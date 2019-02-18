Elon Adds Capps as Director of High School Relations

ELON, N.C. – New to Tony Trisciani’s football coaching staff at Elon University, former area high school head football coach and athletics administrator Hal Capps has been named the program’s Director of High School Relations.

Announced Tuesday, Feb. 5, Capps comes to Elon after spending 27 seasons as a high school football coach in the Carolinas, including a long stint from 1992 to 2010 as head coach at Western Alamance High School in Elon where he guided the Warriors to four consecutive state championship game appearances while winning the 2007 title. For his success, the field house at the Warriors’ stadium is named in his honor.

Most recently, Capps served as head coach at Seneca High School in Seneca, S.C., near Clemson for three seasons and at Mooresville Senior High in Mooresville, N.C., for six. In all, Capps won 235 games as a head coach across the three schools, earned multiple conference Coach of the Year honors and multiple regional Coach of the Year honors at the 2A, 3A and 4A levels.

Along the way, Capps has also served as defensive coordinator at John Motley Morehead High School in Eden, N.C., offensive line coach at Lumberton Senior High in Lumberton, N.C., and a volunteer coach at Williams in Burlington, where he went to high school and graduated in 1979.

Off the field, Capps served as athletic director at Western Alamance and was a physical education teacher at each stop since graduating from Catawba College in 1984 with a degree in physical education. In his career, Capps has also previously served as a track & field, lacrosse, golf, wrestling and baseball coach.

Trisciani on Capps: “Hal Capps brings 27 years of coaching experience and valuable relationships around the states of North Carolina and South Carolina to our staff. Coach Capps has been a highly successful football coach, as well as an impactful mentor for young men and I am confident he can help us win football games. He will be heavily involved in our special teams units and recruiting efforts and we’re excited to have him.”