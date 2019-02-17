Important Information on the 2019 Metro 4-A Conference Basketball Tournament:Games begin on Monday with #5 Page at #4 Grimsley(Girls and Boys)

Metro 4A Basketball Tournament

Women

1) NWG-8-0; 19-4

2) Ragsdale-6-2; 20-3

3) HPC-4-4-18-6

4) Grimsley-2-6; 6-15

5) Page-0-8; 4-20

Men

1) NWG-6-2; 12-6

2) HPC-5-3; 14-10

3) Ragsdale-4-4; 13-9

4) Grimsley-3-5; 10-13

5) Page-2-6; 10-13

Monday:

The 4/5 games will be played at Grimsley as Page will travel there in both Men’s and Women’s games. Game times are 6 and 7:30.

Tuesday:

4/5 winner in both games will travel to the #1 seed NWG for a doubleheader with games at 6 and 7:30

2v 3-WOMEN- Ragsdale will host HPC in a Semi-Finals Women’s game at 7:00

2 v 3 MEN-HPC will host Ragsdale in a Semi-Finals Men’s game at 7:00

Friday:

Winners of Tuesday’s games will play the Finals at the highest remaining Women’s Seed at 6:30 (Women) and 8:00 (Men)

Courtesy of Leigh G. Hebbard

Director of Activities, Athletics