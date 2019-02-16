Winston-Salem Wolves Basketball Signs Former Bluefield Guard Khadier Fulcher

Winston-Salem Wolves Sign Former Bluefield Guard Khadier Fulcher

The Winston-Salem Wolves have announced the signing of Khadier Fulcher, a 6’3” guard who played collegiately at Bluefield College.

Fulcher will join the team for the upcoming East Coast Basketball League regular season as an active roster member and will also participate with the team in non-ECBL games such as the upcoming scrimmage against the Gastonia Snipers on February 24. This will be Fulcher’s first season playing professionally in the ECBL.

Fulcher will also participate with the Wolves sponsored teams playing in Charlotte area events during NBA All-Star weekend, such as the ‘Bring Ur 5’ pickup tournament sponsored by Red Bull and Food Lion. The Wolves organization is sending two travel squads of current players to participate in the All-Star weekend events, and the travel teams will be coached by current assistant coach Kevin Beard.

The Winston-Salem Wolves are heading into their first season and will be playing their home games at the Childress Activities Center, a 2,000 seat facility on the campus of Forsyth Country Day School. For more information on the Winston-Salem Wolves, visit WSWolves.com.

Courtesy of Marcus Shockley

Co-Owner & GM Winston-Salem Wolves