Final High School Basketball Scores Tonight(2/18/19):Grimsley boys pull one out in OT vs. Page, 63-60/Page girls slip past Grimsley, 39-36[Tight Tournament Totals Tonight]

Finals from the Bob Sawyer Gym, over on the Grimsley High School campus….

Page girls 39, Grimsley 36

End of 1st Q:Page 14, Grimsley 5…Halftime:Page 24, Grimsley 15…End of 3rd Q:Grimsley 32, Page 29…Final:Page 39, Grimsley 36

Page scoring- Reagan Maynard 15, Anna Schmedes 8, Brooke Becker 7, Eman Carter 4, Alaila Kreuter 3, Amaya Martin 2

Grimsley scoring- Destoine Tisdale 15, Rodes Neese 7, Destiny Woodburn 7, Isabel Cox 3, Kamri Sawyer 3, Farrah Dowtin 1

**********#5 Page girls at #1 Northwest Guilford tomorrow at 6pm**********

Grimsley boys 63, Page 60 Overtime

Grimsley missed some key free throws late in regulation and that allowed Page to get back in this game…Big three from Jaden Ellis to tie the game and send it into Overtime for Page…Mike Maxwell also hit some key three’s for Page and he had 4 three’s for the game…Devin Resper started hitting at the foul line in OT for Grimsley and for the ball game, the Whirlies got 4 three’s from Ronan Martinek-Jenne…Daniel Copper nailed some key free throws for Grimsley and the Whirlies got big games from Ahmil Flowers and Travis Shaw…Grimsley wins the OT, 5-2 and when they had to come through, Grimsley did and tonight’s win over Page gives Grimsley the basketball season series sweep, 3-0…Down 49-40 going into the 4th quarter, it was a strong and impressive run by the Page Pirates to get back in this game, and send it into Overtime…Grimsley could not put the game in regulation, missing two straight one-and-one opportunities and an open layup, that could have closed out the game for the Whiriles in regulation…

End of 1st Q:Grimsley 15, Page 9…Halftime:Grimsley 32, Page 25…End of 3rd Q:Grimsley 49, Page 40…End of Regulation:Page 60, Grimsley 60….Overtime Final:Grimsley 63, Page 60…

Grimsley scoring:Ahmil Flowers 15 points, Ronan Martinek-Jenne 14, Travis Shaw 12, Devin Resper 9, Daniel Cooper 9, Nick Cotton 2, Luke Jenkins 2 points….

Page scoring:Jaden Ellis 18 points, Mike Maxwell 16, Will Clem 8, Deshaun Ballard 6, Nate Duggins 6, Jason Sellars 6….

**********#4 Grimsley boys at #1 Northwest Guilford tomorrow at 7:30pm**********

More scores and totals to follow….

Dudley boys 64, North Forsyth 36

Northern Guilford 64, Mortheast Guilford 55

McMichael boys 74, Northern Guilford 42

East Forsyth boys 57, WS Reagan 56

East Forsyth girls 54, Davie County 34

North Davidson boys 85, South Rowan 66

Ledford girls 57, North Davidson 47

West Forsyth boys 74, Glenn 69

WS Reagan girls 67, WS Reynolds 53