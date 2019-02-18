Game Reports on North Davidson Boys and Girls Basketball:ND boys race past South Rowan with Themus Fulks posting 34 for the winners/Ledford stops ND girls, 57-47
North Davidson boys 85, South Rowan 66
South Rowan 8 19 22 17 66 North Davidson 15 30 14 26 85
South Rowan 4-21 (4-14) Central Carolina 2A Conference
North Davidson 21-4 (17-1) Central Carolina 2A Conference
South Rowan Scoring:
Andrew Jones 20
Jarron Hines 17
Brendan Finger 15
Carter 6
Graham 5
Peacock 3
North Davidson Scoring:
Themus Fulks 34
Jamarien Dalton 11
RJ Yokley 10
Everhart 7
L. Moore 6
Clark 5
Green 4
K. Moore 4
Wilson 2
Michalak 2
Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Varsity Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach
North Davidson High School
Ledford girls 57, North Davidson 47
Q1: ND 11 LHS 17 Q2: ND 10 LHS 9 Q3: ND 14 LHS 12 Q4: ND 12 LHS 19
ND scoring
Courtney McMillan 17
Ashley Davis 16
Emily Hege 9
Moe Byerly 3
Tiara Elam 2
Ledford
Lyrick Thorne 36
Ashlyn Roark 10
Allie Davis 5
McCall Denny 3
Sierra Chase 2
Shelby Sprinkle 1
Courtesy of Katelyn Frazier
NDHS Varsity Women’s Basketball Coach
