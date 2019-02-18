New News and Record Top Ten High School Basketball Polls for this week:SWG boys and NWG girls still have a grip on the top spots

The Top Tens Were compiled by News and Record HSXtra staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches….

BOYS TOP TEN POLL

1. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 24-0

Last week: 1

Next: Tuesday, Smith-Parkland winner (Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament)

2. GREENSBORO DAY

Record: 28-5

Last week: 2

Next: Friday, Durham Academy (NCISAA Class 4-A semifinal)

3. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 17-6

Last week: 4

Next: Tuesday, Page-Grimsley winner (Metro 4-A tournament)

4. SOUTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 18-4

Last week: 3

Next: Monday, Southwestern Randolph (Mid-Piedmont 3-A tournament)

5. PIEDMONT CLASSICAL

Record: 25-3

Last week: 5

Next: Monday, Carter G. Woodson (CAASC playoffs)

6. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 16-8

Last week: 7

Next: Monday, Southern Alamance (Mid-Piedmont 3-A tournament)

7. DUDLEY

Record: 13-10

Last week: NR

Next: Monday, North Forsyth (Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament)

8. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 21-9

Last week: 9

Next: Season completed

9. SMITH

Record: 13-11

Last week: 6

Next: Monday, at Parkland (Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament)

10. HIGH POINT CENTRAL

Record: 14-10

Last week: NR

Next: Tuesday, Ragsdale (Metro 4-A tournament)

GIRLS TOP TEN POLL

1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 19-4

Last week: 1

Next: Tuesday, TBD (Metro 4-A tournament)

2. RAGSDALE

Record: 20-3

Last week: 2

Next: Tuesday, No. 4 High Point Central (Metro 4-A tournament)

3. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 22-2

Last week: 3

Next: Wednesday, TBD (Mid-Piedmont 3-A tournament)

4. HIGH POINT CENTRAL

Record: 18-6

Last week: 4

Next: Tuesday, at No. 2 Ragsdale (Metro 4-A tournament)

5. DUDLEY

Record: 19-4

Last week: 5

Next: Tuesday, TBD (Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament)

6. GREENSBORO DAY

Record: 19-8

Last week: 6

Next: Season completed

7. ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

Record: 17-6

Last week: 7

Next: Monday, Western Alamance (Mid-State 3-A tournament)

8. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 17-7

Last week: 8

Next: Monday, Williams (Mid-Piedmont 3-A tournament)

9. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 17-7

Last week: 9

Next: Monday, Northeast Guilford (Mid-State 3-A tournament)

10. BISHOP McGUINNESS

Record: 17-7

Last week: 10

Next: Monday, Winston-Salem Prep (Northwest 1-A tournament)

