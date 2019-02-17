Greensboro Batting Center Scott Clemons GBC Team:Where are they now???

former players on Scott Clemons Greensboro Batting Center Baseball team and where they are now……………..

Evan Edwards(Southern Guilford HS) now a senior at N.C. State University….

2018:Recorded a .297 batting average with 58 hits….Drove in 48 runs, the third most on the team…..Tied for second on the team and eighth in the conference with 15 home runs…..Logged four multi-home run games, 12 multiple RBI games and 13 multi-hit games…..Turned in his best performance of the season against Campbell with a perfect 4-for-4 outing, headlined by a season-high five RBI and four runs….

2 games with 1 HR/4 RBI to begin 2019…

Carter Williams(Northeast Guilford HS) now a junior at North Carolina Central University…

2018:Second Team All-MEAC. Started all 49 games he appeared in. Batted .307 and slugged a team third-best .521 (fourth in MEAC) by knocking a team-high 24 extra-base hits with 13 doubles, five triples (tied for first in MEAC) and six home runs from the leadoff spot.

3 games batting .333 with 1 HR/2 RBI to begin 2019….

Luke Robinson(Eastern Guilford HS) now a junior at Western Carolina University…

2018:Batted .281 with 2 HR’s and 20 RBI…Has begun 2019 with 3 HR’s/6 RBI/1 Double/Batting .333 over just 3 Games….

Andrew Robinson(Eastern Guilford HS)…now a junior at Western Carolina University….

2018:Batted .165 with 4 Doubles and 9 RBI…Has begun 2019 with 2 Doubles and a Triple in 3 games…Batting .231…..

Trevor Clemons(Randleman HS)….now a redshirt sophomore at UNC Pembroke….

2018:Three-time PBC Freshman of the Week honoree (February 6, February 13, April 24) … Played and started in 52 games (43 at c, 9 at dh) … Posted a .349 batting average in 189 at-bats with a team-high 67 runs scored on 66 hits, including 11 extra-base hits (2 HR)), and 31 RBI … Also drew a team-best 44 walks, was hit by pitch four times and was 17-for-19 on stolen base attempts … Tallied four sacrifice flies and a team-high 13 sacrifice hits … Committed 14 errors in 366 total defensive chances for a .962 fielding percentage…

9 games with 10 runs scored and 3 RBI in 2019….

E.P. Reese(North Davidson HS)….now a redshirt sophomore at Winston-Salem State University….WSSU Rams unbeaten to start the season at (7-0)….

Reese in 2019 batting .417/11 runs/1 RBI/leads the team with 8 stolen bases…..

Was at Liberty University in 2018 and attended N.C. State University in 2017….

Jake Williamson….There was a Jake Williamson on this GBC Scott Clemons-coached team and we found a Jacob Williamson who just came out of Rockingham County HS and he is a freshman at Pfeiffer University, there is a Jacob Williamson at the Naval Academy, and he is from Clinton, N.C. and another Jacob Williamson at Hiwassee College, in Tennessee…

**********Those are the names people were asking about and there you go and if you know of more, let us know and will try and get them in here…..**********