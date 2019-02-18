HPU Baseball: Winger & Zayicek Pick Up Big South Weekly Accolades

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University collected a pair of Big South honors in the opening week of the 2019 baseball season, with sophomore Jacob Winger receiving Reliever of the Week designation and Sam Zayicek collecting Freshman of the Week accolades.

Big South Baseball Reliever of the Week

Jacob Winger | Right-Handed Pitcher | Sophomore | Stuart, Fla.

• First career Big South Baseball Reliever of the Week

• Tallied first career win in series finale against Old Dominion

• Tossed 2.1 perfect innings against the Monarchs

• Struck out the first three batters he faced

• Retired his seven batters in just 30 pitches

Big South Baseball Freshman of the Week

Sam Zayicek | Outfielder | Mooresville, N.C.

• First career Big South Baseball Freshman of the Week

• Started his Panther career on a three-game hitting streak

• His four RBI on the weekend are tied for a team-high

• Currently slashing .400/.538/.500, while his OBP leads HPU

• Drove in three runs in series finale against ODU, including the eventual game-winner

Inheriting a runner in scoring position at the tail end of the sixth inning, Winger tossed a perfect 2.1 innings to capture the first win of his career and close out Sunday’s finale victory. The righty struck out the first three batters he faced before inducing a pop-up and three straight groundouts to cap off the Panthers series clincher. After throwing just four innings the previous year, Winger has already struck out more batters in 2019 than he did in all of 2018. His performance helped guarantee the Panthers’ series victory, helping his side win back-to-back contests to close out the weekend.

Zayicek has made an immediate impact in his first three games in the Purple and White. The freshman has started his HPU career on a three-game hitting streak, delivering a pair of knocks in the Panthers’ game three victory. Zayicek’s .400 batting average trails only Daniel Millwee for a team-best, while his .538 is the top mark. The first-year outfielder drove in three runs during his team’s series deciding victory, delivering a total of four RBI on the weekend, and the ultimate game-winner on Sunday.

The Panthers have started 2-1 thanks in part to the impressive performances of Winger and Zayicek. After a 7-0 season opener loss, the Purple & White went on to deliver back-to-back come from behind victories, beating their hosts by scores of 5-4 and 7-5.

Coming Up Next

High Point opens its home schedule against triad rival UNCG this Tuesday, facing off with the Spartans at 4 PM inside Williard Stadium. The Panthers split their two-game series with UNCG the previous season, but beat the visiting Spartans 14-4 when playing at home.