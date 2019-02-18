Eastern Guilford in the NCHSAA Wrestling State Championships
Courtesy of Randall Hackett, Director of Athletics at Eastern Guilford High School….
Eastern Guilford High School athletics want to recognize one of are wrestlers for his accomplishment in the state wrestling championships-
Congratulations to our own- Laye Conneh for finishing in 6th place in the NCHSAA wrestling state championships 152 weight class this past weekend.
