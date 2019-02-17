Paris Kea(Page HS) comes up big for UNC, as Tar Heels knock off Virginia on Sunday:Next Sunday it will be “Paris Kea Bobblehead Day”, when the Heels host N.C. State, at Carmichael Arena

Paris Kea, from Page HS in Greensboro, N.C., with 16 points and 7 rebounds for the UNC Tar Heels on Sunday…Next Sunday/February 24, when the UNC Tar Heels host the N.C. State Wolfpack in Chapel Hill, it will be Paris Kea Bobblehead Day at UNC’s Carmichael Arena…Paris Kea Bobblehead Day, you know you have to be doing something right to have a bobblehead figure come out in your honor…The first number of fans to enter the arena will given a “Paris Kea Bobblehead” figurene that could become a collector’s item for some of those lucky UNC Tar Heels women’s basketball fans…

CHAPEL HILL – On an afternoon that saw North Carolina honor its past on Alumni Day, the present day Tar Heels place four in double figures that led to a 70-53 victory over Virginia on Sunday from Carmichael Arena.

Paris Kea(Page High School) scored a team-high 16 points, including seven alone in the fourth quarter for North Carolina (16-11, 7-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). Taylor Koenen registered a double-double for the third time this season with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Janelle Bailey and Shayla Bennett were each a rebound shy of their own double-double. Bailey scored 14 points and Bennett added 10.