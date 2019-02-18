Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the week of 2/18-2/23/19:Basketball Tournament at Asheboro HS/Baseball at Grimsley scrimmage on Saturday
02/19/19 Tuesday Basketball V Men’s A 7:30 PM Asheboro
02/20/19 Wednesday Basketball V Women’s A 6:00 PM TBA Semi-Finals Mid-Piedmont Conference Tournament @ Asheboro
02/21/19 Thursday Soccer V Women’s H 6:00 PM Grimsley Scrimmage SE Soccer Facility
02/21/19 Thursday Basketball V Men’s A 7:30 PM TBA Semi Finals Mid-Piedmont Conference Tournament @ Asheboro
02/22/19 Friday Basketball V Women’s A 6:00 PM TBA Final’s Mid-Piedmont Conference Tournament @ Asheboro
02/23/19 Saturday Softball V Women’s H 9:00 AM TBA Falcon Scrimmage S SE Softball Field
02/23/19 Saturday Baseball V Men’s A 12:00 PM Grimsley S
