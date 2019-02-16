RIP Rosalee Brewer: The First Lady In Greensboro Sports Has Passed Away

For the past few decades Rosalee Brewer has been involved in Greensboro Sports.: The Greensboro Generals, The Greensboro Monarchs and The Greensboro Grasshoppers directly come to mind. She has been by the side of her husband, Jack, as he has been one of those supporting local sports without fanfare for years. They were the POWER COUPLE of Greensboro Sports, never seeking fame or glory; just making it happen.

A celebration of her life will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Alamance Presbyterian Church with Pastor Dr. Jay Lambeth officiating.

Her obituary can be found here