Ragsdale High School Athletics for the week of 2/18-2/23/19:Basketball Conference Tournament at Western Guilford/Baseball Scrimmage at home on Saturday
Monday, February 18
No events scheduled
Tuesday, February 19
Boys Varsity Baseball @ Oak Grove/ scrimmage (Other) Home
TBA Boys Varsity Basketball OPEN DATE Location and Time TBA/ Metro 4A Tournament (Other) Away
7:00 PM Girls Varsity Basketball OPEN DATE Metro 4A Tournament/ if Men’s and Women’s Doubleheader, start times 6:00 PM and 7:30 (Other) Home
Wednesday, February 20
5:30 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Western Guilford High School scrimmage Home
Thursday, February 21
5:30 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Davie County High School scrimmage Home
Friday, February 22
Basketball Conference Championship/ Location TBA/ 6:30 PM Women’s game/ 8:00 PM Men’s game (Other) Away
Saturday, February 23
10:00 AM Boys Varsity Baseball Jamboree/ 10:00 AM, 12:30 PM, 3:00 PM (Kannapolis Brown/Rockingham County) (Other) Home
