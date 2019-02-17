Monday Lineup for the 2019 Mid-State 3-A Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament:Northern Guilford and Northeast Guilford get rolling on Monday night

Here is the lineup for Monday’s Round One games of the 2019 Mid-State 3-A Basketball Tournament….

Round One at the higher seeded team, Semifinals on Wednesday and Finals on Friday, at Morhead High School, in Eden, N.C.

+++++Looking for Monday start times of 7pm, with the exception of doubleheaders and those should go at 6/7:30pm….+++++

GIRLS

*****#6 Northeast Guilford(10-4) at #3 Northern Guilford(6-8)*****

#8 McMichael(0-14) at #1 Person County(11-3)

#7 Morehead(2-12) at #2 Eastern Alamance(10-4)

#5 Western Alamance(8-6) at #4 Rockingham County(9-5)

BOYS

#5 Northern Guilford(7-7) at #4 McMichael(5-5)

#7 Northeast Guilford(2-12) at #2 Person County(10-4)

#8 Rockingham County(1-13) at #1 Eastern Alamance(14-0)

#6 Morehead (5-9)#3 Western Alamance(9-5)

Courtesy of Leigh G. Hebbard

Director of Athletics

Guilford County Schools