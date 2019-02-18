Game Reports on North Davidson Boys and Girls Basketball:ND boys race past South Rowan with Themus Fulks posting 34 for the winners/Ledford stops ND girls, 57-47

North Davidson boys 85, South Rowan 66

South Rowan        8   19  22  17    66
North Davidson    15   30  14  26    85

South Rowan 4-21 (4-14) Central Carolina 2A Conference

North Davidson 21-4 (17-1) Central Carolina 2A Conference

South Rowan Scoring:

Andrew Jones 20
Jarron Hines 17
Brendan Finger 15
Carter 6
Graham 5
Peacock 3

North Davidson Scoring:

Themus Fulks 34
Jamarien Dalton 11
RJ Yokley 10
Everhart 7
L. Moore 6
Clark 5
Green 4
K. Moore 4
Wilson 2
Michalak 2

Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Varsity Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach
North Davidson High School

Ledford girls 57, North Davidson 47

Q1: ND 11 LHS 17
Q2: ND 10 LHS 9
Q3: ND 14 LHS 12
Q4: ND 12 LHS 19

ND scoring
Courtney McMillan 17
Ashley Davis 16
Emily Hege 9
Moe Byerly 3
Tiara Elam 2

Ledford
Lyrick Thorne 36
Ashlyn Roark 10
Allie Davis 5
McCall Denny 3
Sierra Chase 2
Shelby Sprinkle 1

Courtesy of Katelyn Frazier
NDHS Varsity Women’s Basketball Coach

