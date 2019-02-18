New News and Record Top Ten High School Basketball Polls for this week:SWG boys and NWG girls still have a grip on the top spots
The Top Tens Were compiled by News and Record HSXtra staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches….
BOYS TOP TEN POLL
1. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 24-0
Last week: 1
Next: Tuesday, Smith-Parkland winner (Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament)
2. GREENSBORO DAY
Record: 28-5
Last week: 2
Next: Friday, Durham Academy (NCISAA Class 4-A semifinal)
3. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 17-6
Last week: 4
Next: Tuesday, Page-Grimsley winner (Metro 4-A tournament)
4. SOUTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 18-4
Last week: 3
Next: Monday, Southwestern Randolph (Mid-Piedmont 3-A tournament)
5. PIEDMONT CLASSICAL
Record: 25-3
Last week: 5
Next: Monday, Carter G. Woodson (CAASC playoffs)
6. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 16-8
Last week: 7
Next: Monday, Southern Alamance (Mid-Piedmont 3-A tournament)
7. DUDLEY
Record: 13-10
Last week: NR
Next: Monday, North Forsyth (Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament)
8. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 21-9
Last week: 9
Next: Season completed
9. SMITH
Record: 13-11
Last week: 6
Next: Monday, at Parkland (Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament)
10. HIGH POINT CENTRAL
Record: 14-10
Last week: NR
Next: Tuesday, Ragsdale (Metro 4-A tournament)
GIRLS TOP TEN POLL
1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 19-4
Last week: 1
Next: Tuesday, TBD (Metro 4-A tournament)
2. RAGSDALE
Record: 20-3
Last week: 2
Next: Tuesday, No. 4 High Point Central (Metro 4-A tournament)
3. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 22-2
Last week: 3
Next: Wednesday, TBD (Mid-Piedmont 3-A tournament)
4. HIGH POINT CENTRAL
Record: 18-6
Last week: 4
Next: Tuesday, at No. 2 Ragsdale (Metro 4-A tournament)
5. DUDLEY
Record: 19-4
Last week: 5
Next: Tuesday, TBD (Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament)
6. GREENSBORO DAY
Record: 19-8
Last week: 6
Next: Season completed
7. ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
Record: 17-6
Last week: 7
Next: Monday, Western Alamance (Mid-State 3-A tournament)
8. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 17-7
Last week: 8
Next: Monday, Williams (Mid-Piedmont 3-A tournament)
9. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 17-7
Last week: 9
Next: Monday, Northeast Guilford (Mid-State 3-A tournament)
10. BISHOP McGUINNESS
Record: 17-7
Last week: 10
Next: Monday, Winston-Salem Prep (Northwest 1-A tournament)
