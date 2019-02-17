Mid-Piedmont 3-A Boys and Girls Basketball Tournaments begin on Tuesday with SEG, EG and Southern Guilford
Semifinals and Finals at Asheboro High School
BOYS
Round One at the higher seeded team…..
Tuesday:
#1 Burlington Williams BYE
#7 Southwestern Randokph at #2 Southern Guilford 6pm
#6 Southeast Guilford at #3 Asheboro 7:30pm
#5 Southern Alamance at #4 Eastern Guilford 7:30pm
GIRLS
Round One at the higher seeded team….
Tuesday:
#1 Southeast Guilford BYE
#7 Asheboro at #2 Asheboro 6pm
#6 Southern Alamance at #3 Southwestern Alamance 6pm
#5 Burlington Williams at #4 Eastern Guilford 6pm
ADMISSION – $5:00/($6.00 double header) – first round, $6.00 – semifinals, $7:00 – finals
Passes Accepted – NCHSAA Coaches/Principals; Mid Piedmont Conference Passes – No
individual school systems passes or badges will be accepted.
TEAM ADMISSION: Players/managers/cheerleaders will be admitted only on nights they
play. (If they come as a team on nights other than when they play they can be admitted
with their coach)
NO POSTERS, BANNERS, NOISEMAKERS, OR RADIOS ALLOWED IN GYM. NO BODY PAINT
Cheerleaders will be assigned no more than 3 rows in the bleachers
