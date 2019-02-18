Ragsdale High School Athletics for the week of 2/18-2/23/19:Basketball Conference Tournament at Western Guilford/Baseball Scrimmage at home on Saturday

Monday, February 18

No events scheduled

Tuesday, February 19

Boys Varsity Baseball @ Oak Grove/ scrimmage (Other) Home

TBA Boys Varsity Basketball OPEN DATE Location and Time TBA/ Metro 4A Tournament (Other) Away

7:00 PM Girls Varsity Basketball OPEN DATE Metro 4A Tournament/ if Men’s and Women’s Doubleheader, start times 6:00 PM and 7:30 (Other) Home

Wednesday, February 20

5:30 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Western Guilford High School scrimmage Home

Thursday, February 21

5:30 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Davie County High School scrimmage Home

Friday, February 22

Basketball Conference Championship/ Location TBA/ 6:30 PM Women’s game/ 8:00 PM Men’s game (Other) Away

Saturday, February 23

10:00 AM Boys Varsity Baseball Jamboree/ 10:00 AM, 12:30 PM, 3:00 PM (Kannapolis Brown/Rockingham County) (Other) Home