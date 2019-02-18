Game Report on Northern Guilford-McMichael Boys Basketball:Nighthawks feel the Phoenix, as McMichael flys past NG in Mid-State Tourney Round One Contest

McMichael 74, Northern Guilford 42
Northern v McMichael

Northern  15 11  5 12: 42
McMichael 12 26 22 14: 74

Northern
C Lomax 13
J Helms 9
A Whitley 6
A Issaka 5
B Vail 3
N Hodge 2
S Emerick 2
T Chavis 2
O Griffith 1

McMichael
W Arno 19
J Shelton 15
S Edwards 9
G Caple 8
B Price 6
C Lemons 6
D Lash 4
S McLaughlin 2
J Kirkpatrick 2
B Miller 2
C Lester 1

Courtesy of Emily Ingold

