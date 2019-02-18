Game Report on East Forsyth-WS Reagan Boys Basketball:Brintley and McCummings lead EF Eagles into Round Two/Semifinals of the CPC Tournament

East Forsyth 57, WS Reagan 56

EAST FORSYTH 9-12-20-16 -- 57 REAGAN. 8-15-15-18 -- 56

EAST FORSYTH (15-8) Savon Brintley 20, Matt Rivers 15, McCummings 8, Nichols 6, Reeves 4, Lyles 3, Jackson 1

REAGAN (9-13) Jalen Deathrage 17, Clayton Crawford 16, Hicks 6, Coles 6, Travatello 5, Jackson 4, Clyburn 2

Khaliq McCummings made 2 free throws with two seconds left to give East Forsyth a 57-56 win over Reagan in the first round of the Central Piedmont 4A Conference tournament at Jack Musten Gymnasium in Kernersville.

The Eagles, now 15-8, opened up its biggest lead of the game (46-38) with seven minutes remaining but the Raiders cut the lead to one (55-54) on a Jalen Deathrage three-pointer with 15 seconds left, then intercepted the in-bounds pass & took the lead on a Deathrage lay-in with six seconds remaining.

After an East Forsyth time out, McCummings drove the length of the floor and was fouled on his three-point attempt from the left wing with two seconds on the clock. He made the first & third of his free throw attempts to put the Eagles back in front by one. Reagan’s Clayton Crawford missed a shot from mid-court at the horn to finish their season at 9-13.

East’s Savon Brintley led all scorers with 20 points and Matt Rivers added 15 and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds. Deathrage led the Raiders with 17 points and Crawford added 15. East Forsyth will play RJ Reynolds in the CPC semifinals Wednesday night at Davie County High School.

Courtesy of East Forsyth assistant coach Bill Armour