major decision over Calvin Jones (East Rutherford, 19-7) (MD 12-3)

Mark Presson (Anson, 35-16) won by forfeit over Jeremy Cope (Bunn, 29-11) (For.)

Garrett Shumate (West Wilkes, 35-11) won by major decision over Jared Fields (Greene Central, 38-6) (MD 10-2)

Walt Gerard (Washington, 37-11) won by fall over McCray McGee (Walkertown, 27-11) (Fall 2:21)

182 Pound Division

Garrett Icard (Bunker Hill, 35-4) won by decision over Joseph Whitford (West Craven, 27-6) (Dec 5-2)

John Pickford (Brevard, 21-3) won by decision over Morgan York (Eastern Randolph, 34-8) (Dec 4-0)

Jesse Sutphin (East Rutherford, 33-6) won by decision over Ayden Prevatte (Trinity, 34-11) (Dec 8-3)

Steven Cambell (Surry Central, 33-8) won by fall over Kedar Darden (SouthWest Edgecombe, 22-4) (Fall 2:48)

195 Pound Division

Walker Gladwell (Croatan, 37-11) won by fall over Levi Kluttz (Mount Pleasant, 41-8) (Fall 2:13)

Alex Espinosa-Johnson (North Pitt, 31-8) won by fall over Dallas Rash (West Wilkes, 39-9) (Fall 2:57)

Alex Martinez (Wilkes Central, 24-6) won by fall over Shyheed Wheeler-Nave (Eastern Randolph, 22-17) (Fall 1:38)

James Gaither (Newton-Conover, 46-16) won in tie breaker – 1 over Caleb McGee (East Davidson, 35-9) (TB-1 3-2)

220 Pound Division

David Green (North Davidson, 39-9) won by fall over Mason Grubbs (Oak Grove, 21-7) (Fall 1:58)

Casey Bolick (Bunker Hill, 45-3) won by fall over Micheal Weiss (South Granville, 37-8) (Fall 3:43)

Elijah Swinson (North Lenoir, 44-7) won by decision over Seth Ledford (Smoky Mountain, 31-14) (Dec 5-0)

Khalil Everett (North Pitt, 38-12) won by decision over Hirbin Ramos (Randleman, 22-20) (Dec 9-3)

285 Pound Division

Steven Trim (Randleman, 29-9) won by fall over Chris Russell (North Lenoir, 32-13) (Fall 4:50)

Keith Haith (Cummings, 27-4) won by fall over Troy Allison (East Henderson, 27-13) (Fall 0:55)

Nathan Waltrip (Croatan, 44-5) won by fall over Jonathan Salvetti (St. Pauls, 22-16) (Fall 0:52)

Antonio Lawrence (Roanoke Rapids, 37-4) won by decision over Jacobie Lewis (Carrboro, 12-2) (Dec 6-3)

2019 NCHSAA 2A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Consolation Quarterfinals Results

106 Pound Division

Victor Lamberth (West Iredell, 36-10) won by decision over Mariano Mendez (Patton, 33-5) (Dec 7-1)

David Makupson II (Trinity, 42-12) won by fall over Isaac Campbell (Washington, 39-25) (Fall 4:04)

Eddie Leon (South Lenoir, 34-11) won by decision over Camden Spencer (Newton-Conover, 55-10) (Dec 9-5)

Logan Pugh (Dixon, 17-8) won by decision over Uriel Federico (West Wilkes, 39-14) (Dec 4-3)

113 Pound Division

Mitch Glover (Newton-Conover, 54-8) won by fall over Elvis Lopez Salazar (Heidi Trask, 19-8) (Fall 2:30)

Langston Hoffman (West Lincoln, 40-9) won by decision over Dilan Patton (Patton, 45-13) (Dec 9-5)

Samuel Hodge (Currituck County, 36-7) won by decision over Scottie Spencer (Bunn, 34-8) (Dec 9-2)

Brodie Moore (Washington, 49-13) won by major decision over Seth Miller (Wheatmore, 31-8) (MD 11-0)

120 Pound Division

Hunter Ross (Central Academy, 46-5) won by decision over Noah Roseberry (Central Davidson, 37-16) (Dec 3-1)

Keagan Bolman (Dixon, 40-12) won by decision over Arturo Pizon-Castillejos (East Burke, 39-6) (Dec 3-0)

Carson Goins (West Stokes, 41-5) won by fall over Luis Garcia (Randleman, 29-12) (Fall 1:19)

Braden Wharton (Foard, 39-8) won by decision over Conner Nelson (Wheatmore, 34-12) (Dec 4-2)

126 Pound Division

Andrew Holden (North Lincoln, 40-9) won by decision over Sam Kagarise (Bunn, 32-4) (Dec 7-2)

Connor Medvar (Surry Central, 38-5) won by decision over Adrian Moctezuma (Ledford, 28-17) (Dec 7-1)

Preston Scarborough (Central Academy, 39-6) won by major decision over Luke Stewart (West Lincoln, 41-12) (MD 14-1)

Hunter Dover (Chase, 29-7) won by decision over Scott Marazoff (Northeastern, 38-14) (Dec 10-3)

132 Pound Division

De`Rishio Reid (N.C. School of Science & Math, 24-6) won by fall over Chance Norman (West Lincoln, 29-17) (Fall 4:55)

Jake Santolli (Foard, 35-8) won by fall over Lucas Whitted (Pisgah, 18-7) (Fall 0:54)

Michael Lowry (Salisbury, 46-9) won by fall over Dylan Modlin (Washington, 45-18) (Fall 3:00)

Korbin McNeill (West Stanly, 49-7) won by tech fall over Drew Pinion (R-S Central, 46-13) (TF-1.5 3:43 (15-0))

138 Pound Division

Cody Williams (Reidsville, 18-3) won by decision over Evan Wall (West Stokes, 34-17) (Dec 12-6)

Xander Pendergrass (West Lincoln, 40-8) won by fall over Dylan Ball (West Wilkes, 39-11) (Fall 2:17)

Hunter McLemore (West Davidson, 30-7) won by fall over Logan Merril (Trinity, 40-8) (Fall 1:21)

Jake Dodson (Central Academy, 33-6) won by major decision over Dalton English (North Pitt, 47-11) (MD 11-1)

145 Pound Division

Dalton Miller (Mount Pleasant, 43-5) won by decision over Keyon Ellis (East Montgomery, 36-5) (Dec 15-11)

Kalin Mabe (Ledford, 39-8) won by decision over Justin Whalen (Foard, 37-13) (Dec 7-0)

Tyler Vinson (Franklin, 36-3) won by fall over Jermell Brockington (Trinity, 47-9) (Fall 4:21)

Jack Hawbaker (First Flight, 40-7) won by fall over Henry Jennings (Washington, 50-8) (Fall 2:00)

152 Pound Division

Mason Ross (Ayden – Grifton, 42-4) won by decision over Ethan Emrich (Anson, 39-8) (Dec 5-1)

Jared Watson (West Stanly, 49-8) won by fall over Thong Tran (Pasquotank County, 32-10) (Fall 2:34)

Isaac Shelley (Ledford, 24-7) won by decision over Justin Wilson (Maiden, 18-12) (Dec 4-3)

Lane Mease (Pisgah, 37-9) won by decision over Carlos Mize (North Davidson, 34-3) (Dec 8-2)

160 Pound Division

Quinn Walker (North Surry, 37-4) won by decision over Logan MacFarland (Ledford, 35-17) (Dec 5-0)

Jonathan Mehaffey (Pisgah, 48-7) won by decision over Wesley Melton (Owen, 23-7) (Dec 7-5)

Nkosi Barnes (Lexington, 37-8) won by major decision over Trent Walker (Currituck County, 43-6) (MD 13-4)

Tyler Wargo (Richlands, 43-7) won by decision over Colton Sullivan (Croatan, 41-18) (Dec 7-3)

170 Pound Division

Andrew Warren (South Point, 48-6) won by fall over Tyler Proffitt (Southwest Onslow, 30-4) (Fall 2:40)

Mark Presson (Anson, 36-16) won by decision over Zack Ricchini (Bartlett Yancey, 32-6) (Dec 7-4)

Hunter Lloyd (Foard, 25-7) won by decision over Garrett Shumate (West Wilkes, 35-12) (Dec 6-4)

Mason Venable (Ledford, 19-7) won by decision over Walt Gerard (Washington, 37-12) (Dec 5-1)

182 Pound Division

Garrett Icard (Bunker Hill, 36-4) won by disqualification over Cole Clark (Newton-Conover, 51-12) (DQ)

John Pickford (Brevard, 22-3) won by decision over Andrew Edens (Dixon, 46-4) (Dec 2-0)

Michael Sloop (South Rowan, 26-5) won by fall over Jesse Sutphin (East Rutherford, 33-7) (Fall 0:33)

Steven Cambell (Surry Central, 34-8) won by decision over Kevin Cruz (Randleman, 21-10) (Dec 4-3)

195 Pound Division

Walker Gladwell (Croatan, 38-11) won by decision over Christen Koonce (West Craven, 33-11) (Dec 10-4)

Jacob Jenkins (Chase, 19-5) won by fall over Alex Espinosa-Johnson (North Pitt, 31-9) (Fall 2:10)

Alex Martinez (Wilkes Central, 25-6) won by fall over Joey Ferguson (Wheatmore, 30-11) (Fall 0:35)

James Gaither (Newton-Conover, 47-16) won by decision over Kyunta Burns (Anson, 34-9) (Dec 6-2)

220 Pound Division

Noah Berryman (Mount Pleasant, 18-3) won by fall over David Green (North Davidson, 39-10) (Fall 1:38)

Casey Bolick (Bunker Hill, 46-3) won by fall over Grayson Cannon (East Lincoln, 33-9) (Fall 3:58)

Elijah Swinson (North Lenoir, 45-7) won by fall over Logan Nichols (Washington, 39-13) (Fall 4:36)

Khalil Everett (North Pitt, 39-12) won by decision over Harley Scronce (West Lincoln, 34-9) (Dec 7-5)

285 Pound Division

Steven Trim (Randleman, 30-9) won by fall over Trent Smith (East Lincoln, 25-12) (Fall 0:52)

Jessie Furr (West Stanly, 33-7) won by decision over Keith Haith (Cummings, 27-5) (Dec 3-2)

Kevion Chunn (Salisbury, 44-8) won in the ultimate tie breaker over Nathan Waltrip (Croatan, 44-6) (UTB 3-2)

Nick Swayze (Central Academy, 40-9) won by fall over Antonio Lawrence (Roanoke Rapids, 37-5) (Fall 4:05)

2019 NCHSAA 3A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Championship Quarterfinals Results

106 Pound Division

Marcus Jackson (Central Cabarrus, 51-4) won by tech fall over William Cottingham (North Gaston, 37-8) (TF-1.5 3:26 (16-0))

Ben Baker (Topsail, 40-2) won by tech fall over Zac Brim (Southwestern Randolph, 38-3) (TF-1.5 4:38 (15-0))

Jake Cauble (Piedmont, 48-9) won by major decision over Jahmez Settles (Fike, 22-4) (MD 18-8)

Noah Johns (Clayton, 31-5) won by fall over Dylan Muir (Southeast Guilford, 42-8) (Fall 3:27)

113 Pound Division

Thomas Capul (Marvin Ridge, 35-3) won by decision over Sam Johnson (West Carteret, 44-10) (Dec 4-0)

Tripp Collins (Piedmont, 57-3) won by tech fall over Ethan Lenyszyn (D.H. Conley, 46-3) (TF-1.5 4:17 (17-2))

Nate Burrage (East Rowan, 44-10) won by decision over David Jacob (Rocky Mount, 36-7) (Dec 8-5)

Joshua Vega (Carson, 32-7) won by fall over Diego Jimenez (Person, 29-6) (Fall 1:49)

120 Pound Division

Fred Lewis (Western Harnett, 42-3) won by decision over Gavin McKendrick (West Johnston, 50-4) (Dec 9-4)

Bailey Wicker (Piedmont, 41-9) won by fall over Gavin Wiggins (Orange, 24-8) (Fall 5:55)

Carson Smith (Southeast Guilford, 48-1) won by tech fall over Connor Goodman (Robinson, 38-12) (TF-1.5 5:15 (16-0))

Corbin Dion (Enka, 41-9) won by major decision over Stephon Goodwin (North Forsyth, 43-7) (MD 17-7)

126 Pound Division

Nathan Huntley (Piedmont, 50-11) won by decision over Graham Ormand (St. Stephens, 51-5) (Dec 1-0)

Triston Chapman (Cape Fear, 41-6) won by decision over Ethan Rivenbark (Topsail, 41-5) (Dec 7-1)

Caleb Smith (Southwest Guilford, 46-2) won by major decision over Naiyiem Kelly (Northside-Jacksonville, 20-7) (MD 11-3)

Josh Wilson (Southeast Guilford, 48-3) won by fall over Aden Smith (Forestview, 45-5) (Fall 3:25)

132 Pound Division

Will Lewis (Western Harnett, 42-4) won by fall over Grant Kahlenberg (Cuthbertson, 30-9) (Fall 1:11)

Heath Gonyer (Northern Guilford, 42-1) won by decision over Darius McLeod (Cedar Ridge, 34-11) (Dec 8-3)

Jordan McKinney (Northwest Cabarrus, 36-5) won by major decision over Phifer Ozimek (J.H. Rose, 36-5) (MD 14-3)

Josh Blatt (Piedmont, 44-2) won by fall over Turner Garrison (Southeast Guilford, 47-8) (Fall 5:50)

138 Pound Division

Hunter Campbell (North Brunswick, 43-7) won by decision over Rocco Deangelo (Southern Alamance, 41-7) (Dec 10-4)

Joshua Feliz (North Henderson, 42-5) won by decision over Colby Funderburk (Piedmont, 39-4) (Dec 8-3)

Dallas Wilson (Cape Fear, 44-0) won by fall over Drew Sisk (J.H. Rose, 32-7) (Fall 1:05)

Blake Baker (St. Stephens, 55-3) won by decision over Kevin Arango (Southwest Guilford, 39-8) (Dec 9-5)

145 Pound Division

Spencer Leonhardt (Freedom, 41-1) won by fall over Jeremiah Smith (Cape Fear, 40-10) (Fall 2:23)

William Willis (West Carteret, 50-3) won by forfeit over Reuben Dunbar (Northern Durham, 32-10) (For.)

Devin Bumgarner (West Caldwell, 41-8) won by fall over Khamani Holmes (Western Harnett, 41-6) (Fall 5:20)

Levi Anderson (Orange, 48-3) won by fall over Yoel Del Rio (North Brunswick, 33-6) (Fall 1:32)

152 Pound Division

Ivan Vergel (St. Stephens, 58-2) won by decision over River Carroll (Swansboro, 43-8) (Dec 7-4)

Jonathan Ross (Union Pines, 52-5) won by decision over Chandler Jordan (North Iredell, 47-7) (Dec 7-1)

Tyler Hughes (C.B. Aycock, 54-3) won by fall over Freddy Guardiola (West Caldwell, 42-9) (Fall 5:50)

Donald Cates (Northern Durham, 26-1) won by tech fall over Luis Mena (Asheboro, 45-5) (TF-1.5 1:59 (17-1))

160 Pound Division

Aaron Bancroft (Fike, 50-1) won by fall over Tyler Horton (Morehead, 35-10) (Fall 2:36)

Denton Dicarlo (Weddington, 45-4) won by forfeit over Steven Watson (Eastern Alamance, 37-8) (For.)

Elijah Martin (Union Pines, 61-1) won by major decision over Benjamin Hornyak (Franklinton, 35-4) (MD 15-1)

Kameron Miller (Forestview, 49-1) won by major decision over Stephan Deutsch (East Rowan, 39-7) (MD 11-3)

170 Pound Division

Morgan King (North Henderson, 44-9) won by decision over Caleb Kimpler (Union Pines, 45-6) (Dec 3-2)

Charles White (Morehead, 34-10) won by decision over Eli Vassey (Enka, 42-12) (Dec 8-2)

Easton Griffin (West Caldwell, 47-2) won by decision over Avery Jenkins (Orange, 39-10) (Dec 2-1)

Jared Barbour (Cape Fear, 43-2) won by fall over Kurt Hayes (Charlotte Catholic, 31-5) (Fall 5:38)

182 Pound Division

Anthony Johnson (T.C. Roberson, 44-0) won by fall over Bryan Aragao (North Brunswick, 39-5) (Fall 4:39)

Mason Ingram (A.L. Brown, 45-6) won by decision over Joseph Speight (Fike, 48-6) (Dec 5-1)

Micah Dixon (West Carteret, 50-1) won by decision over Triston Norris (North Henderson, 42-11) (Dec 7-2)

Joe Zovistoski (Weddington, 35-2) won by decision over Max Steele (Southeast Guilford, 20-4) (Dec 6-3)

195 Pound Division

Sae`vyon McCray (West Brunswick, 36-2) won by decision over Jeremiah Musser (West Henderson, 41-10) (Dec 9-8)

Charles Swiggett (Western Guilford, 34-3) won by decision over Michael Flowers (Union Pines, 39-14) (Dec 8-1)

Christian Robles (North Henderson, 37-11) won in sudden victory – 1 over Carlos Meza (North Brunswick, 45-9) (SV-1 4-2)

Salvador Gilvaja (St. Stephens, 58-3) won by major decision over Baiden Suddarth (West Rowan, 32-8) (MD 10-2)

220 Pound Division

Javon Robinson (Monroe, 31-4) won by decision over Jacob Allison (North Henderson, 32-10) (Dec 5-2)

Ray Dixon (Douglas Byrd, 40-2) won by decision over Michael Rogers (Franklinton, 32-2) (Dec 7-1)

Michael Smith (Asheboro, 45-2) won by fall over Nick Harris (Ashbrook, 32-8) (Fall 1:49)

Trey Wilson (Enka, 40-4) won by decision over Nick Minacapelli (Cape Fear, 29-5) (Dec 10-7)

285 Pound Division

Antwon McClee (Ashbrook, 42-0) won by fall over Rodney Harris (Hillside, 21-4) (Fall 0:31)

John Oxce (Southwest Guilford, 34-4) won by fall over Garrett Crockett (Gray`s Creek, 31-10) (Fall 0:53)

Isaac Chapman (Alexander Central, 29-2) won by decision over Michael Carvin (Triton, 38-4) (Dec 4-3)

Johnathan King (Southeast Guilford, 23-0) won by decision over Joshua Simmons (T.C. Roberson, 42-13) (Dec 6-0)

2019 NCHSAA 3A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Championship Semifinals Results

106 Pound Division

Marcus Jackson (Central Cabarrus, 52-4) won by decision over Ben Baker (Topsail, 40-3) (Dec 7-0)

Noah Johns (Clayton, 32-5) won by major decision over Jake Cauble (Piedmont, 48-10) (MD 9-1)

113 Pound Division

Tripp Collins (Piedmont, 58-3) won by decision over Thomas Capul (Marvin Ridge, 35-4) (Dec 4-3)

Joshua Vega (Carson, 33-7) won by tech fall over Nate Burrage (East Rowan, 44-11) (TF-1.5 4:19 (15-0))

120 Pound Division

Fred Lewis (Western Harnett, 43-3) won by decision over Bailey Wicker (Piedmont, 41-10) (Dec 6-3)

Carson Smith (Southeast Guilford, 49-1) won by decision over Corbin Dion (Enka, 41-10) (Dec 3-0)

126 Pound Division

Triston Chapman (Cape Fear, 42-6) won by decision over Nathan Huntley (Piedmont, 50-12) (Dec 3-2)

Caleb Smith (Southwest Guilford, 47-2) won by decision over Josh Wilson (Southeast Guilford, 48-4) (Dec 8-5)

132 Pound Division

Heath Gonyer (Northern Guilford, 43-1) won by fall over Will Lewis (Western Harnett, 42-5) (Fall 2:44)

Josh Blatt (Piedmont, 45-2) won by major decision over Jordan McKinney (Northwest Cabarrus, 36-6) (MD 13-4)

138 Pound Division

Joshua Feliz (North Henderson, 43-5) won by fall over Hunter Campbell (North Brunswick, 43-8) (Fall 0:55)

Dallas Wilson (Cape Fear, 45-0) won by major decision over Blake Baker (St. Stephens, 55-4) (MD 13-3)

145 Pound Division

Spencer Leonhardt (Freedom, 42-1) won by decision over William Willis (West Carteret, 50-4) (Dec 3-0)

Levi Anderson (Orange, 49-3) won by fall over Devin Bumgarner (West Caldwell, 41-9) (Fall 2:24)

152 Pound Division

Ivan Vergel (St. Stephens, 59-2) won by decision over Jonathan Ross (Union Pines, 52-6) (Dec 12-6)

Donald Cates (Northern Durham, 27-1) won by decision over Tyler Hughes (C.B. Aycock, 54-4) (Dec 8-3)

160 Pound Division

Aaron Bancroft (Fike, 51-1) won by major decision over Denton Dicarlo (Weddington, 45-5) (MD 9-1)

Kameron Miller (Forestview, 50-1) won by decision over Elijah Martin (Union Pines, 61-2) (Dec 3-2)

170 Pound Division

Morgan King (North Henderson, 45-9) won by major decision over Charles White (Morehead, 34-11) (MD 12-3)

Jared Barbour (Cape Fear, 44-2) won by major decision over Easton Griffin (West Caldwell, 47-3) (MD 17-5)

182 Pound Division

Anthony Johnson (T.C. Roberson, 45-0) won by major decision over Mason Ingram (A.L. Brown, 45-7) (MD 11-1)

Joe Zovistoski (Weddington, 36-2) won by decision over Micah Dixon (West Carteret, 50-2) (Dec 7-6)

195 Pound Division

Charles Swiggett (Western Guilford, 35-3) won by decision over Sae`vyon McCray (West Brunswick, 36-3) (Dec 7-0)

Salvador Gilvaja (St. Stephens, 59-3) won by major decision over Christian Robles (North Henderson, 37-12) (MD 11-0)

220 Pound Division

Ray Dixon (Douglas Byrd, 41-2) won by fall over Javon Robinson (Monroe, 31-5) (Fall 5:27)

Michael Smith (Asheboro, 46-2) won in tie breaker – 1 over Trey Wilson (Enka, 40-5) (TB-1 6-2)

285 Pound Division

Antwon McClee (Ashbrook, 43-0) won by decision over John Oxce (Southwest Guilford, 34-5) (Dec 8-2)

Isaac Chapman (Alexander Central, 30-2) won by decision over Johnathan King (Southeast Guilford, 23-1) (Dec 7-3)

2019 NCHSAA 3A Individual Wrestling Tournament First Round

Consolation First Round Results

106 Pound Division

Jabrial Crudup (Douglas Byrd, 27-11) won by decision over Cody Rutherford (Havelock, 34-17) (Dec 7-0)

Jalen Mills (Northern Durham, 28-13) won in sudden victory – 1 over Koby Rikard (Kings Mountain, 45-7) (SV-1 4-2)

Lazaro Vasquez (North Henderson, 29-6) won by decision over Lucas Daley (Chapel Hill, 26-13) (Dec 11-5)

Ethan Lopez (Southwest Guilford, 30-17) won by forfeit over Samuel Klepac (A.C Reynolds, 31-10) (For.)

113 Pound Division

Tanner Glock (Sun Valley, 27-8) won by decision over Kessel Summers (Orange, 37-14) (Dec 10-9)

Elan Mitchell (Southeast Guilford, 38-13) won by forfeit over Zack Karagias (Cramer, 37-7) (For.)

Shyheem Davis (Southern Durham, 15-7) won by forfeit over Kyle Randal (North Henderson, 23-8) (For.)

Jovanny Urzua (St. Stephens, 49-8) won by decision over Johnathon Salazar (Southern Nash, 29-14) (Dec 5-0)

120 Pound Division

Tariq Shuford (St. Stephens, 29-15) won in sudden victory – 1 over Noah Kiser (Central Cabarrus, 41-12) (SV-1 8-6)

Jacob Yim (Marvin Ridge, 26-6) won by fall over Canon Barrett (C.B. Aycock, 34-19) (Fall 1:52)

Nathan Bray (Topsail, 26-6) won by decision over Chase S. Treadway (Alexander Central, 36-15) (Dec 12-6)

Pierre Young (Terry Sanford, 29-9) won by decision over Nate Lucio (Havelock, 38-14) (Dec 10-8)

126 Pound Division

Jackson Desaulniers (Cleveland, 41-11) won by fall over Marcus Delarosa (Northern Durham, 31-11) (Fall 1:53)

Max Benfield (Northern Guilford, 32-14) won in sudden victory – 1 over Kross May (Ashbrook, 23-15) (SV-1 6-4)

Holden Cotzin (Erwin, 32-11) won by fall over Aaron Faison (Union Pines, 43-18) (Fall 2:59)

Ryan Schroer (West Johnston, 53-8) won by fall over Luke Masterton (Central Cabarrus, 40-7) (Fall 2:08)

132 Pound Division

Tyler Kent (West Carteret, 45-7) won by decision over Jared Santiago (West Henderson, 15-3) (Dec 7-3)

Hugh Himan (T.C. Roberson, 44-11) won by fall over Zach Winterstein (Clayton, 35-9) (Fall 3:29)

Dayvion Downs (Kings Mountain, 41-3) won by fall over Lydell Canady (Westover, 35-6) (Fall 2:55)

Ethan Stroud (Ashbrook, 38-7) won by decision over Gavin Fitzgarrald (Swansboro, 41-14) (Dec 8-3)

138 Pound Division

Tyler Morgan (A.C. Reynolds, 34-10) won by fall over Ryan Tezzi (Sun Valley, 23-9) (Fall 0:54)

Jack Taylor (Western Harnett, 40-6) won by fall over Omar Tucker (C.B. Aycock, 26-15) (Fall 4:58)

Conner Davis (Cox Mill, 23-5) won by tech fall over Willie Howard (Enka, 39-14) (TF-1.5 4:43 (16-1))

Kyle Webb (Morehead, 36-9) won by decision over Logan Jones (Clayton, 28-19) (Dec 9-4)

145 Pound Division

Wyatt Hopkins (Sun Valley, 36-12) won by fall over Vincent Page (Fike, 36-11) (Fall 1:39)

Patrick Mahaffey (North Iredell, 39-8) won by decision over Jeremiah Jackson (Mount Tabor, 21-6) (Dec 4-3)

Oren Bost (East Rowan, 48-4) won by decision over William Germann (Franklinton, 34-7) (Dec 6-1)

Stephen Baynard (West Henderson, 43-5) won by disqualification over Kristian Jones (Dudley, 21-9) (DQ)

152 Pound Division

Laye Conneh (Eastern Guilford, 30-9) won by decision over Luke Swinson (Northwest Cabarrus, 27-14) (Dec 12-10)

Jaquan Russell (A.L. Brown, 37-9) won by decision over Sean Panas (North Brunswick, 35-8) (Dec 4-2)

Colby Locklear (Piedmont, 47-16) won by fall over Zachary Pranka (Terry Sanford, 25-12) (Fall 3:40)

Jose Rodriguez (North Henderson, 23-4) won by decision over Bender Sanderson (South Brunswick, 40-9) (Dec 6-3)

160 Pound Division

Auden Brennan (West Henderson, 36-6) won by fall over Terrell Dixon (Southwest Guilford, 19-14) (Fall 0:45)

Desmond Hope (Huss, 31-6) won by fall over Alejandro Figueroa (Cleveland, 38-13) (Fall 1:49)

Garrett Pugh (Enka, 36-11) won by forfeit over Jordan Castro (Southwestern Randolph, 20-10) (For.)

Trevon Hatch (Rocky Mount, 33-9) won in sudden victory – 1 over Jalen Keith (Gray`s Creek, 29-10) (SV-1 4-2)

170 Pound Division

Tayron Frost (East Rowan, 27-9) won by fall over Troy Weaver (D.H. Conley, 44-18) (Fall 2:21)

Jake Reynolds (West Carteret, 45-4) won by fall over Matthew Muse (Mount Tabor, 30-8) (Fall 3:45)

Sam Voncannon (Asheboro, 50-4) won by fall over Romello Cowan (Triton, 24-14) (Fall 1:28)

Devon Bell (Topsail, 43-5) won by fall over Owen Elwonger (Northern Guilford, 25-14) (Fall 3:53)

182 Pound Division

Jack Wilton (Sun Valley, 25-5) won by fall over Chandler Harward (Orange, 29-12) (Fall 2:50)

Brad Moore (Crest, 40-8) won by fall over Kevin Pate (Cape Fear, 37-13) (Fall 1:00)

Thomas Larison (Cuthbertson, 30-9) won by major decision over Isaiah Manning (Eastern Guilford, 20-14) (MD 9-1)

Dakota Metcalf (St. Stephens, 24-2) won by fall over Triston Gee (Swansboro, 36-14) (Fall 3:31)

195 Pound Division

Cody Hardy (Parkwood, 35-13) won by decision over Austin Hunt (Cape Fear, 23-12) (Dec 4-0)

Max Wells (T.C. Roberson, 43-9) won by fall over Turner Bass (C.B. Aycock, 35-19) (Fall 1:35)

Brandon Gillespie (Cox Mill, 17-3) won by decision over Arden Billington (Douglas Byrd, 34-8) (Dec 3-2)

Amari Williams (Clayton, 30-16) won by decision over Zachary Baumann (Morehead, 28-15) (Dec 3-2)

220 Pound Division

Tony Tyndal (Gray`s Creek, 27-12) won by fall over Manuel Jaurequi (West Carteret, 29-13) (Fall 4:06)

Jacob Barlow (Northern Guilford, 33-7) won by fall over Ethan Moss (North Gaston, 39-12) (Fall 4:28)

Reed Chandler (D.H. Conley, 25-10) won by fall over Xavier McGhee (Southern Durham, 30-10) (Fall 2:51)

Jake Wallace (Weddington, 26-8) won by fall over Tyre Cameron (Triton, 27-6) (Fall 2:23)

285 Pound Division

Atila Dalmasi (New Hanover, 28-4) won by decision over Jeff Meendering (Cox Mill, 16-6) (Dec 4-1)

Jason Shuford (Statesville, 17-4) won by fall over Saulo Rodriguez (Fike, 38-12) (Fall 0:38)

Jeffrey Duncan (McMichael, 26-9) won by fall over Cullen MacDonough (Lee County, 13-11) (Fall 2:36)

Jacob Eaton (Mount Tabor, 20-3) won by decision over Brandon Vaught (South Brunswick, 39-12) (Dec 4-1)

2019 NCHSAA 3A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Consolation Quarterfinals Results

106 Pound Division

Dylan Muir (Southeast Guilford, 43-8) won by fall over Jabrial Crudup (Douglas Byrd, 27-12) (Fall 1:42)

Jahmez Settles (Fike, 23-4) won by decision over Jalen Mills (Northern Durham, 28-14) (Dec 13-7)

Lazaro Vasquez (North Henderson, 30-6) won by tech fall over Zac Brim (Southwestern Randolph, 38-4) (TF-1.5 4:38 (15-0))

William Cottingham (North Gaston, 38-8) won by decision over Ethan Lopez (Southwest Guilford, 30-18) (Dec 6-0)

113 Pound Division

Diego Jimenez (Person, 30-6) won by major decision over Tanner Glock (Sun Valley, 27-9) (MD 13-2)

Elan Mitchell (Southeast Guilford, 39-13) won by fall over David Jacob (Rocky Mount, 36-8) (Fall 2:44)

Ethan Lenyszyn (D.H. Conley, 47-3) won by major decision over Shyheem Davis (Southern Durham, 15-8) (MD 15-6)

Jovanny Urzua (St. Stephens, 50-8) won by decision over Sam Johnson (West Carteret, 44-11) (Dec 10-9)

120 Pound Division

Tariq Shuford (St. Stephens, 30-15) won by decision over Stephon Goodwin (North Forsyth, 43-8) (Dec 16-9)

Jacob Yim (Marvin Ridge, 27-6) won by decision over Connor Goodman (Robinson, 38-13) (Dec 6-4)

Nathan Bray (Topsail, 27-6) won by decision over Gavin Wiggins (Orange, 24-9) (Dec 7-1)

Gavin McKendrick (West Johnston, 51-4) won by major decision over Pierre Young (Terry Sanford, 29-10) (MD 14-2)

126 Pound Division

Aden Smith (Forestview, 46-5) won by fall over Jackson Desaulniers (Cleveland, 41-12) (Fall 3:57)

Max Benfield (Northern Guilford, 33-14) won by fall over Naiyiem Kelly (Northside-Jacksonville, 20-8) (Fall 4:07)

Ethan Rivenbark (Topsail, 42-5) won by decision over Holden Cotzin (Erwin, 32-12) (Dec 7-2)

Graham Ormand (St. Stephens, 52-5) won by fall over Ryan Schroer (West Johnston, 53-9) (Fall 4:21)

132 Pound Division

Turner Garrison (Southeast Guilford, 48-8) won by decision over Tyler Kent (West Carteret, 45-8) (Dec 5-0)

Hugh Himan (T.C. Roberson, 45-11) won by fall over Phifer Ozimek (J.H. Rose, 36-6) (Fall 2:33)

Dayvion Downs (Kings Mountain, 42-3) won by decision over Darius McLeod (Cedar Ridge, 34-12) (Dec 1-0)

Ethan Stroud (Ashbrook, 39-7) won by decision over Grant Kahlenberg (Cuthbertson, 30-10) (Dec 3-2)

138 Pound Division

Kevin Arango (Southwest Guilford, 40-8) won by decision over Tyler Morgan (A.C. Reynolds, 34-11) (Dec 2-1)

Drew Sisk (J.H. Rose, 33-7) won by major decision over Jack Taylor (Western Harnett, 40-7) (MD 14-6)

Conner Davis (Cox Mill, 24-5) won by decision over Colby Funderburk (Piedmont, 39-5) (Dec 2-1)

Rocco Deangelo (Southern Alamance, 42-7) won by decision over Kyle Webb (Morehead, 36-10) (Dec 9-6)

145 Pound Division

Yoel Del Rio (North Brunswick, 34-6) won by decision over Wyatt Hopkins (Sun Valley, 36-13) (Dec 13-6)

Patrick Mahaffey (North Iredell, 40-8) won by decision over Khamani Holmes (Western Harnett, 41-7) (Dec 8-3)

Oren Bost (East Rowan, 49-4) won by forfeit over Reuben Dunbar (Northern Durham, 32-11) (For.)

Stephen Baynard (West Henderson, 44-5) won by decision over Jeremiah Smith (Cape Fear, 40-11) (Dec 10-4)

152 Pound Division

Laye Conneh (Eastern Guilford, 31-9) won in sudden victory – 1 over Luis Mena (Asheboro, 45-6) (SV-1 8-6)

Jaquan Russell (A.L. Brown, 38-9) won by decision over Freddy Guardiola (West Caldwell, 42-10) (Dec 3-0)

Chandler Jordan (North Iredell, 48-7) won by decision over Colby Locklear (Piedmont, 47-17) (Dec 8-6)

River Carroll (Swansboro, 44-8) won by decision over Jose Rodriguez (North Henderson, 23-5) (Dec 4-0)

160 Pound Division

Stephan Deutsch (East Rowan, 40-7) won by decision over Auden Brennan (West Henderson, 36-7) (Dec 4-0)

Benjamin Hornyak (Franklinton, 36-4) won by decision over Desmond Hope (Huss, 31-7) (Dec 13-8)

Garrett Pugh (Enka, 37-11) won by forfeit over Steven Watson (Eastern Alamance, 37-9) (For.)

Tyler Horton (Morehead, 36-10) won by major decision over Trevon Hatch (Rocky Mount, 33-10) (MD 11-0)

170 Pound Division

Kurt Hayes (Charlotte Catholic, 32-5) won by fall over Tayron Frost (East Rowan, 27-10) (Fall 0:42)

Avery Jenkins (Orange, 40-10) won in sudden victory – 1 over Jake Reynolds (West Carteret, 45-5) (SV-1 4-2)

Sam Voncannon (Asheboro, 51-4) won by fall over Eli Vassey (Enka, 42-13) (Fall 2:53)

Caleb Kimpler (Union Pines, 46-6) won by decision over Devon Bell (Topsail, 43-6) (Dec 3-2)

182 Pound Division

Max Steele (Southeast Guilford, 21-4) won by fall over Jack Wilton (Sun Valley, 25-6) (Fall 2:47)

Triston Norris (North Henderson, 43-11) won by fall over Brad Moore (Crest, 40-9) (Fall 0:57)

Joseph Speight (Fike, 49-6) won by decision over Thomas Larison (Cuthbertson, 30-10) (Dec 5-2)

Bryan Aragao (North Brunswick, 40-5) won by forfeit over Dakota Metcalf (St. Stephens, 24-3) (For.)

195 Pound Division

Baiden Suddarth (West Rowan, 33-8) won by fall over Cody Hardy (Parkwood, 35-14) (Fall 2:26)

Max Wells (T.C. Roberson, 44-9) won by fall over Carlos Meza (North Brunswick, 45-10) (Fall 0:57)

Brandon Gillespie (Cox Mill, 18-3) won by decision over Michael Flowers (Union Pines, 39-15) (Dec 8-3)

Jeremiah Musser (West Henderson, 42-10) won by fall over Amari Williams (Clayton, 30-17) (Fall 4:37)

220 Pound Division

Nick Minacapelli (Cape Fear, 30-5) won by fall over Tony Tyndal (Gray`s Creek, 27-13) (Fall 2:44)

Jacob Barlow (Northern Guilford, 34-7) won by fall over Nick Harris (Ashbrook, 32-9) (Fall 4:11)

Michael Rogers (Franklinton, 33-2) won by fall over Reed Chandler (D.H. Conley, 25-11) (Fall 2:41)

Jake Wallace (Weddington, 27-8) won by fall over Jacob Allison (North Henderson, 32-11) (Fall 1:28)

285 Pound Division

Joshua Simmons (T.C. Roberson, 43-13) won by fall over Atila Dalmasi (New Hanover, 28-5) (Fall 4:54)

Jason Shuford (Statesville, 18-4) won by fall over Michael Carvin (Triton, 38-5) (Fall 1:35)

Jeffrey Duncan (McMichael, 27-9) won by decision over Garrett Crockett (Gray`s Creek, 31-11) (Dec 5-3)

Jacob Eaton (Mount Tabor, 21-3) won by fall over Rodney Harris (Hillside, 21-5) (Fall 4:25)

2019 NCHSAA 4A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Championship Quarterfinals Results

106 Pound Division

Richard Treanor (Hough, 41-0) won by major decision over Maximus Buico (Leesville Road, 52-8) (MD 14-4)

Jack Dillon (Ashley, 32-4) won by decision over Matthew Rowland (Pinecrest, 44-6) (Dec 7-4)

Mark Samuel (Laney, 44-2) won by tech fall over Samson Sokolski (Mooresville, 24-5) (TF-1.5 5:30 (15-0))

Jacob Woodburn (Page, 26-4) won by major decision over Darius McKenzie (Middle Creek, 35-15) (MD 11-2)

113 Pound Division

Will Saby (Millbrook, 40-2) won by decision over Geovany Munoz (Hough, 33-15) (Dec 5-1)

Mike Dalton (West Forsyth, 6-0) won by tech fall over Justin Kelly (Lumberton, 38-19) (TF-1.5 4:41 (16-0))

Richie Rizzuto (Leesville Road, 51-6) won by major decision over Thomas Fogleman (Cardinal Gibbons, 34-8) (MD 10-2)

Kaiden Fisher (Lake Norman, 45-7) won by decision over Riley Edwards (Northwest Guilford, 42-3) (Dec 6-4)

120 Pound Division

Will Edmiston (Lake Norman, 13-0) won by fall over Alec Montoya (Apex Friendship, 33-7) (Fall 3:44)

Ahmad Smith (Ragsdale, 39-5) won by injury default over Michael Pappaconstantinou (Wake Forest, 42-3) (Inj. 5:48)

James Joplin (Northwest Guilford, 37-3) won by fall over Kyle Sanders (South Mecklenburg, 34-5) (Fall 3:00)

Kobe Early (Cary, 45-0) won by decision over Jun Figueredo (Hough, 38-12) (Dec 7-0)

126 Pound Division

Sam Westmoreland (Hough, 39-10) won by fall over Benjamin Lance (Wake Forest, 46-7) (Fall 5:48)

Issac Toe (High Point Central, 43-3) won by decision over Joshua Cox (Riverside-Durham, 31-6) (Dec 7-1)

Seth Thomas (Laney, 41-5) won by major decision over Tobias Finn (McDowell, 41-12) (MD 8-0)

Jaxon Maroney (Cardinal Gibbons, 33-1) won by fall over Bill Trader (Davie, 38-9) (Fall 0:42)

132 Pound Division

Jalen Adams (Riverside-Durham, 35-8) won by decision over Connor Johnson (Laney, 36-5) (Dec 1-0)

Nigel Freeman (Ragsdale, 44-7) won by decision over Patrick Schellpfeffer (Myers Park, 22-5) (Dec 9-4)

Yakemiean Johnson (Lumberton, 30-2) won by fall over Ethan Wright (West Forsyth, 45-9) (Fall 0:44)

Trey Dal Pizzol (Cardinal Gibbons, 41-12) won by fall over Jacob Stewart (Ashley, 39-7) (Fall 5:17)

138 Pound Division

Isaac Shaw (Mooresville, 40-1) won by fall over William Valade (Glenn, 36-8) (Fall 3:27)

Marcus Mondragon (Laney, 46-3) won by fall over Paul Grena (Cary, 38-12) (Fall 1:49)

Drew Dickson (Porter Ridge, 53-5) won by decision over Ryan Sklar (Myers Park, 24-13) (Dec 10-3)

Noah Williams (Apex, 34-6) won by decision over Kyle Riddle (Providence, 11-5) (Dec 15-9)

145 Pound Division

Silas Shaw (Mooresville, 48-0) won by tech fall over Caide Smith (Sanderson, 39-6) (TF-1.5 5:14 (17-1))

Parker Corwin (Pinecrest, 49-4) won by decision over Tremaine Jackson (South View, 38-12) (Dec 8-2)

Isaiah Willett (Wakefield, 42-3) won by fall over Finn Queen (Northwest Guilford, 39-12) (Fall 2:27)

Kai Paxton-Lee (Middle Creek, 48-3) won by decision over Toure Moore (Grimsley, 24-11) (Dec 7-0)

152 Pound Division

Connor Wrought (New Bern, 50-3) won by tech fall over Luke Kucko (Hough, 41-8) (TF-1.5 3:47 (15-0))

Dustin Herman (South Caldwell, 47-4) won in sudden victory – 1 over Michael Quinones (East Forsyth, 34-4) (SV-1 5-3)

Andrew Doss (Corinth Holders, 19-4) won by decision over Marlon Toruno (Cary, 44-6) (Dec 4-0)

Isaac Byers (Mooresville, 38-3) won by fall over Isaac Webb (Davie, 33-15) (Fall 5:15)

160 Pound Division

Jordan Norman (Mallard Creek, 51-5) won by fall over Denzel Carrucini (Jack Britt, 32-10) (Fall 3:51)

Jacob Polansky (Leesville Road, 54-8) won by decision over John Arnett (Porter Ridge, 48-12) (Dec 7-1)

Michael Goins (Mooresville, 35-4) won by fall over Hunter Hillis (Pinecrest, 38-11) (Fall 5:00)

Chris Jones (Middle Creek) 47-5 won by major decision over Noah Rupp (Providence) 40-14 (MD 18-8)

170 Pound Division

Kaleb Wright (Broughton, 29-5) won by decision over Dilyn Roudesbush (Mooresville, 31-9) (Dec 7-3)

Success Odoemena (Rocky River, 31-2) won by fall over Connor Voelker (Wake Forest, 32-10) (Fall 2:33)

Cael Willis (Laney, 47-4) won by fall over Anthony Fabian (Hough, 39-12) (Fall 2:38)

Ryan Wolfram (Cary, 44-1) won by decision over Isaac Strickland (Independence, 33-10) (Dec 7-3)

182 Pound Division

Holden Cypher (Millbrook, 53-1) won by fall over Gianmarco Price (Myers Park, 33-11) (Fall 1:57)

Chris Garrison (Northwest Guilford, 26-0) won by tech fall over Collin Paradis (Hough, 30-14) (TF-1.5 2:55 (16-1))

Shylik Scriven (Athens Drive, 30-2) won by fall over Latrell Havner (Seventy-First, 33-4) (Fall 5:41)

Matt King (Davie, 45-6) won by fall over Marvin Rich (Mallard Creek, 45-6) (Fall 4:48)

195 Pound Division

Nathan Dugan (Lake Norman, 51-4) won by tech fall over Edward Brock (Lumberton, 40-10) (TF-1.5 1:05 (16-1))

Bobby James (Rolesville, 38-2) won by major decision over Jatavian Hart (Riverside-Durham, 37-5) (MD 16-7)

Eric Hudson (West Mecklenburg, 35-4) won by decision over Cameron Blizard (Ragsdale, 43-4) (Dec 7-4)

Erick Martinez (Jack Britt, 32-3) won by fall over Ben Williard (Millbrook, 44-7) (Fall 4:27)

220 Pound Division

Ishmael Williams (Ardrey Kell, 41-3) won by tech fall over Kyshaun Galberth (Hoke County, 26-7) (TF-1.5 4:29 (18-3))

Jesus Olmedo (Davie, 50-0) won by fall over Alex Hammonds (Lumberton, 28-4) (Fall 2:57)

Jerell Belcher (South Central, 51-1) won by decision over John Jimenez (Mooresville, 24-6) (Dec 5-4)

Jalen Brooks (Cardinal Gibbons, 40-0) won by fall over Stephen Vega (Northwest Guilford, 35-3) (Fall 1:19)

285 Pound Division

Davin Vann (Cary, 32-2) won by fall over Joseph Vickers (Heritage, 40-6) (Fall 3:22)

Corey Moses (East Forsyth, 27-4) won by fall over Tyree Westmoreland (Mooresville, 42-9) (Fall 1:15)

Tray Regan (Lumberton, 56-4) won in tie breaker – 1 over George Ayino (South Central, 41-14) (TB-1 8-1)

Andy Flores (Davie, 31-5) won by decision over Tyrell Reid (West Mecklenburg, 25-5) (Dec 6-3)

2019 NCHSAA 4A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Championship Semifinals Results

106 Pound Division

Richard Treanor (Hough, 42-0) won by tech fall over Jack Dillon (Ashley, 32-5) (TF-1.5 4:35 (16-1))

Jacob Woodburn (Page, 27-4) won by major decision over Mark Samuel (Laney, 44-3) (MD 13-3)

113 Pound Division

Mike Dalton (West Forsyth, 7-0) won by decision over Will Saby (Millbrook, 40-3) (Dec 4-2)

Richie Rizzuto (Leesville Road, 52-6) won by decision over Kaiden Fisher (Lake Norman, 45-8) (Dec 4-2)

120 Pound Division

Will Edmiston (Lake Norman, 14-0) won by decision over Ahmad Smith (Ragsdale, 39-6) (Dec 12-7)

Kobe Early (Cary, 46-0) won by decision over James Joplin (Northwest Guilford, 37-4) (Dec 4-3)

126 Pound Division

Issac Toe (High Point Central, 44-3) won by decision over Sam Westmoreland (Hough, 39-11) (Dec 9-3)

Jaxon Maroney (Cardinal Gibbons, 34-1) won by decision over Seth Thomas (Laney, 41-6) (Dec 3-1)

132 Pound Division

Nigel Freeman (Ragsdale, 45-7) won by decision over Jalen Adams (Riverside-Durham, 35-9) (Dec 4-1)

Yakemiean Johnson (Lumberton, 31-2) won by fall over Trey Dal Pizzol (Cardinal Gibbons, 41-13) (Fall 3:05)

138 Pound Division

Isaac Shaw (Mooresville, 41-1) won by decision over Marcus Mondragon (Laney, 46-4) (Dec 8-2)

Drew Dickson (Porter Ridge, 54-5) won by major decision over Noah Williams (Apex, 34-7) (MD 13-5)

145 Pound Division

Silas Shaw (Mooresville, 49-0) won by tech fall over Parker Corwin (Pinecrest, 49-5) (TF-1.5 5:27 (17-0))

Kai Paxton-Lee (Middle Creek, 49-3) won in tie breaker – 1 over Isaiah Willett (Wakefield, 42-4) (TB-1 2-1)

152 Pound Division

Connor Wrought (New Bern, 51-3) won in sudden victory – 1 over Dustin Herman (South Caldwell, 47-5) (SV-1 5-3)

Isaac Byers (Mooresville, 39-3) won by decision over Andrew Doss (Corinth Holders, 19-5) (Dec 4-3)

160 Pound Division

Jordan Norman (Mallard Creek, 52-5) won by fall over Jacob Polansky (Leesville Road, 54-9) (Fall 4:30)

Chris Jones (Middle Creek, 48-5) won by decision over Michael Goins (Mooresville, 35-5) (Dec 2-1)

170 Pound Division

Kaleb Wright (Broughton, 30-5) won by fall over Success Odoemena (Rocky River, 31-3) (Fall 5:49)

Cael Willis (Laney, 48-4) won by decision over Ryan Wolfram (Cary, 44-2) (Dec 13-11)

182 Pound Division

Chris Garrison (Northwest Guilford, 27-0) won by decision over Holden Cypher (Millbrook, 53-2) (Dec 4-0)

Shylik Scriven (Athens Drive, 31-2) won by decision over Matt King (Davie, 45-7) (Dec 3-2)

195 Pound Division

Nathan Dugan (Lake Norman, 52-4) won by fall over Bobby James (Rolesville, 38-3) (Fall 2:51)

Erick Martinez (Jack Britt, 33-3) won by decision over Eric Hudson (West Mecklenburg, 35-5) (Dec 7-3)

220 Pound Division

Jesus Olmedo (Davie, 51-0) won by major decision over Ishmael Williams (Ardrey Kell, 41-4) (MD 10-2)

Jalen Brooks (Cardinal Gibbons, 41-0) won by major decision over Jerell Belcher (South Central, 51-2) (MD 8-0)

285 Pound Division

Davin Vann (Cary, 33-2) won by fall over Corey Moses (East Forsyth, 27-5) (Fall 3:11)

Tray Regan (Lumberton, 57-4) won by decision over Andy Flores (Davie, 31-6) (Dec 2-1)

2019 NCHSAA 4A Individual Wrestling Tournament First Round

Consolation First Round Results

106 Pound Division

Cole Furrie (Green Hope, 36-7) won by fall over Dustin Cook (Ragsdale, 43-12) (Fall 2:17)

Brody Neal (Lake Norman, 18-8) won by major decision over Maxwell Kiel (Jordan, 28-5) (MD 14-3)

Luke Kunath (Cardinal Gibbons, 37-13) won by forfeit over Ramiro Pascual (Glenn, 39-11) (For.)

Nikoly Dos Santos (Providence, 37-7) won by decision over Paul Denoia (New Bern, 42-10) (Dec 1-0)

113 Pound Division

Aldo Noyola- Rico (R.J. Reynolds, 35-6) won by decision over Samineo Myers (Fuquay-Varina, 19-13) (Dec 8-4)

Amin Bakhtiari (Providence, 33-16) won by decision over Fuad Busisou (Athens Drive, 40-15) (Dec 7-3)

Lal Nung (East Mecklenburg, 24-13) won by forfeit over JT Richards (Davie, 47-6) (For.)

Evan Kite (Laney, 31-16) won by fall over Ian Viana (Green Hope, 30-14) (Fall 0:32)

120 Pound Division

Evan Labella (West Forsyth, 21-5) won by fall over Cole Patterson (Leesville Road, 41-18) (Fall 1:47)

Kevin Wanovich (Jack Britt, 24-6) won by decision over Jake Emmert (Mooresville, 32-14) (Dec 7-2)

Ryan Dal Pizzol (Cardinal Gibbons, 23-6) won by fall over Jayden Harrison (Laney, 33-21) (Fall 2:56)

Jackson Bird (New Bern, 45-14) won by decision over Alex Gallagher (Porter Ridge, 38-14) (Dec 3-0)

126 Pound Division

Caleb Long (Jack Britt, 28-9) won by decision over Alex Jordan (Independence, 26-8) (Dec 10-3)

Wesley Chappell (Mallard Creek, 30-25) won by fall over Woody Wisz (Sanderson, 43-13) (Fall 2:11)

Lake Price (Northwest Guilford, 37-14) won by decision over Michael Lalor (Holly Springs, 31-11) (Dec 5-3)

Orion Fisher (Lake Norman, 32-16) won by fall over Thau Rocham (New Bern, 35-16) (Fall 2:34)

132 Pound Division

Nick Pepe (Hough, 31-13) won by major decision over Josh Chaffin (Davie, 35-12) (MD 12-3)

Alex Chester (Heritage, 37-9) won in sudden victory – 1 over Sean McLane (Holly Springs, 25-8) (SV-1 11-6)

Dylan Wilman (Rolesville, 42-6) won by decision over Jordan Cave (Providence, 37-13) (Dec 1-0)

Timmy Kennett (Lake Norman, 19-5) won by forfeit over Collin Shulman (Hickory Ridge, 47-11) (For.)

138 Pound Division

Jacob Benavente (Green Hope, 32-7) won by fall over Tucker Jessup (Leesville Road, 37-17) (Fall 3:43)

Cade Watrous (South Mecklenburg, 30-6) won by fall over Antonio Herbin (Page, 17-9) (Fall 2:55)

Dustin Eldridge (South View, 31-9) won by decision over Andrew Meyer (Wakefield, 41-6) (Dec 8-6)

Grant Gupton (New Bern, 40-9) won by forfeit over Alex Bentley (Hickory Ridge, 41-14) (For.)

145 Pound Division

John Baker (Jack Britt, 35-15) won by fall over Jack Jarvis (Davie, 24-14) (Fall 2:01)

Wyatt Stevens (New Bern, 37-19) won by decision over Colby Schefers (Olympic, 19-13) (Dec 6-2)

Weston Weddington (Lake Norman, 22-8) won by tech fall over Zachary Dandurand (Cardinal Gibbons, 33-16) (TF-1.5 3:24 (16-1))

Kisaiah Ferguson (Laney, 19-10) won by decision over William Lowery (Myers Park, 25-14) (Dec 9-4)

152 Pound Division

Joseph Coble (Porter Ridge, 35-13) won by decision over Caleb Jolley (Middle Creek, 34-14) (Dec 5-4)

Darius Fox (Millbrook, 33-12) won by decision over John Moshman (Overhills, 32-15) (Dec 9-5)

Silfredo Hernandez (Glenn, 44-9) won by decision over Josiah Harris (Olympic, 30-13) (Dec 6-0)

Gabriel Alvarez (Panther Creek, 16-12) won by forfeit over Jerry Rudiak (Wake Forest, 37-11) (For.)

160 Pound Division

Willfred Woodburn (Page) 21-5 won by fall over Gavin Watters (New Bern) 23-19 (Fall 4:30)

Wesley Alexander (Cary) 41-6 won by fall over Lawrence Campbell (East Mecklenburg) 33-13 (Fall 2:43)

Davieyon King-McAllister (Lumberton) 26-12 won by decision over Jon Luke Horne (Ashley) 27-13 (Dec 4-2)

Aiden Morris (Enloe) 26-7 won by fall over Blake Lyerly (Reagan) 26-19 (Fall 2:31)

170 Pound Division

Jeremiah McRimmon (Scotland, 16-8) won by decision over Chad Jernigan (Jack Britt, 28-10) (Dec 10-6)

Brandon Smith (Middle Creek, 36-9) won by decision over Josh Morgan (McDowell, 27-16) (Dec 10-7)

Terrence Martin (Riverside-Durham, 35-18) won by decision over Ian Adams (Northwest Guilford, 22-5) (Dec 10-6)

Murad Nabiev (Olympic, 32-11) won by fall over Brandon Jones (Leesville Road, 49-13) (Fall 0:43)

182 Pound Division

Charles Davis (Cardinal Gibbons, 38-14) won by major decision over Jacob Zaitawi (West Forsyth, 20-22) (MD 10-1)

Nathan McKenna (Corinth Holders, 34-12) won by decision over Nick DeBerardino (Apex Friendship, 29-17) (Dec 6-2)

Ronald Robinson (Page, 21-12) won by decision over Jaxon McAllister (Mooresville, 32-19) (Dec 8-3)

Brayan Ortiz (Fuquay-Varina, 28-8) won by forfeit over Jaidon Bennett (New Bern, 44-9) (For.)

195 Pound Division

Andrew Williford (Glenn, 42-7) won by fall over Marcus Grist (New Bern, 21-12) (Fall 3:44)

Matt Gutierrez (West Forsyth, 31-14) won by fall over Ny`Hijah Gaskin (Garinger, 7-6) (Fall 3:51)

Josh George (South View, 35-10) won by fall over Cooper Carlson (Corinth Holders, 21-18) (Fall 2:21)

Jacob Hardy (Northwest Guilford, 42-7) won by decision over Jake Harkleroad (Myers Park, 17-7) (Dec 3-2)

220 Pound Division

Jeffery Palmer (Corinth Holders, 25-10) won by fall over Skylar Standridge (Richmond, 14-8) (Fall 2:54)

Dominic Harris (Hough, 23-5) won by major decision over Jayln McClammy (Ashley, 25-9) (MD 9-0)

John Cascone (Apex Friendship, 25-9) won by decision over Aidan Alston (Pinecrest, 21-8) (Dec 5-1)

Raymond Jones (East Mecklenburg, 38-8) won by fall over Alberto Hernandez (Rolesville, 26-15) (Fall 1:20)

285 Pound Division

Josh Voelkel (South Caldwell, 45-10) won by fall over Shayne Mallory (Page, 26-12) (Fall 2:48)

Ashton Harp (Cardinal Gibbons, 23-8) won by forfeit over Emmanuel Bell (Laney, 33-18) (For.)

Nathaniel Harrington (Scotland, 20-5) won by fall over Christopher Dickey (East Mecklenburg, 35-15) (Fall 2:24)

Jonathan Saravia-Martinez (Rolesville, 39-11) won by tech fall over Joshua Oates (Overhills, 28-18) (TF-1.5 4:15 (15-0))

2019 NCHSAA 4A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Consolation Quarterfinals Results

106 Pound Division

Darius McKenzie (Middle Creek, 36-15) won by decision over Cole Furrie (Green Hope, 36-8) (Dec 2-0)

Samson Sokolski (Mooresville, 25-5) won by fall over Brody Neal (Lake Norman, 18-9) (Fall 3:55)

Matthew Rowland (Pinecrest, 45-6) won by tech fall over Luke Kunath (Cardinal Gibbons, 37-14) (TF-1.5 3:27 (15-0))

Maximus Buico (Leesville Road, 53-8) won by major decision over Nikoly Dos Santos (Providence, 37-8) (MD 8-0)

113 Pound Division

Riley Edwards (Northwest Guilford, 43-3) won by decision over Aldo Noyola- Rico (R.J. Reynolds, 35-7) (Dec 4-1)

Thomas Fogleman (Cardinal Gibbons, 35-8) won by fall over Amin Bakhtiari (Providence, 33-17) (Fall 3:36)

Justin Kelly (Lumberton, 39-19) won by decision over Lal Nung (East Mecklenburg, 24-14) (Dec 4-3)

Evan Kite (Laney, 32-16) won by decision over Geovany Munoz (Hough, 33-16) (Dec 6-0)

120 Pound Division

Evan Labella (West Forsyth, 22-5) won by decision over Jun Figueredo (Hough, 38-13) (Dec 6-2)

Kevin Wanovich (Jack Britt, 25-6) won by fall over Kyle Sanders (South Mecklenburg, 34-6) (Fall 4:55)

Michael Pappaconstantinou (Wake Forest, 43-3) won by fall over Ryan Dal Pizzol (Cardinal Gibbons, 23-7) (Fall 3:54)

Alec Montoya (Apex Friendship, 34-7) won by tech fall over Jackson Bird (New Bern, 45-15) (TF-1.5 3:55 (19-4))

126 Pound Division

Caleb Long (Jack Britt, 29-9) won by decision over Bill Trader (Davie, 38-10) (Dec 4-3)

Tobias Finn (McDowell, 42-12) won by fall over Wesley Chappell (Mallard Creek, 30-26) (Fall 0:49)

Joshua Cox (Riverside-Durham, 32-6) won by decision over Lake Price (Northwest Guilford, 37-15) (Dec 3-2)

Benjamin Lance (Wake Forest, 47-7) won by major decision over Orion Fisher (Lake Norman, 32-17) (MD 10-1)

132 Pound Division

Nick Pepe (Hough, 32-13) won by decision over Jacob Stewart (Ashley, 39-8) (Dec 7-5)

Ethan Wright (West Forsyth, 46-9) won by major decision over Alex Chester (Heritage, 37-10) (MD 11-3)

Dylan Wilman (Rolesville, 43-6) won by fall over Patrick Schellpfeffer (Myers Park, 22-6) (Fall 4:12)

Connor Johnson (Laney, 37-5) won by decision over Timmy Kennett (Lake Norman, 19-6) (Dec 4-2)

138 Pound Division

Kyle Riddle (Providence, 12-5) won by decision over Jacob Benavente (Green Hope, 32-8) (Dec 11-8)

Ryan Sklar (Myers Park, 25-13) won by decision over Cade Watrous (South Mecklenburg, 30-7) (Dec 8-2)

Paul Grena (Cary, 39-12) won by decision over Dustin Eldridge (South View, 31-10) (Dec 4-3)

William Valade (Glenn, 37-8) won by decision over Grant Gupton (New Bern, 40-10) (Dec 7-0)

145 Pound Division

John Baker (Jack Britt, 36-15) won in sudden victory – 1 over Toure Moore (Grimsley, 24-12) (SV-1 4-2)

Finn Queen (Northwest Guilford, 40-12) won by decision over Wyatt Stevens (New Bern, 37-20) (Dec 2-0)

Tremaine Jackson (South View, 39-12) won by decision over Weston Weddington (Lake Norman, 22-9) (Dec 6-1)

Caide Smith (Sanderson, 40-6) won by decision over Kisaiah Ferguson (Laney, 19-11) (Dec 6-0)

152 Pound Division

Joseph Coble (Porter Ridge, 36-13) won by fall over Isaac Webb (Davie, 33-16) (Fall 3:45)

Marlon Toruno (Cary, 45-6) won by decision over Darius Fox (Millbrook, 33-13) (Dec 2-0)

Michael Quinones (East Forsyth, 35-4) won by decision over Silfredo Hernandez (Glenn, 44-10) (Dec 4-2)

Luke Kucko (Hough, 42-8) won by decision over Gabriel Alvarez (Panther Creek, 16-13) (Dec 5-0)

160 Pound Division

Willfred Woodburn (Page, 22-5) won by decision over Noah Rupp (Providence, 40-15) (Dec 3-0)

Wesley Alexander (Cary, 42-6) won by decision over Hunter Hillis (Pinecrest, 38-12) (Dec 2-0)

John Arnett (Porter Ridge, 49-12) won in sudden victory – 1 over Davieyon King-McAllister (Lumberton, 26-13) (SV-1 4-2)

Denzel Carrucini (Jack Britt, 33-10) won by fall over Aiden Morris (Enloe, 26-8) (Fall 2:50)

170 Pound Division

Isaac Strickland (Independence, 34-10) won by forfeit over Jeremiah McRimmon (Scotland, 16-9) (For.)

Brandon Smith (Middle Creek, 37-9) won by decision over Anthony Fabian (Hough, 39-13) (Dec 5-4)

Connor Voelker (Wake Forest, 33-10) won by fall over Terrence Martin (Riverside-Durham, 35-19) (Fall 4:35)

Dilyn Roudesbush (Mooresville, 32-9) won by fall over Murad Nabiev (Olympic, 32-12) (Fall 4:33)

182 Pound Division

Marvin Rich (Mallard Creek, 46-6) won by fall over Charles Davis (Cardinal Gibbons, 38-15) (Fall 0:24)

Nathan McKenna (Corinth Holders, 35-12) won by decision over Latrell Havner (Seventy-First, 33-5) (Dec 7-6)

Ronald Robinson (Page, 22-12) won by fall over Collin Paradis (Hough, 30-15) (Fall 1:57)

Gianmarco Price (Myers Park, 34-11) won by major decision over Brayan Ortiz (Fuquay-Varina, 28-9) (MD 13-2)

195 Pound Division

Andrew Williford (Glenn, 43-7) won by fall over Ben Williard (Millbrook, 44-8) (Fall 2:56)

Cameron Blizard (Ragsdale, 44-4) won by decision over Matt Gutierrez (West Forsyth, 31-15) (Dec 8-2)

Jatavian Hart (Riverside-Durham, 38-5) won by tech fall over Josh George (South View, 35-11) (TF-1.5 5:00 (23-8))

Edward Brock (Lumberton, 41-10) won by decision over Jacob Hardy (Northwest Guilford, 42-8) (Dec 9-3)

220 Pound Division

Stephen Vega (Northwest Guilford, 36-3) won in tie breaker – 1 over Jeffery Palmer (Corinth Holders, 25-11) (TB-1 2-1)

John Jimenez (Mooresville, 25-6) won by decision over Dominic Harris (Hough, 23-6) (Dec 6-3)

John Cascone (Apex Friendship, 26-9) won by decision over Alex Hammonds (Lumberton, 28-5) (Dec 5-0)

Raymond Jones (East Mecklenburg, 39-8) won by fall over Kyshaun Galberth (Hoke County, 26-8) (Fall 0:54)

285 Pound Division

Tyrell Reid (West Mecklenburg, 26-5) won in tie breaker – 1 over Josh Voelkel (South Caldwell, 45-11) (TB-1 3-2)

George Ayino (South Central, 42-14) won by fall over Ashton Harp (Cardinal Gibbons, 23-9) (Fall 2:44)

Tyree Westmoreland (Mooresville, 43-9) won by decision over Nathaniel Harrington (Scotland, 20-6) (Dec 5-3)

Jonathan Saravia-Martinez (Rolesville, 40-11) won by fall over Joseph Vickers (Heritage, 40-7) (Fall 4:30)

JAMES ALVERSON-NCHSAA