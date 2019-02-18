Ragsdale High School Athletics for the week of 2/18-2/23/19:Basketball Conference Tournament at Western Guilford/Baseball Scrimmage at home on Saturday

Posted by Press Release on February 18, 2019 at 11:37 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Monday, February 18
No events scheduled

Tuesday, February 19
Boys Varsity Baseball @ Oak Grove/ scrimmage (Other) Home
TBA Boys Varsity Basketball OPEN DATE Location and Time TBA/ Metro 4A Tournament (Other) Away
7:00 PM Girls Varsity Basketball OPEN DATE Metro 4A Tournament/ if Men’s and Women’s Doubleheader, start times 6:00 PM and 7:30 (Other) Home

Wednesday, February 20
5:30 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Western Guilford High School scrimmage Home

Thursday, February 21
5:30 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Davie County High School scrimmage Home

Friday, February 22
Basketball Conference Championship/ Location TBA/ 6:30 PM Women’s game/ 8:00 PM Men’s game (Other) Away

Saturday, February 23
10:00 AM Boys Varsity Baseball Jamboree/ 10:00 AM, 12:30 PM, 3:00 PM (Kannapolis Brown/Rockingham County) (Other) Home

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top