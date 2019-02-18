Ragsdale Tiger Nigel Freeman Claims State Wrestling Title/ Ragsdale Wrestling Strong Performance in State Finals

RAGSDALE TIGER NIGEL FREEMAN CLAIMS STATE WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP TIGER POWERHOUSE/STRONG SHOWING IN NCHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

from Brian Herndon Ragsdale High School Director of Athletics

Ragsdale Tiger Wrestling Powerhouse was represented with strength again this year in the NCHSAA State Championships, held this past weekend at the Greensboro Coliseum. Highlighting the weekend was Tiger Senior, Nigel Freeman. Freeman captured the State Championship (138 lb). Our Tigers were well-represented, as four members of our DIAMOND R Wrestling program made it to the prestigious NCHSAA State Wrestling Championships. Joining Freeman in the Championship Tournament were Senior Cameron Blizard ( a two time State-Placer), and Juniors Ahmad Smith (a two-time State-Placer), and Dustin Cook. TIGER NATION is extremely proud of this group: Four tremendous ambassadors of the DIAMOND R. Congratulations to head Wrestling Coach Lewis Walker, our Tiger Wrestling Coaching Staff, and all Ragsdale Tiger Wrestlers on a fantastic job!

106 lb Dustin Cook (Jr.)

120 lb Ahmad Smith (Jr.) Placed 3rd

138 lb Nigel Freeman (Sr.) Placed 1st

195 lb Cameron Blizard (Sr.) Placed 5th

IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A TIGER!