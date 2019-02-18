Elon-NC State Softball Game Postponed

ELON, N.C. – Due to inclement weather expected on Wednesday, Feb. 20, the Elon University softball team’s home game versus NC State has been postponed. The Phoenix and the Wolfpack were expected to play in a 4 p.m. game this Wednesday at Hunt Softball Park, but the contest will now take place on Wednesday, April 17, at 4:30 p.m. in Elon.

The Phoenix will now prepare to travel to the Florida State Unconquered tournament this weekend, Feb. 22-24, where Elon will face the field of Samford, Lipscomb and the host Seminoles, the defending NCAA champion.