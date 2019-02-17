Elon Baseball Sweeps Lafayette With 5-1 Win Sunday

ELON, N.C. – It was a cold and rainy day at Latham Park, but the weather didn’t dampen the mood as the Elon University baseball program earned a series sweep with a 5-1 decision Sunday, Feb. 17 versus Lafayette.

Mason Daniels (1-0) pitched six complete innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk. The redshirt-junior from Gahanna, Ohio faced 22 batters, fanning eight. Brandon Justice and Adam Spurlin both pitched a complete inning in relief, with Justice striking out the side in the top of the seventh. Dean McCarthy and Ty Adcock also made appearances.

Joe Satterfield led Elon (3-0) at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 on the day with a home run, two runs, and two RBIs. Anthony Galason went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk, while Tyler Cranston hit 2-for-4, scored a run, and swiped a bag. In his lone at bat as a pinch hitter, Jack Roberts doubled and later came around for a run.

How It Happened: Satterfield got the Phoenix started in the bottom half of the first. The Greenville, S.C. native waved goodbye at a 1-1 offering, sending the ball over the wall in left for a 1-0 Elon lead.

The Leopards (0-3) pulled even in the top of the fourth. After a leadoff single, Lafayette’s Trey Durrah moved to second on a wild pitch. Richard Villa followed with a double to right to knot the game at 1-1.

Some smart play by Tyler Cranston allowed the maroon and gold to retake the lead for good in the bottom half of the fifth. The freshman out of Scottsdale, Ariz. led off with a single to center and took second on a balk by the Leopard pitcher. After stealing third, Galason then helped him run the final 90 feet with a hit to the gap in left.

In the sixth, Satterfield reached with a hit through the left side. Cam Devanney then singled to left center and took second on the throw. Adcock fouled out deep down the right field line for the sacrifice fly RBI. Matt Oldham then brought in Devanney on a sac fly to straightway center.

Elon picked up its final run in the seventh as Roberts scored on a Satterfield single up the middle.

Notes: With the win, the Phoenix starts the season 3-0 for the first time since 2015. Elon swept Penn State at home that year…Elon’s pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts on the day. On the weekend, the Phoenix tallied 40 strikeouts to Lafayette’s 20…Cranston, Spurlin, Satterfield, and Devanney had at least one hit in each game of the Opening Weekend series.

On Deck: Elon is home this Tuesday, Feb. 19, as the Phoenix hosts NC State in a 4 p.m. game at Latham Park. The team then makes the short trip to Greensboro, N.C. the next day for a 4 p.m. contest at N.C. A&T.