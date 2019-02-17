NCHSAA 2019 Individual Wrestling Championships Complete Final Day Results:Guilford County Parade of Champions with Carson Smith(Southeast Guilford HS), Caleb Smith(Southwest Guilford HS), Nigel Freeman(Ragsdale HS) and Chris Garrison(Northwest Guilford HS)/Congrats to all of these Champions!!!!

NCHSAA 2019 Individual Wrestling Championships Final Day Results

GREENSBORO, NC – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) concluded the 2019 Individual Wrestling Championships at the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, February 16, 2019. The results from all action on the final day of the tournament can be found below.

Team-wise:

3-A…Southeast Guilford Falcons finish 3rd and the Southwest Guilford Cowboys 7th….

4-A we had the Northwest Guilford Vikings 7th and the Ragasdale Tigers 10th….

MOST OUTSTANDING WRESTLER AWARDS

1A: Noland Brown (Swain County, 285 pounds)

2A: Nathan Hull (West Lincoln, 152 pounds)

3A: Antwan McClee (Ashbrook, 285 pounds)

4A: Nathan Duggan (Lake Norman, 195 pounds)

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

2019 NCHSAA 1A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Championship Finals Results

106 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Joe Jordan (Avery County, 48-3) won by decision over Jayden Nowell (Robbinsville, 41-9) (Dec 7-4)

113 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Christian Decatur (Rosewood, 55-0) won by decision over Ethan Shell (Avery County, 52-4) (Dec 5-3)

120 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Hayden Waddell (Uwharrie Charter, 59-0) won by fall over Dylan Lowery (Mitchell, 40-4) (Fall 3:37)

126 Pound Division

1st Place Match – River Griffith (Avery County, 50-3) won by major decision over Chris Hill (Rosewood, 43-5) (MD 14-4)

132 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Timothy Decatur (Rosewood, 57-1) won by major decision over Nathan Fisher (Robbinsville, 28-9) (MD 12-4)

138 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Jordan Todd (Rosewood, 39-1) won by injury default over Austin Bauguess (East Wilkes, 35-4) (Inj. 2:41)

145 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Kade Millsaps (Robbinsville, 47-4) won by decision over Jonas Trejo (Swain County, 35-5) (Dec 9-4)

152 Pound Division

1st Place Match – George Vrachnos (Lejeune, 45-7) won by decision over Austin Tumbarello (Mount Airy, 24-6) (Dec 10-4)

160 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Jackson Boles (South Stokes, 43-2) won by fall over Jacobi Deal (Voyager Academy, 36-6) (Fall 5:29)

170 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Jacari Deal (Voyager Academy, 39-3) won by decision over Steven Fatz (South Stokes, 43-3) (Dec 7-5)

182 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Isaiah Martin (Uwharrie Charter, 57-0) won by fall over Wesley Sharpe (Voyager Academy, 35-10) (Fall 0:46)

195 Pound Division

1st Place Match – John Bennett (Mount Airy, 29-6) won by fall over Adrian Little (Albemarle, 33-3) (Fall 5:51)

220 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Levi Andrews (Avery County, 51-5) won by fall over Kyle Fink (Robbinsville, 26-7) (Fall 5:32)

285 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Noland Brown (Swain County, 34-4) won by decision over Javon Armstrong (Pamlico County, 23-2) (Dec 9-3)

2019 NCHSAA 2A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Championship Finals Results

106 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Kyle Montaperto (Central Academy, 48-1) won by tech fall over Eli Thomas (Forbush, 42-3) (TF-1.5 5:00 (20-4))

113 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Zachariah Lewis (R-S Central, 49-8) won by major decision over Elijah Boyd (Reidsville, 23-7) (MD 16-6)

120 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Braden Riggs (Pisgah, 46-5) won by major decision over Loki Ryan (R-S Central, 54-9) (MD 11-2)

126 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Ethan Oakley (Wheatmore, 53-1) won by major decision over Cayman Carpenter (Bunker Hill, 35-6) (MD 14-0)

132 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Landon Shuford (West Iredell, 38-2) won by decision over Jon Ward (West Craven, 33-4) (Dec 7-1)

138 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Logan Lambert (South Rowan, 30-1) won by decision over Josh Riggs (Foard, 43-4) (Dec 7-2)

145 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Colby Teague (Bandys, 53-1) won by decision over Canon Bridges (West Lincoln, 35-5) (Dec 3-2)

152 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Nathan Hull (West Lincoln, 46-3) won by disqualification over Aiden Curry (Central Academy, 45-4) (DQ)

160 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Cade Haines (Central Academy, 49-4) won by fall over Justin Guy (Bartlett Yancey, 51-5) (Fall 4:55)

170 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Joshua Nichols (Newton-Conover, 55-3) won in sudden victory – 1 over Seth Williamson (West Iredell, 44-7) (SV-1 6-4)

182 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Landon Foor (Foard, 47-0) won in tie breaker – 1 over Alberto Vargas-Perez (Lexington, 50-5) (TB-1 8-7)

195 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Ray Darden (Ayden – Grifton, 32-1) won by decision over Will Frady (Smoky Mountain, 40-2) (Dec 3-2)

220 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Zachariah Bare (Ashe County, 45-1) won by fall over Sean Sprague (East Henderson, 34-5) (Fall 3:23)

285 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Terran Brown (Pisgah, 47-1) won by decision over Brock Steele (West Lincoln, 40-9) (Dec 1-0)

2019 NCHSAA 3A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Championship Finals Results

106 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Noah Johns (Clayton, 33-5) won by decision over Marcus Jackson (Central Cabarrus, 52-5) (Dec 7-1)

113 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Tripp Collins (Piedmont, 59-3) won by decision over Joshua Vega (Carson, 33-8) (Dec 5-3)

120 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Carson Smith (Southeast Guilford, 50-1) won by fall over Fred Lewis (Western Harnett, 43-4) (Fall 4:25)

126 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Caleb Smith (Southwest Guilford, 48-2) won by decision over Triston Chapman (Cape Fear, 42-7) (Dec 7-2)

132 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Josh Blatt (Piedmont, 46-2) won by fall over Heath Gonyer (Northern Guilford, 43-2) (Fall 3:34)

138 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Dallas Wilson (Cape Fear, 46-0) won by major decision over Joshua Feliz (North Henderson, 43-6) (MD 12-0)

145 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Spencer Leonhardt (Freedom, 43-1) won by decision over Levi Anderson (Orange, 49-4) (Dec 3-0)

152 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Donald Cates (Northern Durham, 28-1) won by decision over Ivan Vergel (St. Stephens, 59-3) (Dec 7-2)

160 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Aaron Bancroft (Fike, 52-1) won by major decision over Kameron Miller (Forestview, 50-2) (MD 11-0)

170 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Jared Barbour (Cape Fear, 45-2) won by decision over Morgan King (North Henderson, 45-10) (Dec 7-4)

182 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Anthony Johnson (T.C. Roberson, 46-0) won by tech fall over Joe Zovistoski (Weddington, 36-3) (TF-1.5 2:58 (16-0))

195 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Salvador Gilvaja (St. Stephens, 60-3) won by decision over Charles Swiggett (Western Guilford, 35-4) (Dec 7-3)

220 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Michael Smith (Asheboro, 47-2) won in sudden victory – 1 over Ray Dixon (Douglas Byrd, 41-3) (SV-1 3-2)

285 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Antwon McClee (Ashbrook, 44-0) won by fall over Isaac Chapman (Alexander Central, 30-3) (Fall 3:53)

2019 NCHSAA 4A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Championship Finals Results

106 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Richard Treanor (Hough, 43-0) won by decision over Jacob Woodburn (Page, 27-5) (Dec 4-2)

113 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Mike Dalton (West Forsyth, 8-0) won by decision over Richie Rizzuto (Leesville Road, 52-7) (Dec 3-2)

120 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Kobe Early (Cary, 47-0) won by decision over Will Edmiston (Lake Norman, 14-1) (Dec 4-3)

126 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Jaxon Maroney (Cardinal Gibbons, 35-1) won by decision over Issac Toe (High Point Central, 44-4) (Dec 6-3)

132 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Nigel Freeman (Ragsdale, 46-7) won by fall over Yakemiean Johnson (Lumberton, 31-3) (Fall 5:20)

138 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Isaac Shaw (Mooresville, 42-1) won by decision over Drew Dickson (Porter Ridge, 54-6) (Dec 3-1)

145 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Silas Shaw (Mooresville, 50-0) won by major decision over Kai Paxton-Lee (Middle Creek, 49-4) (MD 17-4)

152 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Isaac Byers (Mooresville, 40-3) won by decision over Connor Wrought (New Bern, 51-4) (Dec 3-1)

160 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Jordan Norman (Mallard Creek, 53-5) won by decision over Chris Jones (Middle Creek, 48-6) (Dec 10-3)

170 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Kaleb Wright (Broughton, 31-5) won by decision over Cael Willis (Laney, 48-5) (Dec 6-2)

182 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Chris Garrison (Northwest Guilford) 28-0 won by fall over Shylik Scriven (Athens Drive) 31-3 (Fall 1:14)

195 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Nathan Dugan (Lake Norman, 53-4) won by fall over Erick Martinez (Jack Britt, 33-4) (Fall 3:54)

220 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Jalen Brooks (Cardinal Gibbons, 42-0) won by decision over Jesus Olmedo (Davie, 51-1) (Dec 6-2)

285 Pound Division

1st Place Match – Davin Vann (Cary, 34-2) won by decision over Tray Regan (Lumberton, 57-5) (Dec 4-3)

CONSOLATION BRACKETS

2019 NCHSAA 1A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Consolation First Round Results

106 Pound Division

Heaven Fitch (Uwharrie Charter, 51-6) won by forfeit over Norton Jacob (Cherokee, 17-10) (For.)

Logan Tortual (Rosewood, 40-12) won by fall over Cody Lawson (South Stokes, 34-14) (Fall 4:48)

113 Pound Division

Averil Lafferty (Alleghany, 41-14) won by fall over Matt Lovin (Robbinsville, 27-16) (Fall 4:33)

Josh Poteat (Uwharrie Charter, 29-5) won by fall over Keith Cook (Hayesville, 21-7) (Fall 0:46)

120 Pound Division

Jaquavius Caraway (South Stanly, 32-15) won by decision over Trevin Robinson (Mount Airy, 20-15) (Dec 5-4)

McClay Phillips (Cherokee, 37-12) won by fall over David Garcia (Granville Central, 17-9) (Fall 2:20)

126 Pound Division

Brice Browning (Tarboro, 36-9) won by fall over Dylan Vandeventer (East Wilkes, 12-12) (Fall 2:20)

Preston Burnett (Polk County, 35-16) won by decision over Timmy Blake (Uwharrie Charter, 43-18) (Dec 8-4)

132 Pound Division

Jonah Hayes (Avery County, 39-14) won by decision over Sebastian Perna (Mountain Island Charter, 31-13) (Dec 5-3)

Shane Cuda (Uwharrie Charter, 39-12) won by fall over Hunter Barrier (South Stanly, 37-18) (Fall 4:40)

138 Pound Division

Ricky Gonzalez (South Stokes, 21-5) won by decision over Sterlin Holbrook (Starmount, 25-9) (Dec 7-0)

Johnathan Cable (Avery County, 33-12) won by decision over Tyler Sawyer (Pender, 25-17) (Dec 2-1)

145 Pound Division

Lucas Brown (Swain County, 33-12) won by decision over Dalton Towe (Avery County, 29-22) (Dec 13-6)

Israel Maltba (Mitchell, 37-10) won by major decision over Johnny Dotson (South Stokes, 27-19) (MD 10-0)

152 Pound Division

Sam Everhardt (Swain County, 19-4) won by decision over James Russ (Avery County, 33-25) (Dec 7-3)

Marcus Loving (Bradford Prep, 39-8) won by decision over William Pendelton (Manteo, 23-12) (Dec 10-7)

160 Pound Division

Dustin Rector (Alleghany, 42-15) won by fall over Austin Lovin (Robbinsville, 21-12) (Fall 3:54)

Zane Ramey (Rosman, 33-10) won by fall over Malikai Briggs (Louisburg, 27-7) (Fall 1:38)

170 Pound Division

Joseph Becker (East Surry, 15-7) won by fall over Trey Thompson (Polk County, 24-16) (Fall 2:58)

Damian Lossiah (Swain County, 28-11) won by fall over Luke Rayfield (Cherryville, 22-6) (Fall 4:17)

182 Pound Division

Jordan Mitchell (South Stokes, 31-19) won by major decision over Nathan Cox (East Surry, 17-14) (MD 11-2)

Joseph Hampton (Alleghany, 42-17) won by decision over Daniel Cancro (Bishop McGuinness, 19-16) (Dec 8-4)

195 Pound Division

Isaac Wilkinson (Robbinsville, 23-9) won by fall over Payton Coble (West Montgomery, 17-3) (Fall 2:56)

Jaime Bernal (Uwharrie Charter, 33-10) won by decision over Cooper Ross (South Stokes, 28-16) (Dec 4-2)

220 Pound Division

Eric Olvera (Mount Airy, 20-7) won by fall over Sergio Saldana (Uwharrie Charter, 45-12) (Fall 2:38)

Khris Mayo (South Stanly, 26-9) won by fall over Brandon Tubby (Bishop McGuinness, 10-17) (Fall 2:17)

285 Pound Division

Zachary Vance (Avery County, 27-28) won by fall over Ezekiel Jayne (East Carteret, 29-12) (Fall 2:12)

CJ Henderson (Elkin, 29-3) won in sudden victory – 1 over Cade Whitley (South Stanly, 41-7) (SV-1 6-4)

2019 NCHSAA 1A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Consolation Semifinals Results

106 Pound Division

Heaven Fitch (Uwharrie Charter, 52-6) won by fall over David Javier (Elkin, 47-3) (Fall 4:11)

Stephen Mainz (Lejeune, 42-7) won by major decision over Logan Tortual (Rosewood, 40-13) (MD 16-2)

113 Pound Division

Chandler Steele (Chatham Charter, 31-11) won by fall over Averil Lafferty (Alleghany, 41-15) (Fall 4:40)

Josh Poteat (Uwharrie Charter, 30-5) won in sudden victory – 1 over Andrew Ocampo (Pender, 30-8) (SV-1 14-9)

120 Pound Division

Timothy Freeze (South Davidson, 24-16) won by fall over Jaquavius Caraway (South Stanly, 32-16) (Fall 0:39)

McClay Phillips (Cherokee, 38-12) won by fall over Daniel Ferguson (East Wilkes, 26-9) (Fall 0:57)

126 Pound Division

Cole Armstrong (Chatham Central, 34-12) won by decision over Brice Browning (Tarboro, 36-10) (Dec 7-4)

Evan Wagoner (Alleghany, 48-12) won by decision over Preston Burnett (Polk County, 35-17) (Dec 7-3)

132 Pound Division

Nathan Brock (Swain County, 32-8) won by fall over Jonah Hayes (Avery County, 39-15) (Fall 2:19)

Lowell Shotton (South Stokes, 29-10) won by major decision over Shane Cuda (Uwharrie Charter, 39-13) (MD 12-4)

138 Pound Division

Ricky Gonzalez (South Stokes, 22-5) won in tie breaker – 1 over Brian Njenga (Voyager Academy, 28-11) (TB-1 6-5)

Franko Cuccurello (Neuse Charter, 20-10) won by fall over Johnathan Cable (Avery County, 33-13) (Fall 4:10)

145 Pound Division

Caleb Bryant (Uwharrie Charter, 51-11) won by major decision over Lucas Brown (Swain County, 33-13) (MD 8-0)

Keegan McDonough (Lejeune, 35-16) won by fall over Israel Maltba (Mitchell, 37-11) (Fall 4:51)

152 Pound Division

Kaleb Mitchell (South Stokes, 35-11) won by fall over Sam Everhardt (Swain County, 19-5) (Fall 3:21)

Jerry Jimenez (Uwharrie Charter, 48-16) won by fall over Marcus Loving (Bradford Prep, 39-9) (Fall 3:52)

160 Pound Division

Dustin Blackburn (East Wilkes, 41-3) won by decision over Dustin Rector (Alleghany, 42-16) (Dec 4-3)

Rodney Hammonds (South Stanly, 32-9) won by fall over Zane Ramey (Rosman, 33-11) (Fall 3:19)

170 Pound Division

Joseph Becker (East Surry, 16-7) won by fall over Jathan Parker (East Carteret, 18-13) (Fall 1:37)

Isaiah Deck (Neuse Charter, 49-3) won by major decision over Damian Lossiah (Swain County, 28-12) (MD 14-6)

182 Pound Division

Payne Anderson (Robbinsville, 35-7) won by fall over Jordan Mitchell (South Stokes, 31-20) (Fall 4:21)

Cody Long (Swain County, 32-10) won by major decision over Joseph Hampton (Alleghany, 42-18) (MD 12-3)

195 Pound Division

Isaac Wilkinson (Robbinsville, 24-9) won by fall over Lucas Andrews (Avery County, 46-6) (Fall 0:21)

Cyle Ponchot (Swain County, 38-9) won by fall over Jaime Bernal (Uwharrie Charter, 33-11) (Fall 2:36)

220 Pound Division

Mitchell Edwards (East Surry, 20-2) won by decision over Eric Olvera (Mount Airy, 20-8) (Dec 4-2)

Nicholas King (West Montgomery, 23-1) won by decision over Khris Mayo (South Stanly, 26-10) (Dec 13-6)

285 Pound Division

Nyterrius Williams (Rosewood, 30-6) won by fall over Zachary Vance (Avery County, 27-29) (Fall 1:42)

CJ Henderson (Elkin, 30-3) won by forfeit over Hudson Boone (Mitchell, 18-4) (For.)

2019 NCHSAA 1A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Consolation Finals Results

106 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Stephen Mainz (Lejeune, 43-7) won by major decision over Heaven Fitch (Uwharrie Charter, 52-7) (MD 9-1)

113 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Josh Poteat (Uwharrie Charter, 31-5) won by decision over Chandler Steele (Chatham Charter, 31-12) (Dec 7-2)

120 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Timothy Freeze (South Davidson, 25-16) won by fall over McClay Phillips (Cherokee, 38-13) (Fall 1:20)

126 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Cole Armstrong (Chatham Central, 35-12) won by decision over Evan Wagoner (Alleghany, 48-13) (Dec 5-4)

132 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Nathan Brock (Swain County, 33-8) won by decision over Lowell Shotton (South Stokes, 29-11) (Dec 10-6)

138 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Ricky Gonzalez (South Stokes, 23-5) won by fall over Franko Cuccurello (Neuse Charter, 20-11) (Fall 0:55)

145 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Caleb Bryant (Uwharrie Charter, 52-11) won by fall over Keegan McDonough (Lejeune, 35-17) (Fall 2:53)

152 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Jerry Jimenez (Uwharrie Charter, 49-16) won by fall over Kaleb Mitchell (South Stokes, 35-12) (Fall 3:14)

160 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Rodney Hammonds (South Stanly, 33-9) won by decision over Dustin Blackburn (East Wilkes, 41-4) (Dec 11-5)

170 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Isaiah Deck (Neuse Charter, 50-3) won by major decision over Joseph Becker (East Surry, 16-8) (MD 14-4)

182 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Payne Anderson (Robbinsville, 36-7) won by fall over Cody Long (Swain County, 32-11) (Fall 2:43)

195 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Isaac Wilkinson (Robbinsville, 25-9) won by fall over Cyle Ponchot (Swain County, 38-10) (Fall 3:55)

220 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Mitchell Edwards (East Surry, 21-2) won by decision over Nicholas King (West Montgomery, 23-2) (Dec 9-3)

285 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – CJ Henderson (Elkin, 31-3) won by fall over Nyterrius Williams (Rosewood, 30-7) (Fall 3:51)

2019 NCHSAA 2A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Consolation Third Round Results

106 Pound Division

Victor Lamberth (West Iredell, 37-10) won by decision over David Makupson II (Trinity, 42-13) (Dec 8-1)

Eddie Leon (South Lenoir, 35-11) won by major decision over Logan Pugh (Dixon, 17-9) (MD 10-2)

113 Pound Division

Langston Hoffman (West Lincoln, 41-9) won by decision over Mitch Glover (Newton-Conover, 54-9) (Dec 7-2)

Brodie Moore (Washington, 50-13) won in sudden victory – 1 over Samuel Hodge (Currituck County, 36-8) (SV-1 3-1)

120 Pound Division

Hunter Ross (Central Academy, 47-5) won by fall over Keagan Bolman (Dixon, 40-13) (Fall 2:42)

Carson Goins (West Stokes, 42-5) won by decision over Braden Wharton (Foard, 39-9) (Dec 4-2)

126 Pound Division

Andrew Holden (North Lincoln, 41-9) won by decision over Connor Medvar (Surry Central, 38-6) (Dec 4-3)

Preston Scarborough (Central Academy, 40-6) won by decision over Hunter Dover (Chase, 29-8) (Dec 4-1)

132 Pound Division

De`Rishio Reid (N.C. School of Science & Math, 25-6) won by fall over Jake Santolli (Foard, 35-9) (Fall 3:48)

Michael Lowry (Salisbury, 47-9) won by decision over Korbin McNeill (West Stanly, 49-8) (Dec 7-3)

138 Pound Division

Cody Williams (Reidsville, 19-3) won by decision over Xander Pendergrass (West Lincoln, 40-9) (Dec 8-4)

Jake Dodson (Central Academy, 34-6) won by decision over Hunter McLemore (West Davidson, 30-8) (Dec 5-0)

145 Pound Division

Kalin Mabe (Ledford, 40-8) won by decision over Dalton Miller (Mount Pleasant, 43-6) (Dec 9-4)

Jack Hawbaker (First Flight, 41-7) won by decision over Tyler Vinson (Franklin, 36-4) (Dec 9-3)

152 Pound Division

Jared Watson (West Stanly, 50-8) won by decision over Mason Ross (Ayden – Grifton, 42-5) (Dec 5-4)

Lane Mease (Pisgah, 38-9) won by fall over Isaac Shelley (Ledford, 24-8) (Fall 4:02)

160 Pound Division

Quinn Walker (North Surry, 38-4) won by injury default over Jonathan Mehaffey (Pisgah, 48-8) (Inj. 4:50)

Tyler Wargo (Richlands, 44-7) won by fall over Nkosi Barnes (Lexington, 37-9) (Fall 4:26)

170 Pound Division

Andrew Warren (South Point, 49-6) won by fall over Mark Presson (Anson, 36-17) (Fall 0:38)

Hunter Lloyd (Foard, 26-7) won by decision over Mason Venable (Ledford, 19-8) (Dec 6-2)

182 Pound Division

John Pickford (Brevard, 23-3) won by decision over Garrett Icard (Bunker Hill, 36-5) (Dec 3-0)

Michael Sloop (South Rowan, 27-5) won by fall over Steven Cambell (Surry Central, 34-9) (Fall 3:20)

195 Pound Division

Walker Gladwell (Croatan, 39-11) won by fall over Jacob Jenkins (Chase, 19-6) (Fall 4:47)

Alex Martinez (Wilkes Central, 26-6) won by fall over James Gaither (Newton-Conover, 47-17) (Fall 2:53)

220 Pound Division

Casey Bolick (Bunker Hill, 47-3) won in overtime over Noah Berryman (Mount Pleasant, 18-4) (OT 3-1)

Khalil Everett (North Pitt, 40-12) won in sudden victory – 1 over Elijah Swinson (North Lenoir, 45-8) (SV-1 8-6)

285 Pound Division

Jessie Furr (West Stanly, 34-7) won by fall over Steven Trim (Randleman, 30-10) (Fall 1:59)

Kevion Chunn (Salisbury, 45-8) won in the ultimate tie breaker over Nick Swayze (Central Academy, 40-10) (UTB 1-1)

2019 NCHSAA 2A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Consolation Semifinals Results

106 Pound Division

Victor Lamberth (West Iredell, 38-10) won by fall over Landon Stocks (Ayden – Grifton, 47-5) (Fall 4:26)

Zayden Roseboro (Lexington, 48-11) won by major decision over Eddie Leon (South Lenoir, 35-12) (MD 12-4)

113 Pound Division

Langston Hoffman (West Lincoln, 42-9) won by decision over Aaron Ortega-Perez (Trinity, 40-12) (Dec 8-4)

Jacob Cox (South Rowan, 34-2) won by fall over Brodie Moore (Washington, 50-14) (Fall 2:55)

120 Pound Division

Aidan Hiott (West Stanly, 50-4) won by decision over Hunter Ross (Central Academy, 47-6) (Dec 3-2)

Timothy Hepler (Thomasville, 42-4) won by major decision over Carson Goins (West Stokes, 42-6) (MD 14-4)

126 Pound Division

Louis Mehaffey (Pisgah, 42-11) won in sudden victory – 1 over Andrew Holden (North Lincoln, 41-10) (SV-1 5-3)

Spenser Harris (Newton-Conover, 64-1) won by decision over Preston Scarborough (Central Academy, 40-7) (Dec 8-4)

132 Pound Division

Brady Ross (Central Academy, 35-4) won by decision over De`Rishio Reid (N.C. School of Science & Math, 25-7) (Dec 3-2)

Gage Peters (South Granville, 43-5) won by decision over Michael Lowry (Salisbury, 47-10) (Dec 10-3)

138 Pound Division

Lukus Ferguson (R-S Central, 47-9) won by decision over Cody Williams (Reidsville, 19-4) (Dec 8-3)

Jake Dodson (Central Academy, 35-6) won by decision over Jonathan Ward (Northeastern, 33-5) (Dec 5-2)

145 Pound Division

Taylor Thorn (East Rutherford, 41-8) won by decision over Kalin Mabe (Ledford, 40-9) (Dec 10-4)

Caleb Hines (East Lincoln, 32-11) won by fall over Jack Hawbaker (First Flight, 41-8) (Fall 2:28)

152 Pound Division

Justn Jolin (Croatan, 46-10) won by major decision over Jared Watson (West Stanly, 50-9) (MD 9-0)

Lane Mease (Pisgah, 39-9) won by decision over Corbin Allen (South Point, 49-6) (Dec 10-3)

160 Pound Division

AJ Wingate (Foard, 36-3) won by major decision over Quinn Walker (North Surry, 38-5) (MD 10-2)

Tyler Wargo (Richlands, 45-7) won by decision over Gaw Jones (Southwest Onslow, 31-12) (Dec 5-2)

170 Pound Division

Abraham Vargas-Perez (Lexington, 48-10) won by fall over Andrew Warren (South Point, 49-7) (Fall 4:56)

Garrett Overbay (Mount Pleasant, 50-4) won by decision over Hunter Lloyd (Foard, 26-8) (Dec 3-1)

182 Pound Division

John Pickford (Brevard, 24-3) won in tie breaker – 1 over Raheem Jones (North Pitt, 27-8) (TB-1 4-3)

Michael Sloop (South Rowan, 28-5) won by forfeit over Matteo Fulghieri (Carrboro, 31-3) (For.)

195 Pound Division

Gabriel Guess (Bunker Hill, 47-3) won by decision over Walker Gladwell (Croatan, 39-12) (Dec 7-6)

Carter Williamson (East Lincoln, 38-4) won by fall over Alex Martinez (Wilkes Central, 26-7) (Fall 1:25)

220 Pound Division

Raven Atkins (Northeastern, 40-3) won by decision over Casey Bolick (Bunker Hill, 47-4) (Dec 3-1)

Jahki Rankin (Reidsville, 10-1) won by major decision over Khalil Everett (North Pitt, 40-13) (MD 8-0)

285 Pound Division

Josh Crump (West Craven, 16-1) won by decision over Jessie Furr (West Stanly, 34-8) (Dec 4-1)

Kevion Chunn (Salisbury, 46-8) won by fall over Ryan Walker (Newton-Conover, 54-13) (Fall 3:38)

2019 NCHSAA 2A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Consolation Finals Results

106 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Zayden Roseboro (Lexington, 49-11) won by decision over Victor Lamberth (West Iredell, 38-11) (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match – Landon Stocks (Ayden – Grifton, 48-5) won by fall over Eddie Leon (South Lenoir, 35-13) (Fall 0:54)

113 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Jacob Cox (South Rowan, 35-2) won by decision over Langston Hoffman (West Lincoln, 42-10) (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match – Brodie Moore (Washington, 51-14) won by decision over Aaron Ortega-Perez (Trinity, 40-13) (Dec 3-2)

120 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Aidan Hiott (West Stanly, 51-4) won by fall over Timothy Hepler (Thomasville, 42-5) (Fall 3:42)

5th Place Match – Hunter Ross (Central Academy, 48-6) won in sudden victory – 1 over Carson Goins (West Stokes, 42-7) (SV-1 5-3)

126 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Spenser Harris (Newton-Conover, 65-1) won by decision over Louis Mehaffey (Pisgah, 42-12) (Dec 7-1)

5th Place Match – Preston Scarborough (Central Academy, 41-7) won by decision over Andrew Holden (North Lincoln, 41-11) (Dec 6-2)

132 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Gage Peters (South Granville, 44-5) won by decision over Brady Ross (Central Academy, 35-5) (Dec 3-0)

5th Place Match – Michael Lowry (Salisbury, 48-10) won by decision over De`Rishio Reid (N.C. School of Science & Math, 25-8) (Dec 2-1)

138 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Jake Dodson (Central Academy, 36-6) won by decision over Lukus Ferguson (R-S Central, 47-10) (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match – Jonathan Ward (Northeastern, 34-5) won by fall over Cody Williams (Reidsville, 19-5) (Fall 2:35)

145 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Taylor Thorn (East Rutherford, 42-8) won by fall over Caleb Hines (East Lincoln, 32-12) (Fall 1:34)

5th Place Match – Kalin Mabe (Ledford, 41-9) won in sudden victory – 1 over Jack Hawbaker (First Flight, 41-9) (SV-1 5-3)

152 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Justn Jolin (Croatan, 47-10) won by major decision over Lane Mease (Pisgah, 39-10) (MD 12-1)

5th Place Match – Jared Watson (West Stanly, 51-9) won by decision over Corbin Allen (South Point, 49-7) (Dec 2-0)

160 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – AJ Wingate (Foard, 37-3) won by decision over Tyler Wargo (Richlands, 45-8) (Dec 5-3)

5th Place Match – Quinn Walker (North Surry, 39-5) won by major decision over Gaw Jones (Southwest Onslow, 31-13) (MD 11-2)

170 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Garrett Overbay (Mount Pleasant, 51-4) won by fall over Abraham Vargas-Perez (Lexington, 48-11) (Fall 4:18)

5th Place Match – Hunter Lloyd (Foard, 27-8) won by fall over Andrew Warren (South Point, 49-8) (Fall 1:42)

182 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Michael Sloop (South Rowan, 29-5) won by injury default over John Pickford (Brevard, 24-4) (Inj. 2:50)

5th Place Match – Raheem Jones (North Pitt, 28-8) won by forfeit over Matteo Fulghieri (Carrboro, 31-4) (For.)

195 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Gabriel Guess (Bunker Hill, 48-3) won by decision over Carter Williamson (East Lincoln, 38-5) (Dec 6-3)

5th Place Match – Alex Martinez (Wilkes Central, 27-7) won by fall over Walker Gladwell (Croatan, 39-13) (Fall 0:56)

220 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Raven Atkins (Northeastern, 41-3) won by decision over Jahki Rankin (Reidsville, 10-2) (Dec 7-3)

5th Place Match – Casey Bolick (Bunker Hill, 48-4) won by decision over Khalil Everett (North Pitt, 40-14) (Dec 6-3)

285 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Josh Crump (West Craven, 17-1) won by decision over Kevion Chunn (Salisbury, 46-9) (Dec 5-1)

5th Place Match – Ryan Walker (Newton-Conover, 55-13) won by decision over Jessie Furr (West Stanly, 34-9) (Dec 6-4)

2019 NCHSAA 3A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Consolation Third Round Results

106 Pound Division

Dylan Muir (Southeast Guilford, 44-8) won by decision over Jahmez Settles (Fike, 23-5) (Dec 7-6)

Lazaro Vasquez (North Henderson, 31-6) won by decision over William Cottingham (North Gaston, 38-9) (Dec 2-0)

113 Pound Division

Elan Mitchell (Southeast Guilford, 40-13) won by decision over Diego Jimenez (Person, 30-7) (Dec 4-2)

Jovanny Urzua (St. Stephens, 51-8) won by decision over Ethan Lenyszyn (D.H. Conley, 47-4) (Dec 5-0)

120 Pound Division

Jacob Yim (Marvin Ridge, 28-6) won by decision over Tariq Shuford (St. Stephens, 30-16) (Dec 9-2)

Gavin McKendrick (West Johnston, 52-4) won by major decision over Nathan Bray (Topsail, 27-7) (MD 11-3)

126 Pound Division

Aden Smith (Forestview, 47-5) won by decision over Max Benfield (Northern Guilford, 33-15) (Dec 2-0)

Graham Ormand (St. Stephens, 53-5) won by major decision over Ethan Rivenbark (Topsail, 42-6) (MD 12-3)

132 Pound Division

Turner Garrison (Southeast Guilford, 49-8) won by major decision over Hugh Himan (T.C. Roberson, 45-12) (MD 9-0)

Ethan Stroud (Ashbrook, 40-7) won by decision over Dayvion Downs (Kings Mountain, 42-4) (Dec 6-2)

138 Pound Division

Kevin Arango (Southwest Guilford, 41-8) won by decision over Drew Sisk (J.H. Rose, 33-8) (Dec 6-3)

Conner Davis (Cox Mill, 25-5) won by decision over Rocco Deangelo (Southern Alamance, 42-8) (Dec 10-5)

145 Pound Division

Yoel Del Rio (North Brunswick, 35-6) won by decision over Patrick Mahaffey (North Iredell, 40-9) (Dec 5-4)

Stephen Baynard (West Henderson, 45-5) won by major decision over Oren Bost (East Rowan, 49-5) (MD 10-2)

152 Pound Division

Laye Conneh (Eastern Guilford, 32-9) won by decision over Jaquan Russell (A.L. Brown, 38-10) (Dec 6-4)

River Carroll (Swansboro, 45-8) won by fall over Chandler Jordan (North Iredell, 48-8) (Fall 3:41)

160 Pound Division

Stephan Deutsch (East Rowan, 41-7) won by decision over Benjamin Hornyak (Franklinton, 36-5) (Dec 7-3)

Tyler Horton (Morehead, 37-10) won by decision over Garrett Pugh (Enka, 37-12) (Dec 4-3)

170 Pound Division

Avery Jenkins (Orange, 41-10) won by fall over Kurt Hayes (Charlotte Catholic, 32-6) (Fall 4:22)

Caleb Kimpler (Union Pines, 47-6) won by decision over Sam Voncannon (Asheboro, 51-5) (Dec 11-5)

182 Pound Division

Triston Norris (North Henderson, 44-11) won by fall over Max Steele (Southeast Guilford, 21-5) (Fall 2:15)

Joseph Speight (Fike, 50-6) won in tie breaker – 1 over Bryan Aragao (North Brunswick, 40-6) (TB-1 3-2)

195 Pound Division

Max Wells (T.C. Roberson, 45-9) won by fall over Baiden Suddarth (West Rowan, 33-9) (Fall 2:24)

Jeremiah Musser (West Henderson, 43-10) won by decision over Brandon Gillespie (Cox Mill, 18-4) (Dec 5-3)

220 Pound Division

Nick Minacapelli (Cape Fear, 31-5) won by fall over Jacob Barlow (Northern Guilford, 34-8) (Fall 2:37)

Michael Rogers (Franklinton, 34-2) won by fall over Jake Wallace (Weddington, 27-9) (Fall 2:15)

285 Pound Division

Jason Shuford (Statesville, 19-4) won by fall over Joshua Simmons (T.C. Roberson, 43-14) (Fall 4:51)

Jacob Eaton (Mount Tabor, 22-3) won by decision over Jeffrey Duncan (McMichael, 27-10) (Dec 5-1)

2019 NCHSAA 3A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Consolation Semifinals Results

106 Pound Division

Ben Baker (Topsail, 41-3) won by fall over Dylan Muir (Southeast Guilford, 44-9) (Fall 4:07)

Jake Cauble (Piedmont, 49-10) won by decision over Lazaro Vasquez (North Henderson, 31-7) (Dec 11-6)

113 Pound Division

Thomas Capul (Marvin Ridge, 36-4) won by decision over Elan Mitchell (Southeast Guilford, 40-14) (Dec 5-1)

Nate Burrage (East Rowan, 45-11) won by decision over Jovanny Urzua (St. Stephens, 51-9) (Dec 7-4)

120 Pound Division

Bailey Wicker (Piedmont, 42-10) won by major decision over Jacob Yim (Marvin Ridge, 28-7) (MD 12-0)

Corbin Dion (Enka, 42-10) won by decision over Gavin McKendrick (West Johnston, 52-5) (Dec 11-8)

126 Pound Division

Nathan Huntley (Piedmont, 51-12) won by major decision over Aden Smith (Forestview, 47-6) (MD 9-0)

Josh Wilson (Southeast Guilford, 49-4) won by major decision over Graham Ormand (St. Stephens, 53-6) (MD 13-3)

132 Pound Division

Will Lewis (Western Harnett, 43-5) won by major decision over Turner Garrison (Southeast Guilford, 49-9) (MD 9-1)

Jordan McKinney (Northwest Cabarrus, 37-6) won by major decision over Ethan Stroud (Ashbrook, 40-8) (MD 9-0)

138 Pound Division

Hunter Campbell (North Brunswick, 44-8) won by major decision over Kevin Arango (Southwest Guilford, 41-9) (MD 10-2)

Blake Baker (St. Stephens, 56-4) won by fall over Conner Davis (Cox Mill, 25-6) (Fall 2:17)

145 Pound Division

William Willis (West Carteret, 51-4) won by major decision over Yoel Del Rio (North Brunswick, 35-7) (MD 10-2)

Stephen Baynard (West Henderson, 46-5) won by decision over Devin Bumgarner (West Caldwell, 41-10) (Dec 9-2)

152 Pound Division

Jonathan Ross (Union Pines, 53-6) won by tech fall over Laye Conneh (Eastern Guilford, 32-10) (TF-1.5 5:00 (16-1))

Tyler Hughes (CB Aycock, 55-4) won by decision over River Carroll (Swansboro, 45-9) (Dec 8-3)

160 Pound Division

Stephan Deutsch (East Rowan, 42-7) won in sudden victory – 1 over Denton Dicarlo (Weddington, 45-6) (SV-1 2-0)

Elijah Martin (Union Pines, 62-2) won by decision over Tyler Horton (Morehead, 37-11) (Dec 5-0)

170 Pound Division

Avery Jenkins (Orange, 42-10) won in sudden victory – 1 over Charles White (Morehead, 34-12) (SV-1 7-5)

Caleb Kimpler (Union Pines, 48-6) won by decision over Easton Griffin (West Caldwell, 47-4) (Dec 6-2)

182 Pound Division

Mason Ingram (A.L. Brown, 46-7) won in sudden victory – 1 over Triston Norris (North Henderson, 44-12) (SV-1 6-4)

Micah Dixon (West Carteret, 51-2) won by decision over Joseph Speight (Fike, 50-7) (Dec 7-4)

195 Pound Division

Max Wells (T.C. Roberson, 46-9) won by decision over Sae`vyon McCray (West Brunswick, 36-4) (Dec 11-8)

Christian Robles (North Henderson, 38-12) won by decision over Jeremiah Musser (West Henderson, 43-11) (Dec 3-2)

220 Pound Division

Nick Minacapelli (Cape Fear, 32-5) won by decision over Javon Robinson (Monroe, 31-6) (Dec 5-4)

Trey Wilson (Enka, 41-5) won by decision over Michael Rogers (Franklinton, 34-3) (Dec 2-0)

285 Pound Division

John Oxce (Southwest Guilford, 35-5) won by fall over Jason Shuford (Statesville, 19-5) (Fall 2:55)

Johnathan King (Southeast Guilford, 24-1) won by fall over Jacob Eaton (Mount Tabor, 22-4) (Fall 1:37)

2019 NCHSAA 3A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Consolation Finals Results

106 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Ben Baker (Topsail, 42-3) won by decision over Jake Cauble (Piedmont, 49-11) (Dec 9-2)

5th Place Match – Lazaro Vasquez (North Henderson, 32-7) won by decision over Dylan Muir (Southeast Guilford, 44-10) (Dec 3-2)

113 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Nate Burrage (East Rowan, 46-11) won by decision over Thomas Capul (Marvin Ridge, 36-5) (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match – Elan Mitchell (Southeast Guilford, 41-14) won by decision over Jovanny Urzua (St. Stephens, 51-10) (Dec 6-4)

120 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Corbin Dion (Enka, 43-10) won by decision over Bailey Wicker (Piedmont, 42-11) (Dec 9-3)

5th Place Match – Gavin McKendrick (West Johnston, 53-5) won by decision over Jacob Yim (Marvin Ridge, 28-8) (Dec 8-3)

126 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Josh Wilson (Southeast Guilford, 50-4) won by major decision over Nathan Huntley (Piedmont, 51-13) (MD 13-4)

5th Place Match – Graham Ormand (St. Stephens, 54-6) won by fall over Aden Smith (Forestview, 47-7) (Fall 4:04)

132 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Will Lewis (Western Harnett, 44-5) won by decision over Jordan McKinney (Northwest Cabarrus, 37-7) (Dec 6-5)

5th Place Match – Ethan Stroud (Ashbrook, 41-8) won by forfeit over Turner Garrison (Southeast Guilford, 49-10) (For.)

138 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Hunter Campbell (North Brunswick, 45-8) won by decision over Blake Baker (St. Stephens, 56-5) (Dec 8-4)

5th Place Match – Conner Davis (Cox Mill, 26-6) won by decision over Kevin Arango (Southwest Guilford, 41-10) (Dec 10-8)

145 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – William Willis (West Carteret, 52-4) won by decision over Stephen Baynard (West Henderson, 46-6) (Dec 2-0)

5th Place Match – Devin Bumgarner (West Caldwell, 42-10) won by fall over Yoel Del Rio (North Brunswick, 35-8) (Fall 1:58)

152 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Tyler Hughes (C.B. Aycock, 56-4) won by fall over Jonathan Ross (Union Pines, 53-7) (Fall 4:29)

5th Place Match – River Carroll (Swansboro, 46-9) won by fall over Laye Conneh (Eastern Guilford, 32-11) (Fall 5:47)

160 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Elijah Martin (Union Pines, 63-2) won by decision over Stephan Deutsch (East Rowan, 42-8) (Dec 8-3)

5th Place Match – Denton Dicarlo (Weddington, 46-6) won by decision over Tyler Horton (Morehead, 37-12) (Dec 4-2)

170 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Caleb Kimpler (Union Pines, 49-6) won by decision over Avery Jenkins (Orange, 42-11) (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match – Easton Griffin (West Caldwell, 48-4) won by fall over Charles White (Morehead, 34-13) (Fall 4:59)

182 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Mason Ingram (A.L. Brown, 47-7) won by decision over Micah Dixon (West Carteret, 51-3) (Dec 6-2)

5th Place Match – Triston Norris (North Henderson, 45-12) won by fall over Joseph Speight (Fike, 50-8) (Fall 2:49)

195 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Max Wells (T.C. Roberson, 47-9) won by decision over Christian Robles (North Henderson, 38-13) (Dec 3-0)

5th Place Match – Sae`vyon McCray (West Brunswick, 37-4) won in tie breaker – 1 over Jeremiah Musser (West Henderson, 43-12) (TB-1 6-4)

220 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Nick Minacapelli (Cape Fear, 33-5) won by decision over Trey Wilson (Enka, 41-6) (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match – Javon Robinson (Monroe, 32-6) won by fall over Michael Rogers (Franklinton, 34-4) (Fall 4:28)

285 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Johnathan King (Southeast Guilford, 25-1) won in sudden victory – 1 over John Oxce (Southwest Guilford, 35-6) (SV-1 4-2)

5th Place Match – Jason Shuford (Statesville, 20-5) won by fall over Jacob Eaton (Mount Tabor, 22-5) (Fall 3:49)

2019 NCHSAA 4A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Consolation Third Round Results

106 Pound Division

Samson Sokolski (Mooresville, 26-5) won by decision over Darius McKenzie (Middle Creek, 36-16) (Dec 4-2)

Matthew Rowland (Pinecrest, 46-6) won by decision over Maximus Buico (Leesville Road, 53-9) (Dec 4-3)

113 Pound Division

Riley Edwards (Northwest Guilford, 44-3) won by major decision over Thomas Fogleman (Cardinal Gibbons, 35-9) (MD 10-1)

Evan Kite (Laney, 33-16) won by major decision over Justin Kelly (Lumberton, 39-20) (MD 13-4)

120 Pound Division

Kevin Wanovich (Jack Britt, 26-6) won by decision over Evan Labella (West Forsyth, 22-6) (Dec 5-4)

Michael Pappaconstantinou (Wake Forest, 44-3) won by fall over Alec Montoya (Apex Friendship, 34-8) (Fall 3:50)

126 Pound Division

Tobias Finn (McDowell, 43-12) won by decision over Caleb Long (Jack Britt, 29-10) (Dec 6-3)

Benjamin Lance (Wake Forest, 48-7) won by decision over Joshua Cox (Riverside-Durham, 32-7) (Dec 7-3)

132 Pound Division

Nick Pepe (Hough, 33-13) won by decision over Ethan Wright (West Forsyth, 46-10) (Dec 4-1)

Dylan Wilman (Rolesville, 44-6) won in sudden victory – 1 over Connor Johnson (Laney, 37-6) (SV-1 7-5)

138 Pound Division

Ryan Sklar (Myers Park, 26-13) won by major decision over Kyle Riddle (Providence, 12-6) (MD 18-9)

William Valade (Glenn, 38-8) won by decision over Paul Grena (Cary, 39-13) (Dec 1-0)

145 Pound Division

Finn Queen (Northwest Guilford, 41-12) won by major decision over John Baker (Jack Britt, 36-16) (MD 15-1)

Tremaine Jackson (South View, 40-12) won by decision over Caide Smith (Sanderson, 40-7) (Dec 4-3)

152 Pound Division

Joseph Coble (Porter Ridge, 37-13) won by major decision over Marlon Toruno (Cary, 45-7) (MD 14-4)

Luke Kucko (Hough, 43-8) won by decision over Michael Quinones (East Forsyth, 35-5) (Dec 5-2)

160 Pound Division

Wesley Alexander (Cary, 43-6) won by fall over Willfred Woodburn (Page, 22-6) (Fall 2:53)

Denzel Carrucini (Jack Britt, 34-10) won by fall over John Arnett (Porter Ridge, 49-13) (Fall 2:49)

170 Pound Division

Brandon Smith (Middle Creek, 38-9) won by decision over Isaac Strickland (Independence, 34-11) (Dec 4-0)

Dilyn Roudesbush (Mooresville, 33-9) won in sudden victory – 1 over Connor Voelker (Wake Forest, 33-11) (SV-1 6-4)

182 Pound Division

Marvin Rich (Mallard Creek, 47-6) won by fall over Nathan McKenna (Corinth Holders, 35-13) (Fall 2:35)

Gianmarco Price (Myers Park, 35-11) won by decision over Ronald Robinson (Page, 22-13) (Dec 7-4)

195 Pound Division

Cameron Blizard (Ragsdale, 45-4) won by decision over Andrew Williford (Glenn, 43-8) (Dec 6-5)

Jatavian Hart (Riverside-Durham, 39-5) won by fall over Edward Brock (Lumberton, 41-11) (Fall 1:34)

220 Pound Division

John Jimenez (Mooresville, 26-6) won by decision over Stephen Vega (Northwest Guilford, 36-4) (Dec 4-3)

Raymond Jones (East Mecklenburg, 40-8) won by fall over John Cascone (Apex Friendship, 26-10) (Fall 2:58)

285 Pound Division

George Ayino (South Central, 43-14) won by decision over Tyrell Reid (West Mecklenburg, 26-6) (Dec 3-0)

Jonathan Saravia-Martinez (Rolesville, 41-11) won by decision over Tyree Westmoreland (Mooresville, 43-10) (Dec 5-4)

2019 NCHSAA 4A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Consolation Semifinals Results

106 Pound Division

Jack Dillon (Ashley, 33-5) won by decision over Samson Sokolski (Mooresville, 26-6) (Dec 7-2)

Matthew Rowland (Pinecrest, 47-6) won by decision over Mark Samuel (Laney, 44-4) (Dec 8-4)

113 Pound Division

Riley Edwards (Northwest Guilford, 45-3) won in overtime over Will Saby (Millbrook, 40-4) (OT 3-1)

Kaiden Fisher (Lake Norman, 46-8) won by major decision over Evan Kite (Laney, 33-17) (MD 12-0)

120 Pound Division

Ahmad Smith (Ragsdale, 40-6) won by fall over Kevin Wanovich (Jack Britt, 26-7) (Fall 2:20)

James Joplin (Northwest Guilford, 38-4) won by decision over Michael Pappaconstantinou (Wake Forest, 44-4) (Dec 9-3)

126 Pound Division

Sam Westmoreland (Hough, 40-11) won by decision over Tobias Finn (McDowell, 43-13) (Dec 12-6)

Benjamin Lance (Wake Forest, 49-7) won by forfeit over Seth Thomas (Laney, 41-7) (For.)

132 Pound Division

Jalen Adams (Riverside-Durham, 36-9) won by decision over Nick Pepe (Hough, 33-14) (Dec 3-1)

Trey Dal Pizzol (Cardinal Gibbons, 42-13) won by major decision over Dylan Wilman (Rolesville, 44-7) (MD 11-0)

138 Pound Division

Marcus Mondragon (Laney, 47-4) won by fall over Ryan Sklar (Myers Park, 26-14) (Fall 2:15)

William Valade (Glenn, 39-8) won in sudden victory – 1 over Noah Williams (Apex, 34-8) (SV-1 4-2)

145 Pound Division

Parker Corwin (Pinecrest, 50-5) won by decision over Finn Queen (Northwest Guilford, 41-13) (Dec 1-0)

Isaiah Willett (Wakefield, 43-4) won by fall over Tremaine Jackson (South View, 40-13) (Fall 0:37)

152 Pound Division

Dustin Herman (South Caldwell, 48-5) won by decision over Joseph Coble (Porter Ridge, 37-14) (Dec 9-7)

Andrew Doss (Corinth Holders, 20-5) won by decision over Luke Kucko (Hough, 43-9) (Dec 8-1)

160 Pound Division

Wesley Alexander (Cary, 44-6) won by decision over Jacob Polansky (Leesville Road, 54-10) (Dec 7-4)

Michael Goins (Mooresville, 36-5) won by decision over Denzel Carrucini (Jack Britt, 34-11) (Dec 8-4)

170 Pound Division

Success Odoemena (Rocky River, 32-3) won by major decision over Brandon Smith (Middle Creek, 38-10) (MD 10-2)

Ryan Wolfram (Cary, 45-2) won by fall over Dilyn Roudesbush (Mooresville, 33-10) (Fall 0:33)

182 Pound Division

Holden Cypher (Millbrook, 54-2) won by fall over Marvin Rich (Mallard Creek, 47-7) (Fall 2:52)

Matt King (Davie, 46-7) won by fall over Gianmarco Price (Myers Park, 35-12) (Fall 1:35)

195 Pound Division

Bobby James (Rolesville, 39-3) won by fall over Cameron Blizard (Ragsdale, 45-5) (Fall 3:58)

Jatavian Hart (Riverside-Durham, 40-5) won by forfeit over Eric Hudson (West Mecklenburg, 35-6) (For.)

220 Pound Division

John Jimenez (Mooresville, 27-6) won by decision over Ishmael Williams (Ardrey Kell, 41-5) (Dec 6-4)

Jerell Belcher (South Central, 52-2) won by decision over Raymond Jones (East Mecklenburg, 40-9) (Dec 9-6)

285 Pound Division

Corey Moses (East Forsyth, 28-5) won by fall over George Ayino (South Central, 43-15) (Fall 2:25)

Andy Flores (Davie, 32-6) won by decision over Jonathan Saravia-Martinez (Rolesville, 41-12) (Dec 1-0)

2019 NCHSAA 4A Individual Wrestling Tournament

Consolation Finals Results

106 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Jack Dillon (Ashley, 34-5) won by decision over Matthew Rowland (Pinecrest, 47-7) (Dec 5-1)

5th Place Match – Mark Samuel (Laney, 45-4) won by decision over Samson Sokolski (Mooresville, 26-7) (Dec 8-3)

113 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Kaiden Fisher (Lake Norman, 47-8) won by decision over Riley Edwards (Northwest Guilford, 45-4) (Dec 9-7)

5th Place Match – Will Saby (Millbrook, 41-4) won by decision over Evan Kite (Laney, 33-18) (Dec 7-2)

120 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Ahmad Smith (Ragsdale, 41-6) won by decision over James Joplin (Northwest Guilford, 38-5) (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match – Michael Pappaconstantinou (Wake Forest, 45-4) won by fall over Kevin Wanovich (Jack Britt, 26-8) (Fall 4:55)

126 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Sam Westmoreland (Hough, 41-11) won by decision over Benjamin Lance (Wake Forest, 49-8) (Dec 6-2)

5th Place Match – Tobias Finn (McDowell, 44-13) won by forfeit over Seth Thomas (Laney, 41-8) (For.)

132 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Trey Dal Pizzol (Cardinal Gibbons, 43-13) won by decision over Jalen Adams (Riverside-Durham, 36-10) (Dec 8-5)

5th Place Match – Nick Pepe (Hough, 34-14) won by fall over Dylan Wilman (Rolesville, 44-8) (Fall 3:54)

138 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Marcus Mondragon (Laney, 48-4) won by fall over William Valade (Glenn, 39-9) (Fall 2:51)

5th Place Match – Noah Williams (Apex, 35-8) won by decision over Ryan Sklar (Myers Park, 26-15) (Dec 4-1)

145 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Isaiah Willett (Wakefield, 44-4) won by decision over Parker Corwin (Pinecrest, 50-6) (Dec 4-1)

5th Place Match – Finn Queen (Northwest Guilford, 42-13) won by decision over Tremaine Jackson (South View, 40-14) (Dec 7-5)

152 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Andrew Doss (Corinth Holders, 21-5) won by decision over Dustin Herman (South Caldwell, 48-6) (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match – Luke Kucko (Hough, 44-9) won by decision over Joseph Coble (Porter Ridge, 37-15) (Dec 6-0)

160 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Michael Goins (Mooresville, 37-5) won by fall over Wesley Alexander (Cary, 44-7) (Fall 2:41)

5th Place Match – Jacob Polansky (Leesville Road, 55-10) won by fall over Denzel Carrucini (Jack Britt, 34-12) (Fall 1:57)

170 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Ryan Wolfram (Cary, 46-2) won by fall over Success Odoemena (Rocky River, 32-4) (Fall 4:27)

5th Place Match – Brandon Smith (Middle Creek, 39-10) won by decision over Dilyn Roudesbush (Mooresville, 33-11) (Dec 8-3)

182 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Holden Cypher (Millbrook, 55-2) won by fall over Matt King (Davie, 46-8) (Fall 3:59)

5th Place Match – Marvin Rich (Mallard Creek, 48-7) won by tech fall over Gianmarco Price (Myers Park, 35-13) (TF-1.5 3:00 (17-0))

195 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Bobby James (Rolesville, 40-3) won by fall over Jatavian Hart (Riverside-Durham, 40-6) (Fall 3:57)

5th Place Match – Cameron Blizard (Ragsdale, 46-5) won by forfeit over Eric Hudson (West Mecklenburg, 35-7) (For.)

220 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Jerell Belcher (South Central, 53-2) won by decision over John Jimenez (Mooresville, 27-7) (Dec 8-3)

5th Place Match – Ishmael Williams (Ardrey Kell, 42-5) won by fall over Raymond Jones (East Mecklenburg, 40-10) (Fall 2:38)

285 Pound Division

3rd Place Match – Andy Flores (Davie, 33-6) won by injury default over Corey Moses (East Forsyth, 28-6) (Inj. 4:39)

5th Place Match – Jonathan Saravia-Martinez (Rolesville, 42-12) won in sudden victory – 1 over George Ayino (South Central, 43-16) (SV-1 2-0)

JAMES ALVERSON-NCHSAA